Getting to Know: Wyn TV's Privateer of the Week from Lenzerheide - James Macdermid

James Macdermid



James Macdermid is coming off a really successful year of racing as a Junior on the World Cup circuit with top 15 finishes at every race he attended with a 6th place at World Champs at a top three in Lenzerheide. After his third-place performance in Lenzerheide James also received Wyn Tv's Privateer of the Week award. We caught up with James to talk about his riding career so far and how the Wyn award has helped his racing.







Describe yourself?

I'm an 18-year-old from New Zealand, I’ve been racing downhill since I was about 11. I love riding my bike whether it’s downhill, enduro or dirt jumps.

Where are you from and where do you live?

I was actually born in the UK but moved to NZ when I was 1 so in my mind, I'm from New Zealand, I live on the North Island in a town called Hamilton. It's pretty close to Rotorua along with a few other really good places to ride.

How did you get into mountain biking?

My dad has always been a keen biker, he got me into BMX quite early on however I slowly lost interest and became more passionate about riding my mountain bike so I made the change to downhill at about 11 years old.

Who do you ride for?

Currently, I'm a part of a team called YD racing. It's a team that was made by my parents and a few others just so us kiwi juniors could race at the World Cups. I do have some support and sponsorship though, I ride for Devinci NZ, along with Spank, Maxxis, Troy Lee Designs NZ, Squirt, and Leatt protectives.

What bikes are you riding right now?

I race a Devinci Wilson 29, I also have a Devinci Troy for a trail bike and an NS bikes dirt jump bike.

Do you have a job outside of mountain biking?

Yes, I currently work for ADU Industries which is a distribution centre for mountain biking and watersports products. The owner has supported me and my racing from a very young age so I am thankful to get to work there.

What are your strengths?

I have always thought my technical ability is my biggest strength in racing. It always brings me a bit of confidence when I can figure out sections quicker than some and ride them a bit better than others.

What are your weaknesses?

I always seem to struggle to keep my speed up on long straights, especially on tracks with long motorway sections, I find myself losing time when others manage to find it.

What are some of the issues privateers face that people might not realise?

Just how difficult it actually was for us kiwis to get to race overseas in 2021. This issue is unique due to Covid times. In 2020 and 2021 no kiwis were allowed to race unlessthey were a part of a team. I don’t think many people know this but that is why we have made the YD Racing team without it you wouldn't have seen myself, Lachie, Jess, Alex and my brother William racing World Cups. In fact, there were more kiwi juniors and elites that wanted to go race in Europe but didn’t get the opportunity to because of this. Also the cost of coming from New Zealand, it's not kind on the wallet getting to World Cups and it is a very difficult process.

How does the WynTV Privateer prize help your racing?

Wyn's privateer award has given me a huge head start in saving and preparing for the 2022 season. It has also given me more motivation to work hard for 2022 so I can make the most out of the opportunity he has given me.

What has been your worst crash over the years?

At 2017 Crankworx Rotorua I did a full on scorpion over the bars in the rock garden after the first bridge, the crash left me concussed and with a fair few bruises but somehow nothing broken but I will always remember it as my worst purely because of how violent it felt and how long the recovery ended up being.

What is your biggest accomplishment?

Coming 3rd at the Lenzerheide World Cup this year for sure, it has been my goal since I was a kid to get on the world cup podium and I was so happy to achieve it this year.

What is your biggest regret?

Missing out on the American rounds of the World Cup this season, it was very gutting watching my overall position drop and my friends racing while I was stuck in MIQ (Managed Quarantine).

Where’s your favourite place to ride?

Probably in Morzine and just around that area, there's nothing quite like it with how many different bikeparks are within riding distance.

What’s your favourite non-bike website?

Probably youtube actually, I spend a fair bit of my downtime exploring it and watching skating content along with cars and motorsport content but in all honesty half the stuff I watch on youtube is mountain bike related.

What’s your favourite motto or saying?

“You’ll never know if you don't try” it’s pretty basic, but growing up and starting out biking my dad saying that was usually enough to convince me to try something I probably shouldn’t have but that's how I learnt and improved.

What makes you happy?

Getting to ride my bike and getting to spend my time having fun and exploring with my friends and family. I have also been enjoying trying to learn to surf with my friend Liam and a few others but it's a bit of a struggle so nothing quite beats going for a ride.

How do you want to be remembered?

Not 100% sure just yet, however, I do know I want to be remembered as someone that has enjoyed every moment of life and as someone that has done what I love.

What does the future hold?

I intend to try and keep racing World Cups for as long as possible and to not get a real job until I have to so I can ride my bike and have fun as I can. I also want to try and help more and more young Kiwis get racing on the global scene and help the next generation of young racers come through.

Is there anything else you would like to add?

Would just like to say thanks to everyone out there supporting me throughout the years and feel free to say hi if you ever see me around or come for a lap if I'm out riding.