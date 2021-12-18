Getting to Know: Wyn TV's Privateer of the Week from Snowshoe - Kirk Mcdowall

Kirk Mcdowall



Kirk Mcdowall has seen some great results over the past few seasons with top finishes at BC Cup races, a 2nd place at the 2019 Canadian National Champs and a 20th place finish in Snowshoe this year. After his 20th place performance in Snowshoe Kirk also received Wyn Tv's Privateer of the Week award. We caught up with Kirk to talk about his riding career and how the Wyn award has helped his racing.







Describe yourself?

I’m a 30-year-old downhill mountain bike racer who loves all things two-wheeled!

Where are you from and where do you live?

I’m from and still live in Port Moody, BC.

How did you get into mountain biking?

My dad rode and got my brother and I into it at a young age. I did everything from trials to road cycling but got my first downhill bike in university and have been loving it ever since.

Who do you ride for?

Cycles Devinci, Dunbar / Corsa Cycles, Fox Canada, Race Face, Maxxis, Fizik, NS Billet, Dissent Labs, Mudhugger, Ohlins Canada.

What bikes are you riding right now?

Devinci Wilson, Devinci Troy, and Devinci Sabbath. Also my dirt bike and trials moto lately to switch things up after a long summer of bikes.

Do you have a job outside of mountain biking?

Unfortunately yes haha.

What are your strengths?

I like to think that I have good technique and can draw from my experience of racing a variety of disciplines.

What are your weaknesses?

Never going to the gym is probably a big one haha. I also tend to struggle on less technical, "bike park" tracks.

What are some of the issues privateers face that people might not realise?

One that people might not know is that many teams have trackside spotters timing sections, filming and giving line choice feedback to their riders during practice which privateers of course don't have. Also just how much time you spend working on your bike is huge. Besides taking up a couple hours of your day where you could otherwise be studying lines or recovering, it can also be really stressful if you have to chase down parts.

How does the WynTV Privateer prize help your racing?

This year I was fortunate enough to have Dunbar Cycles and Devinci cover my expenses to get to the Snowshoe World Cup and local races but the WynTV Privateer prize will allow me to also attend a World Cup in Europe next year which are always costly to get to!

What has been your worst crash over the years?

The one I perceive as being the worst was from a pretty innocent slide out at the Maribor World Cup in 2019 which triggered some nasty concussion symptoms. I'd never really dealt with that kind of thing before and it definitely gave me a new respect for head injuries.

What is your biggest accomplishment?

I'm proudest of my two Canadian National Championship wins.

What is your biggest regret?

Definitely not starting downhill racing sooner.

Where’s your favourite place to ride?

Really anywhere that has a shuttle or chairlift but Sun Peaks after a rain is probably top of the list!

What’s your favourite non-bike website?

Chipotle app.

What’s your favourite motto or saying?

Do something each day to make yourself better.

What makes you happy?

Tacky dirt and bikes!

How do you want to be remembered?

As a nice guy who’s also kinda fast

What does the future hold?

Racing my bike and sending it for as long as I can. I would also love to be involved in bringing a World Cup back to BC one day (hit me up if you've got a stack of money burning a hole in your wallet!)

Is there anything else you would like to add?

Thanks to my family, girlfriend, riding buddies, sponsors (past and present), and Wyn, Shimano and Pinkbike for making this happen!