Getting to Know: XC Turned DH Racer Rachel Pageau

Rachel Pageau

Rachel's motto "whistle while you hustle" explains a lot about her attitude and mindset as a racer. A Kinesiology student from Quebec City, Rachel Pageau enjoys techy steeps and consuming large quantities of veggies. After having a successful year racing for Cycles Devinci, the French Canadian is currently in between contracts but keep an eye out for Rachel at World Cup and EWS races this upcoming year.

Describe yourself.

Small but feisty little French Canadian. An XC racer turned enduro racer a couple years back, now in love with downhill. I’ve always been into speed and tech sections but it took me a few years to find the courage to actually switch to big bikes, absolutely buzzing to finally do it now.

Where are you from and where do you live?

I’m from Saguenay, a small town in Quebec. I now live in Quebec City to attend University.

Who do you ride for?

I am currently in between contracts so it shall be a surprise for a little longer.

What are your strengths?

Techy rooty steeps I’d say!? I actually enjoy gnar a lot more than bike park stuff. I think Val di Sole was a perfect first World Cup track for me.

What are your weaknesses?

Basic skills like turns and jumps... really need to ride the pumptrack and the green trails more.

What does a typical day look like for you?

Depends on the season, but most of the year I’m hard at work. I’m a full-time Kinesiology student at Laval University in Quebec. I train in the gym and on the trainer because of the snow and lack of time. A typical weekday would be class or studying from 8 to 5, followed by gym from 6 to 8 and then either chill time or good ole “adult tasks” such as cleaning, cooking and shoveling snow off my car. On weekends I try to go out to do more fun training like XC skiing, snowshoeing or the occasional bike trip.

What’s been your worst crash over the years?

I’ve been pretty lucky over the years (knock on wood). My worst bike related injury was a broken wrist at the XC World Cup a few years back and a couple concussions. Not gonna lie, I do take diggers though, lots of them.

Where’s your favorite place to ride?

Many places including Mountain Creek for the super quick lifts and the variety of different riding style it offers, Morzine for the steeps and good memories, Val di Sole because it’s gnarly, Whistler because Whistler and Mont-Sainte-Anne because it’s legendary and Canadian.

Do you have any big projects or trips planned for 2019?

Hell yeah! Planning a very big season of World Cup and EWS racing!

How did you get involved with Cycles Devinci?



Their factory is based in my hometown and I’ve always ridden their bikes. I started riding for them in my junior days and we worked together until 2018, it’s been a great ride.

How did you get into racing?

I initially got interested in mountain biking because I had a crush on a boy. I quickly got hooked and started racing because I’m an adrenaline junky.

Who’s your favorite rider?

Stevie Smith.

Who or what inspires you?

I strive to be the best in everything I am and everything I do.

What do you enjoy doing away from bikes?

Road trips, coffee, snacks, lakes, hikes, breakfast.

What’s something you believe that other people think is crazy?

Animals are friends not food.

What’s your favorite motto or saying?

Whistle while you hustle.

What annoys you?

Overthinking.

What makes you happy?



If you weren’t a pro mountain biker, what would you be doing?

Soigneur! A masseuse, nanny, coach, cook for pro cyclists.





Not quite sure, but women are definitely a big part of it!



As someone real, kind and fun to be around.



Hugs and puppies. And veggies.

What does the future hold for you?

Who knows! Something rad for sure.