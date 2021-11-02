Getting to Know Your 5 Male Pinkbike Academy Contestants

PINKBIKE ACADEMY

PRESENTED BY



SEASON 2

BRADLEY HARRIS

Where are you from and where do you live?

I'm from a small town called Alexandra in New Zealand but now living in Queenstown. I made the move to ramp up the level of riding and develop my skills further. The scene is also a lot bigger there.

Do you have a day job? If yes, what do you do?

I work full time as an apprentice builder in Queenstown.

How long have you been mountain biking? How did you get into it?

I've been riding mountain bikes for 7 years, I got into it after I got a hardtail for Christmas from my parents and then when I started high school there was a group that went out riding every Friday after school. From then onwards I began to enjoy it more and more and within a year I started doing some local races and getting some good results.

What are some of the accomplishments that you're most proud of?

For me all of this year has been a accomplishment really. Finally, 3 years in the making I was able to get overseas and get some experience racing at the world level. I've worked extremely hard to get myself where I am today so to finally pull everything together feels pretty damn good.

What were some of the highlights of 2020/2021 for you?

Travelling and seeing a bit of the world was definitely a big one. Not only only going to Europe but to then have the opportunity to come to Canada and be apart of the Academy was a crazy feeling and something Ill never forget.

How did you prepare for Pinkbike Academy?

I was lucky enough to come fresh off the first 4 rounds of the Enduro World Series so I didn’t need to do so much in the way of physical training as I was already racing a lot. I think I watched Season 1 of the Academy 2 or 3 times before we started just to really get myself in the head space to be ready for anything, because you never know what challenges are coming at you. During the Academy, I made sure I got a solid sleep in every night to really promote my recovery and keep my mind feeling fresh.

What are your strengths?

Fast wide open trails, fast rough trails, jumps, pushing myself to the limit.

What are your weaknesses?

Tight technical trails, and I've recently found that sometimes I'll crack under my own pressure.

Where is your favourite place to ride?

Where it all began, back home in Alexandra.

What's been your worst crash over the years?

6 years ago entered the NZ nationals downhill on my trail bike still pretty fresh to mountain biking and had a big crash in practice and had to be airlifted to hospital. X-rays showed a small but stable fracture in a vertebra in my lower back which didn’t cause too many problems and I was still pretty young back then so it healed fast and didn’t knock my confidence to much. Other than that I'd say Ive been extremely lucky over the years!

Who are your favourite riders?

I definitely look up to the Vanzac boys, the likes of Ed Masters, Matt Walker, and Cole Lucas. They know how to put in the hard yards and get the results but at the same time keep it real and have a heap of fun. After making the move to Queenstown Ive been lucky enough to be able to go out riding with them and tap into there skills and knowledge. Was great to have them around for my first year of EWS.

What's your favourite motto or saying?

‘’Livin’ Barry''

What's your favourite food?

After spending a good amount of time in Italy, I think Spaghetti Carbonara is near the top of the list.

What annoys you?

A rattly or loud bike, and small crashes that could usually be easily avoided.

What makes you happy?

Riding or lapping the bike park with mates, just having fun and getting stoked when everyone is sending!

What do you enjoy away from bikes?

CAMERON ROSS

Trying out new sports or activities to mix things up and keep the mind fresh, or simply just hanging out and catching up with mates is always good.

Where are you from and where do you live?

I’m originally from the Isle of Skye, Scotland but I’ve been living in Vancouver, Canada for the last 7 years.

Do you have a day job? If yes, what do you do?

I’m an Industrial Rope Access Supervisor/Instructor. My job involves construction on ropes - I work in a bunch of different industries including stage rigging, mining, oil and gas and geotechnical all whilst doing jobs in hard to reach areas where using ropes is necessary. These days I instruct courses that qualify people to be able to carry out industrial rope access work.

How long have you been mountain biking? How did you get into it?

I’ve been mountain biking since I was 12 years old. I loved riding my bike around as a kid, jumping it off things and riding it down steep hills. I didn’t even know it was a sport until I saw it in a magazine and my passion for mountain biking snowballed from there.

What are some of the accomplishments that you're most proud of?

Mountain biking has encouraged me to travel to some amazing places and meet amazing people. I’m proud of where it has taken me today. I studied a sports diploma in downhill mountain biking after high school at Borders College which was led by Chris Ball and Andy Barlow. That's where I met some great friends who I travelled to New Zealand and eventually Canada with. The time I spent at college training and racing with some of the best downhill mountain bikers in Scotland has a lot to do with the person I became.

What were some of the highlights of 2020/2021 for you?

I managed to get back to the Isle of Skye and build a few big lines at the local hill, looking forward to hitting them next time I’m home in May. I also took some amazing trips to Salt Spring, Cumberland, Sun Peaks and of course Big White!

How did you prepare for Pinkbike Academy?

By spending as much time on the bike as possible, nothing substitutes time spent riding. I was mainly riding the local trails up on the North Shore. The trails up there definitely keep your technical riding ability sharp. My WONDERFUL girlfriend Emma shuttled me after work to squeeze laps into my busy work schedule.

What are your strengths?

I enjoy technical trails and riding in wet/muddy conditions.

What are your weaknesses?

My weaknesses are racing bike park style tracks. Smooth corners on wide open trails don’t leave much room to get creative.

Where is your favourite place to ride?

My favourite place to ride is always just the last trail I rode, variety is the spice of life! I enjoy riding so many different kinds of trails. Seymour on the North Shore has a lot of hidden gems and I’m always keen to ride my trails back on the Isle of Skye.

What's been your worst crash over the years?

I’ve collapsed my lung, dislocated my shoulder, cracked my ribs and knocked myself out cold in one go. I over shot a jump and didn’t know what planet I was on when my friends peeled me off the ground.

Who are your favourite riders?

My favourite rider right now has got to be my main man Reece Wilson. Always exciting to watch him race. Also everyone’s lying if they don’t mention Sam Hill in their list of favourite riders, the man’s a legend.

What's your favourite motto or saying?

Variety is the spice of life…

What's your favourite food?

FOOOOOD! Vietnamese, Mexican, Japanese, Italian, Lebanese. Did I say variety is the spice of life??

What annoys you?

Slow drivers in the fast lane, GET OOT!

What makes you happy?

Mountain biking with friends makes me happiest. There’s a massive social aspect to it that I enjoy. Lucky there’s plenty of that over this way.

What do you enjoy away from bikes?

CODY JOHNSON

I enjoy camping with friends and exploring different places in BC. I do a fair bit of travelling with my girlfriend Emma as well, Vancouver’s gulf islands are our go to.

Where are you from and where do you live?

I'm from Santa Clarita, California and I live in San Diego, Caalifornia.

Do you have a day job? If yes, what do you do?

Production Logistics. For the most part that means deliveries in my van and managing a warehouse.

How long have you been mountain biking? How did you get into it?

6th grade or so. I rode my Pinos on an old rigid with sweet Protec fullface I saved up for. Probably fell 20 times but was stoked.

What are some of the accomplishments that you're most proud of?

A podium at National Champs in Slalom and at Crankwox in pumptrack.

What were some of the highlights of 2020/2021 for you?

Shooting a Chevy commercial with my sister.

How did you prepare for Pinkbike Academy?

Tried to climb a lot but there isn't much in San Diego.

What are your strengths?

Turns

What are your weaknesses?

Uphill/elevation

Where is your favourite place to ride?

Whistler

What's been your worst crash over the years?

Big Bear High jump. Inside of my foot touched my shin.

Who are your favourite riders?

Greg, Lyle

What's your favourite motto or saying?

But did you die

What's your favourite food?

Burrito hands down

What annoys you?

Not trying hard

What makes you happy?

Pitbikes

What do you enjoy away from bikes?

EMMETT HANCOCK

Paddle boarding and mini golf

Where are you from and where do you live?

I am from Kelowna BC and am currently living in Squamish BC to train over the winter.

Do you have a day job? If yes, what do you do?

Yes, I am currently working as a trail builder for SORCA 3 days a week and a mountain bike coach for Blueprint Athlete Development 2 days a week.

How long have you been mountain biking? How did you get into it?

I have been mountain biking for about 10 years and have started pursuing racing in the last 4 years. I was introduced into it by my Dad and have been hooked ever since.

What are some of the accomplishments that you're most proud of?

Results wise I am most proud of my 6th place finish in U21 men at EWS Crans Montana 2021 which was complimented by a Queen stage win. One accomplishment I am most proud of would honestly be my progression, living in a town with no riding group, no camaraderie was a huge battle to progress and stay motivated over the winter.

What were some of the highlights of 2020/2021 for you?

2021 was an amazing year for me, with 2 top 10 finishes in Canada Cup DH at the beginning of the season. Then being able to race in Europe and placing 6th in Loudenvielle EWS round 1, 6th at Crans Montana and 7th in Finale Ligure. I was also able to get a few stage podiums and a win on the Queen stage in Crans Montana.

How did you prepare for Pinkbike Academy?

Already pushing to be a professional athlete the Academy was usual pre-season prep. I train 20 hours a week doing intervals, strength and skills while working the social media with reels and posts almost daily.

What are your strengths?

I pride myself in hard work, resilience and riding as smooth as butter.

What are your weaknesses?

Mental game has been a big improvement this last season but I'm still working hard at it.

Where is your favourite place to ride?

Absolutely frothing on Sun Peaks Bike Park in Kamloops BC lately!

What's been your worst crash over the years?

I’ve had some heavy hits over the years but been quite lucky with breaks, only some fractured metacarpals and sprained ankles… turns out gym training is worthwhile!

Who are your favourite riders?

At the moment I love watching Jack Moir! He’s an absolute menace on a bike and ridiculously consistent.

What's your favourite motto or saying?

You get what you earn.

What's your favourite food?

Does Choco milk count?

What annoys you?

Negativity, lift the people around you up!

What makes you happy?

Smashing laps with the boys until no one can hold on anymore.

What do you enjoy away from bikes?

ISRAEL CARRILLO

Riding Moto, backcountry skiing, chainsaws and some good tunes.

Where are you from and where do you live?

I was born and raised in Mexico, fortunately I still live here, in the beautiful city of Guanajuato, right in the geographic centre of my country

Do you have a day job? If yes, what do you do?

I am mainly a bicycle mechanic, however, in order to finance my sports career, sometimes I also do trail building and give bike lessons.

How long have you been mountain biking? How did you get into it?

Back in time, when I was 16 years old my older brother used to compete XC. On one occasion he took me with him to train a simple track. In the downhill section I was so scared and at the same time so impressed by the trail, and really my skill was nil, I had to walk most of that section... The next day I was on my own on the same track trying again, since that time it has been just progression.

What are some of the accomplishments that you're most proud of?

Earning a spot on the national DH team and being invited to some of the biggest Freeride events in Mexico is definitely something. However, currently I can say that what makes me feel most proud is being the father of my baby Farid.

What were some of the highlights of 2020/2021 for you?

Although these couple of years have been especially difficult for the world derived from Covid, for me they have been especially good. To start, in 2020 I made my debut as a father, I continued with lock down at my house the training for the Pan American DH Championship however this date did not stop being postponed, as soon the applications for Pinkbike Academy were published, I did not hesitate.In 2021 I took my ass back to school to study sports psychology, which is going very well so far. And lately I am working on a media content project to bring the mountain biking scene closer to the Latino community.

How did you prepare for Pinkbike Academy?

After watching Season 1, I started to replicate all kinds of challenges, from timing myself assembling bikes from scratch, editing short videos and learning a thing or two about photography. On the days closest to the competition you could find me even reading facts and history about this season's sponsors just in case. I think I should have used that time on my bike, but you never know what triggered your actions!

What are your strengths?

I am a persevering and resilient person on and off the bike.

What are your weaknesses?

I tend to overthink things, sometimes technical sections of the tracks, sometimes any kind of problem in daily life

Where is your favourite place to ride?

Right now I'm in love with the most natural trails in Guanajuato, Mexico.

What's been your worst crash over the years?

Ouch... OTB in a rock garden, helmet completely smashed, brain concussion not knowing if I was unconscious for 5 minutes or a couple of hours, I went back to the city by my own looking like a drunk.

Who are your favourite riders?

Mitch Ropelato, Eddie spirit of Enduro Masters, Sam Blenkinsop.

What's your favourite motto or saying?

I have to put it in Spanish because that way it makes more sense and for the love of my language: "De diez en diez hasta llegar al cien" "from ten to ten until reaching one hundred"

What's your favourite food?

Are you kidding me? Tacos de pastor all day long. If someone who is reading still does not try them, I will pay them their first ones.

What annoys you?

I am quite bothered by planned obsolescence, unfortunately this also happens in the cycling industry.

What makes you happy?

The pursuit for progression as a father, as a rider, as a person.

What do you enjoy away from bikes?

Gastronomy. Making food for the people I love is a piece of heaven for me.