GG Announces 2022 Bike Lineup

We're excited to announce our 2022 line of build kits. Each build sees fresh updates and options over last year’s kits. As always, each bike can be customized by the rider, from suspension to drivetrain. And after continued operational investments, GG is now shipping each rider’s custom build in 1-2 weeks.The Return Of The Race Build
GG’s flagship Race Build makes a glorious return in 2022. Featuring Fox Factory suspension across the board, stem and wheels from fellow US-manufacturer Industry Nine, Bike Yoke Revive dropper post, and Sram X01 drivetrain. The 2022 Race build is at the top of its game.
While supplies are limited, the Race Build is available now on most GG bike models
.Updated Rally Like Barelli Gnarvana Build
Debuted in 2021, the Rally Like Barelli edition of the Gnarvana quickly became a bestseller. As you could tell from the recent Freeride Fiesta
, the 2022 edition goes big. The updated build features GG and Yoann’s newest partner, EXT Suspension. The new package is a natural fit for GG’s most capable enduro machine. The top-of-line, custom-tuned shocks and forks allow riders to dial in their ride to a new level of precision. Like Bonnie and Clyde, it’s a dangerous pair. Leaving the ‘limit-pushing’ potential to wherever you draw the line.
Get a fast start to the season with the 2022 Rally Like Barelli build
. Rally Builds
Our most popular build gets even more compelling in 2022. The upgraded Rally Builds are outfitted with RockShox Select + and Ultimate suspension, RSC-level SRAM brakes, and a trusty GX drivetrain with carbon cranks. All killer, no filler on these builds
.
For those that are mullet-curious, both the Megatrail and Shred Dogg feature mixed-wheel (MX) Rally builds
.Custom Tuned. Custom Built.
We prides ourselves on offering riders the ability to custom spec their bike. The online bike builders provide riders the options to pick key upgrades on suspension, brakes, and drivetrain. In addition, riders can select the tires optimized for their local terrain, plus stem and dropper post length to fine tune the fit of the bike. For those caught up in the age-old battle of Shimano vs. SRAM for brakes and drivetrains, riders can simply make their selection and move on, leaving the keyboard warriors to battle it out.Fast Lead Times for Fast Bikes
In 2021, we continued to invest in our in-house manufacturing and supply chain. The result is industry-leading availability, allowing for custom-built bikes without custom-built wait times. With every component listed in our builder on-hand* and ready to roll, you can build your dream ride and have it shipped within 1-2 weeks.
*custom-tuned suspension, such as Push shocks, are ordered to rider spec, so it may elongate lead timesRide builds start at $4,595. Rally builds start at $5,595. Race builds start at $7,295. All builds are now available for order, currently shipping in 1-2 weeks, and fully customizable on RideGG.Com.
.
