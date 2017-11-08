Ghost Bikes Announce New Asket Hardtail





Despite the wealth of full-suspension bikes on the market, there's still a place in the mountain bike world for the reliable hardtail. Ghost Bikes think so too, which is why they're released the Asket hardtail. Their marketing lingo is decidedly over-the-top—apparently the bike was designed "to bestow great enlightenment on its rider," but hyperbole aside, the new models are well spec'd, and could be a solid option for a newcomer to the sport, or for riders looking for a wintertime skills builder. There are 29" and 27.5" versions, both with aluminum frames, and all models come with with wide tires, a dropper post, and a 1x drivetrain.













GHOST ASKET AL 8.9



GHOST ASKET AL 4.9













GHOST ASKET AL 8.7



GHOST ASKET AL 4.7





















