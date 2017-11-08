PRESS RELEASES

Ghost Bikes Announce New Asket Hardtail

Nov 8, 2017
by Pinkbike Staff  
STOP WHINING! RIDE! - release of the new GHOST ASKET AL

by GHOST-Bikes
Views: 249    Faves: 2    Comments: 0


Despite the wealth of full-suspension bikes on the market, there's still a place in the mountain bike world for the reliable hardtail. Ghost Bikes think so too, which is why they're released the Asket hardtail. Their marketing lingo is decidedly over-the-top—apparently the bike was designed "to bestow great enlightenment on its rider," but hyperbole aside, the new models are well spec'd, and could be a solid option for a newcomer to the sport, or for riders looking for a wintertime skills builder. There are 29" and 27.5" versions, both with aluminum frames, and all models come with with wide tires, a dropper post, and a 1x drivetrain.


Ghost Asket
Ghost Asket


GHOST ASKET AL 8.9

https www.ghost-bikes.com asket
GHOST ASKET AL 4.9

https www.ghost-bikes.com asket

Ghost Asket

GHOST ASKET AL 8.7

https www.ghost-bikes.com asket
GHOST ASKET AL 4.7

https www.ghost-bikes.com asket

Ghost Asket


Ghost Asket

Ghost Asket

Ghost Asket

Find out more here: www.ghost-bikes.com/asket/

10 Comments

  • + 7
 If this bike could talk, what would you Asket?
  • + 2
 Who's going to do what to whom in that last pic?
  • + 1
 @BenPea: what the hell does he have in his butt??!!
  • + 1
 I had a ghost 2 years ago, great bike... but I snapped the frame (it was a lower model one that I took on double black dh trails) and they replaced it. But I sold it since I needed a larger frame (I'm 14)
  • + 2
 what happens when you goose a ghost? you get a handful of sheet.
  • + 1
 sick bikes but the aesthetics suuuuck
  • + 1
 ...Who you gonna call?...
  • - 2
 First comment! Oh man, so nervous... C'mon brain come up with something good...
  • + 4
 I think you nailed it man, well done.
  • + 4
 moms spaghetti

