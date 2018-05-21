First Ride: Ghost Hybride SL AMR X S7.7+ LC eMTB

Climbing

Out of the gate, the geometry put me in a more central position on the bike which meant I was conquering climbs with ease requiring less effort to keep the front wheel down, alleviating strain on my aging lower back. Dropping the forks down using the DPA Lyrik makes a huge amount of difference to the climbing position and further aids on steep tech climbs.It was refreshing to step back on to an eMTB with a SRAM EX1 drivetrain, which is simply smoother and more reliable than anything else out there. The one gear change per shifter click, fewer gears, wider range, and steel cassette and chain are everything an eMTB needs. Shimano aren't fools though, and when they finally release something to work harmoniously with their motor, I'm sure it will be fantastic, it might even take the Di2 tech found on commuter bikes which eases off the power for a split second at the same time as you change gears. Also, Shimano, while we are here, can we have the smaller push-button mode selector for the off-road motors too? Thanks, Paul.