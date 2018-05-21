First Ride: Ghost Hybride SL AMR X S7.7+ LC eMTB

|Specifications
|Release Date
|May 2018
|Price
|Travel
|160mm / 140mm
|Rear Shock
|RockShox Super Deluxe Coil RCT 140 mm
|Fork
|RockShox Lyrik RCT3 Dual Position Air 160 mm
|Cassette
|SRAM XG 899 11-48
|Crankarms
|Ground Fiftyone 155mm
|Chainguide
|Ground Fiftyone 34T
|Rear Derailleur
|SRAM EX1 8-S
|Chain
|SRAM EX1 8-S
|Shifter Pods
|SRAM EX1 8-S
|Handlebar
|Ground Fiftyone Carbon 780 mm Rise 35 mm Dia. 35 mm
|Stem
|Ground Fiftyone Team 35mm dia.
|Brakes
|SRAM Code R Piston 200 mm Disc
|Wheelset
|DT Swiss H 1700 Spline 30 mm Wheelset 15x110 mm // DT Swiss H 1700 Spline 35 mm Wheelset 12x148 mm
|Tires
|Maxxis Shorty 3C MaxxTerra Exo 29x2.5 // Maxxis Minion DHR II 3C MaxxTerra Exo 27.5x2.8
|Seat
|Ergon SME30
|Seatpost
|Kind Shock LEV Integra 31.6 mm
About UsContacts
AdvertiseAdvertising
Cool FeaturesSubmit a Story to Pinkbike
RSSPinkbike RSS Feed
13 Comments
But they have all the "cool" gear covering their undefined chubby body?
And they go fast Up the hill when it is tarmac or fire road and push the vehicle on the downs?
Post a Comment