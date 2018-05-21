PINKBIKE REVIEWS

First Ride: Ghost Hybride SL AMR X S7.7+ LC eMTB

May 21, 2018
by Paul Aston  

Ghost SL AMR Review - Title photo
First Ride
Ghost Hybride
SL AMR X S7.7+ LC

Words: Paul Aston
Photos: Ben Winder


Ghost Bikes are from a small town called Waldsassen, Germany, close to the Czech border. With a huge heritage in XC racing, as well as downhill and 4X, the brand is now stepping aggressively into the eMTB market with what promises to be a cracker.

Every now and then a bike turns up with nearly every feature you have been longing for. On paper, the SL AMR X has it all: Long reach, short stem, wide bar – check. Big front wheel, smaller but fatter rear wheel, an 'MXer Concept' – check (many people were already trying out this solution when Canyon launched their mismatched Spectral:ON). Steep seat tube and a long-ish chainstay for aggressive climbing – check. An external and easy to swap battery, Shimano's smooth motor and SRAM's clever EX1 drivetrain – check. Extra short 155mm cranks for clearance – check.


Ghost Hybride SL AMR X
Intended use: trail/enduro
Travel: 140mm rear / 160mm front
Wheel size: "MXer Concept" 29"/27.5+
Frame construction: Carbon front triangle with aluminium rear.
Suspension: RockShox Super Deluxe Coil / Lyrik DPA RCT3
Motor: Shimano STEPS E8000
Battery: Shimano external 504wh
Sizes: S, M, L, XL
Price: TBA (dependant on territory)
More info: ghost-bikes.com

A kinematic shaped around a coil shock at the rear and Dual Position air-sprung Lyrik up front? Well, that wasn't on the wishlist, but we'll try it. Pretty much everything I have been asking for on an eMTB, bar the world's longest and most complicated name, the Ghost Hybride SL AMR X S7.7+ LC, is on this bike.


Ghost SL AMR Review - Cockpit headtube photo


Construction, Features and Motor


The front triangle of the SL AMR X is a carbon affair, but there are no fancy internal battery packs here, just the small and easy to exchange external Shimano battery. The motor is a STEPS E8000 from Shimano, a system that has been faultless to date, and one that appears to have taken the market share in a short period judging by the bikes I have been sent to test. There is a small, but important, drivetrain difference with the 155mm custom cranks marked with Ghost's G51 moniker, a great move; many have requested shorter cranks, but 170mm was the limit from Shimano. Canyon managed to make a special order for 165mm arms for their Spectral:ON, but these Germans have gone one better.


Ghost SL AMR Review - Ghost have specced their own super short 155mm cranks something that aggresive eMTB riders have been asking for.
Ghost have specced their own super-short 155mm cranks, something that aggressive eMTB riders have been asking for.
Ghost SL AMR Review - An E13 top guide cheep the chain on and a rubberises guard protects and quietens the chainstay.
An E13 top guide to keep the chain on and a rubberized guard protects and quietens the chainstay.

The rear triangle is alloy and houses a 27.5+ Maxxis Minion DHRII tire, which is mated with a 29" front wheel and Maxxis Shorty 2.5" WT tire. Ghost have dubbed this their 'MXer Concept.' Other features include everything that we have come to expect from modern bikes like internal cable routing, rubberized chain slap protectors and a small top guide chain device from E13 to keep the chain on.

Ghost SL AMR Review - Maxxis Minion DHRII 2.8
Maxxis Minion DHRII 2.8"
Ghost SL AMR Review - The 2.5 WT Shorty from Maxxis is an aggressive option at the front.
The 2.5" WT Shorty from Maxxis is an aggressive option at the front.

Ghost SL AMR Review - Cockpit and Shimano head unit
Cockpit and Shimano head unit.
Ghost SL AMR Review - The stem and carbon handlebar are from Ghost and take the new G1D moniker.
The stem and carbon handlebar are from Ghost and take the new G51 moniker.


Build

Starting at the top there is a Ghost GroundFiftyOne G51 handlebar and stem. The suspension is top of the line from RockShox with a Lyrik RCT3 Charger cartridge and Dual Position Air assembly which is matched to a Super Deluxe Coil RCT with rebound and low-speed compression adjustments.

Wheels are another eMTB specific component from DT Swiss. Their Hybrid H1700 wheels feature thicker spoke heads and nipples, a thicker rim wall at the spoke bed and a steel freehub body to take on the extra wattage of an eMTB. The rear rim is wider at 35mm internal to work with the 27.5+ x 2.8" Minion DHRII.


Ghost SL AMR Review - Ergon provide the contact points with saddle and grips
Ergon provide the contact points with saddle and grips.
Ghost SL AMR Review - DT Swiss H1700 eMTB specific wheelset
DT Swiss H1700 eMTB specific wheelset is spec'd...


Ghost SL AMR Review - ...30mm DT Swiss eMTB H1700 wheelset
...with a 30mm wide front rim and 35mm rear.


Ergon provides the contact points with an SME30 saddle and GA2 grips (a grip that I still cannot get, err, to grips with), and a KS LEV dropper post actuated by a thumb lever that fits nicely on to the handlebar next to Shimano's computer controlling undercarriage.


Ghost SL AMR Review - Power mode and dropper post controls
Power mode and dropper post controls.
Ghost SL AMR Review - Ergon grips and SRAM EX1 shifter
Ergon grips and SRAM EX1 shifter.


Ghost SL AMR Review - Ghost opted for the small and simple external battery from Shimano
Ghost opted for the small and simple external battery from Shimano.
Ghost SL AMR Review - SRAM s EX1 is the only drivetrain choice for eMTB.
SRAM's EX1 is the only drivetrain choice for eMTB, but I still snapped the derailleur cage while I was genuinely "just riding along."



Geometry & Sizing

0% Loaded prev 1/4 next


As well as giving the bike with one of the longest names ever, they have also gone big in the geometry department with S to XL sizes and a reach range of 415mm all the way to 499mm. All sizes are fitted with a 45mm stem and 780mm wide carbon G51 handlebar.

The chainstay has been left at a medium length for an eMTB at 455mm, this is combined with the steepest seat angle I have found on an eMTB to date at 75.5º. This combination, mixed with the Dual Position Air Lyrik, promises a machine that should lead the pack on steep and technical climbs.


Suspension Design

Ghost SL AMR Review - non-drive side shot

The SL AMR X uses a standard four-bar linkage which has become the most popular suspension system on the market, and with good reason – a quick session on the computer to manipulate each of the pivots by a few millimeters here and there and you can almost precisely tune each aspect of the bike individually to the others.


Ghost SL AMR Review - Rocker link and Super Deluxe Coil
Rocker link and Super Deluxe Coil.
Ghost SL AMR Review - The Dual Position Air is an interesting choice.
The Dual Position Air is an interesting choice.


This bike is built around a coil shock, something that Ghost has been pushing for years on their trail and all-mountain bikes as a higher performance solution to air. A Super Deluxe RCT Coil is found out back to control 140mm of travel, matched with a 160mm Lyrik Dual Position Adjust fork. I thought the DPA system had vanished from RockShox's lineup, but it is still around and with the twist of a dial you can drop the travel from 160mm to 130mm to make huge differences to the climbing dynamic of the bike.


Specifications

Specifications
Release Date May 2018
Price
Travel 160mm / 140mm
Rear Shock RockShox Super Deluxe Coil RCT 140 mm
Fork RockShox Lyrik RCT3 Dual Position Air 160 mm
Cassette SRAM XG 899 11-48
Crankarms Ground Fiftyone 155mm
Chainguide Ground Fiftyone 34T
Rear Derailleur SRAM EX1 8-S
Chain SRAM EX1 8-S
Shifter Pods SRAM EX1 8-S
Handlebar Ground Fiftyone Carbon 780 mm Rise 35 mm Dia. 35 mm
Stem Ground Fiftyone Team 35mm dia.
Brakes SRAM Code R Piston 200 mm Disc
Wheelset DT Swiss H 1700 Spline 30 mm Wheelset 15x110 mm // DT Swiss H 1700 Spline 35 mm Wheelset 12x148 mm
Tires Maxxis Shorty 3C MaxxTerra Exo 29x2.5 // Maxxis Minion DHR II 3C MaxxTerra Exo 27.5x2.8
Seat Ergon SME30
Seatpost Kind Shock LEV Integra 31.6 mm
Compare to other All Mountain/Enduro/XC


Ghost SL AMR Review - A rare Dual Position Air Lyrik RCT3 heads up the bike.
A rare Dual Position Air Lyrik RCT3 heads up the bike.







Ghost SL AMR Review - Downhill riding
RIDING THE
SL AMR X


Climbing

Out of the gate, the geometry put me in a more central position on the bike which meant I was conquering climbs with ease requiring less effort to keep the front wheel down, alleviating strain on my aging lower back. Dropping the forks down using the DPA Lyrik makes a huge amount of difference to the climbing position and further aids on steep tech climbs.

It was refreshing to step back on to an eMTB with a SRAM EX1 drivetrain, which is simply smoother and more reliable than anything else out there. The one gear change per shifter click, fewer gears, wider range, and steel cassette and chain are everything an eMTB needs. Shimano aren't fools though, and when they finally release something to work harmoniously with their motor, I'm sure it will be fantastic, it might even take the Di2 tech found on commuter bikes which eases off the power for a split second at the same time as you change gears. Also, Shimano, while we are here, can we have the smaller push-button mode selector for the off-road motors too? Thanks, Paul.


Ghost SL AMR Review - climbing


Descending

The SL AMR X had a comfortable and upright riding position, but, the head angle felt steeper at 66º degrees as soon as you drop into descending trail compared to the other test rigs in the shed. The fork took some tweaking to get the correct ride height with air, tokens, and LSC, but when I was comfortable things started to truck on. The bikes corners well with the -30mm bottom bracket drop and wheel selection with the Shorty tearing into soft terrain. It was wet during the first ride and I would be swapping for a Minion DHF or similar on my usually dry and rocky trails.

Unfortunately, a broken derailleur, followed by an injured thumb a few days after means that a full review of the SL AMR X is on hold, but we are looking forward to putting it through its paces against its rivals later on this summer, as the initial impression appears to have ticked all of the boxes.


Ghost SL AMR Review - cornering




Must Read This Week
Development Story: Cannondale's Wild New Single-Sided, Single-Crown XC Fork
86066 views
Pivot's New Trail 429 - First Ride
54414 views
An Update From Katy Winton After Her Brutal Crash At EWS Olargues, France
46460 views
Time Capsule: 2001 - Pinkbike's 20th Anniversary
46121 views
First Look: Newmen Components' New Wheels Have Spokes Made of String
41846 views
Exotic Brakes and a Single-Crown, Single-Sided Fork - Albstadt World Cup XC
41644 views
Video: Mondraker Launches the Foxy Carbon 29
40399 views
Ratboy's and Loosedog's Santa Cruz Hightower LTs
39502 views

13 Comments

  • + 16
 Name isn’t long enough.
  • + 6
 Emtb, plus tires, a name so long it literally gave me a minor seizure. This comment section should go very well.
  • + 1
 This has to be one to watch.... and i mean the comment section for this article #hatersliningup
  • + 2
 I wonder why all people i see riding these things look like a piece wood on top of a two wheels vehicle?
But they have all the "cool" gear covering their undefined chubby body?
And they go fast Up the hill when it is tarmac or fire road and push the vehicle on the downs?
  • + 4
 Eventually e-bike riders will start demanding "no cranks at all". Then we are all Fcked. :-)
  • + 1
 yeah who needs leverage provided by cranks if they are just a wierdly operated gas pedal?
  • + 1
 The cranks will probably be shorter and shorter until they disappear..
  • + 3
 I say good job Ghost, looks loads better than the similar concept Canyon Spectral:On
  • + 2
 The design theme that ghost bikes (angular and sharp creases) looks so awesome, if their 29in trailbike had geometry that tickled my pickle i'd be all over that!
  • + 2
 Adjustable travel forks are terrible, just stick with doing the suspension thing well. Save that lowering for the work stand.
  • + 1
 Couldn't disagree more. I've been riding the Dual Position Air spring for 5 years now and it works like a charm. To me it is a huge plus for All Mountain riding, the possibility to lower the fork by 15-20mm is an absolute must to be able to clear some technical climbs.
  • + 1
 No comments about water bottle? Noone?? wtf..
  • + 1
 I like how this is a shortened review.

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2018. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.041543
Mobile Version of Website