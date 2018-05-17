Anne Terpstra's Ghost Lector - Albstadt World Cup XC

With a stem and handlebar from Tune, along with a set of foam grips and Level ULT brakes, cockpits don't get much lighter than this. With a stem and handlebar from Tune, along with a set of foam grips and Level ULT brakes, cockpits don't get much lighter than this.

Tire inserts aren't just for downhillers anymore.

It's not always about as few grams as possible. Terpstra is running a Quarq power meter with her SRAM cranks, as well as a 100mm-travel Reverb dropper post that makes sense for this tricky course.

Then again, when you're running Tune's ultra-light cross-country wheelset, complete with ceramic bearings, you do have some wiggle room when it comes to weight.