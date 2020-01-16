Ghost Shifts Production of Carbon Fibre Hardtails From Asia to Belgium's Rein4ced

Jan 16, 2020
Accell Group has announced it will move production of Ghost's carbon fibre hardtails from Asia to the Rein4ced facility in Belgium.

We covered the technology behind Rein4ced last year but in short, they are using robots and thermoplastics to bring carbon manufacturing back to Europe with a process that they say is more environmentally friendly and will produce a stronger frame than conventional carbon construction.

The frames will be built using Rein4ced's Feather composite, which is a blend of carbon and steel, that they claim has all the lightweight benefits of carbon but with superior strength to weight ratio. The new manufacturing process will also mean a greener end product as it will reduce overseas shipments and the thermoplastics used can be recycled.

Currently, only some of Ghost's carbon hardtail production will be transferred to Belgium with the rest of its range still being built in Asia. The frames will be available from mid-2020 in Germany, Spain, Austria, Switzerland, Italy and the Czech Republic.

carbon thermoplastic story

bigquotesThis collaboration matches Accell Group’s global innovation strategy and ambition to increase sustainability in its products. With enhanced durability and safety through local production and maximum performance for our cyclists with the new Feather technology. In two words: this innovation is smart and greenTon Anbeek, CEO Accell Group

bigquotesAccell Group is a world leader and pioneer in the bicycle industry and we are proud to work together. Rein4ced developed a new, automated production line for hybrid composite bicycle frames in its production facility in Leuven, Belgium, with an annual production capacity of up to 20.000 frames. Accell and its consumers will benefit from our product as the new Feather composite material offers extreme impact resistance.

Our hybrid carbon-and-steel fiber composite will deliver the confidence that cyclists deserve in high-end composite bicycle frames. The Feather material combines the stiffness and lightweight characteristics of carbon with the toughness of steel.Michaël Callens, CEO Rein4ced


12 Comments

  • 16 0
 Hopefully this is the beginning of the end of Xi's China, and the beginning of the beginning for awesome home grown bikes with a lower environmental impact.
  • 1 4
 Don't forget the Unions!
  • 2 0
 @WAKIdesigns: I actually used to work in a fibreglass factory in uni holidays. We made inspection covers for petrol station forecourts. I always thought it would be cool to make something related to bikes or motorbikes on the regular. They did some piece work for motorbikes, fairings and the like, but not when I was there. It can definitely be done, someone just has to do it!
  • 2 0
 @WAKIdesigns: Is that the A.I. Union of robots?
  • 1 0
 The Democratic world wants this particular Communist country dead not because it's Communist.

It's because this particular Communist country is beginning to shed it's past and fast becoming what these Democratic country is now.

www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ojr-tqaQQOQ
  • 3 0
 Aerospace have been experimenting with different resin matrices and fibres for years. It'd be cool if companies used bikes more for their proof of concepts as a frame is slightly less safety significant than an aircraft wing.
  • 1 0
 I believe Fabric does some stuff with Airbus including that 3D printed saddle. More please!
  • 1 0
 The thing is, when an aircraft wing fails, it will result in death, but a snapped head tube on a road bike has the same potential...
  • 1 0
 In case anyone is interested: the resin is PEEK. A plastic that is more expensive than the carbon fiber.
Wonder how the finish on the frames is gonna look like. But i like automation in bike layup just for the sake of consistency...
  • 1 0
 Well Hope this works better than when GT did thermal plastic/carbon fibre bikes in mid 90s as it put them out of business!
  • 1 0
 So it is blend of carbon and steel. Carbon-Steel is surreal!
  • 1 0
 Feather... Fe = Iron on the Periodic Table.

Post a Comment



