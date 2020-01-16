Ghost Shifts Production of Carbon Fibre Hardtails From Asia to Belgium's Rein4ced

Accell Group is a world leader and pioneer in the bicycle industry and we are proud to work together. Rein4ced developed a new, automated production line for hybrid composite bicycle frames in its production facility in Leuven, Belgium, with an annual production capacity of up to 20.000 frames. Accell and its consumers will benefit from our product as the new Feather composite material offers extreme impact resistance.



Our hybrid carbon-and-steel fiber composite will deliver the confidence that cyclists deserve in high-end composite bicycle frames. The Feather material combines the stiffness and lightweight characteristics of carbon with the toughness of steel. — Michaël Callens, CEO Rein4ced