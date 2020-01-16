Ghost Shifts Production of Carbon Fibre Hardtails From Asia to Belgium's Rein4ced

Accell Group has announced it will move production of Ghost's carbon fibre hardtails from Asia to the Rein4ced facility in Belgium.
We covered the technology behind Rein4ced last year
but in short, they are using robots and thermoplastics to bring carbon manufacturing back to Europe with a process that they say is more environmentally friendly and will produce a stronger frame than conventional carbon construction.
The frames will be built using Rein4ced's Feather composite, which is a blend of carbon and steel, that they claim has all the lightweight benefits of carbon but with superior strength to weight ratio. The new manufacturing process will also mean a greener end product as it will reduce overseas shipments and the thermoplastics used can be recycled.
Currently, only some of Ghost's carbon hardtail production will be transferred to Belgium with the rest of its range still being built in Asia. The frames will be available from mid-2020 in Germany, Spain, Austria, Switzerland, Italy and the Czech Republic.
|This collaboration matches Accell Group’s global innovation strategy and ambition to increase sustainability in its products. With enhanced durability and safety through local production and maximum performance for our cyclists with the new Feather technology. In two words: this innovation is smart and green—Ton Anbeek, CEO Accell Group
|Accell Group is a world leader and pioneer in the bicycle industry and we are proud to work together. Rein4ced developed a new, automated production line for hybrid composite bicycle frames in its production facility in Leuven, Belgium, with an annual production capacity of up to 20.000 frames. Accell and its consumers will benefit from our product as the new Feather composite material offers extreme impact resistance.
Our hybrid carbon-and-steel fiber composite will deliver the confidence that cyclists deserve in high-end composite bicycle frames. The Feather material combines the stiffness and lightweight characteristics of carbon with the toughness of steel.—Michaël Callens, CEO Rein4ced
