Giant & Stages Cycling Launch New GPS Cycling Computer

We’ve enjoyed a great working relationship with the team at Stages and have immense respect for what they have accomplished in the last 10 years. Partnering with them to bring this new generation of Dash head units to market brought the strengths of both companies together. The cooperation has definitely delivered class-leading head units that provide clear and relevant riding data across Giant’s full range of bikes including our e-bike category.

— Jeff Schneider, Head of Product & Marketing for Gear at Giant