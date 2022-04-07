Giant & Stages Cycling Launch New GPS Cycling Computer

PRESS RELEASE: Stages Cycling and Giant
We are proud to announce the launch of two new GPS cycling computers
. The Dash M200 and Dash L200 are available now through both companies' existing global distribution networks.
The Dash 200 features a brilliant full-color screen, cycling specific maps, and a full assortment of training features. Automatic profiles make Dash the easiest computer to use with every bike, and the Stages Cycling app makes it the most customizable computer on the market with up to 12 data fields on each screen.
WiFi compatibility and the brand new Stages Cycling app allows riders to easily and wirelessly add workouts, courses, or maps to Dash, and sync rides to third party apps like TrainingPeaks and Strava. The Dash 200s come with a quarter turn mount and can be displayed in landscape or portrait mode.
Stages Dash M200 is $279USD and features a full-color 2.2 inch display, 16 GB of storage and a weight of 77g. The larger Dash L200 is $329USD, features a 2.7 inch display and weighs 105g.
The 200 series Dash GPS cycling computer is Stages’ 3rd generation head unit, but the first time Stages has designed and built head units in cooperation with Giant. The Dash 200s are available with Giant or Stages Cycling branding, but have the same functionality.
|Stages has worked with Giant Group as a manufacturing partner on our smart and commercial indoor bikes for several years, and we’re thrilled to expand the partnership to head units. Giant was able to add valuable insight to the project with their product development and industry experience, and Stages brings training and software expertise. The combination delivers an excellent product to the end consumer.—Pat Warner, SVP of Product at Stages Cycling
The Dash has already seen World Tour success with major stage wins from Giant-sponsored Team Bike Exchange-Jayco.
Dash 200 Key Features
|We’ve enjoyed a great working relationship with the team at Stages and have immense respect for what they have accomplished in the last 10 years. Partnering with them to bring this new generation of Dash head units to market brought the strengths of both companies together. The cooperation has definitely delivered class-leading head units that provide clear and relevant riding data across Giant’s full range of bikes including our e-bike category.—Jeff Schneider, Head of Product & Marketing for Gear at Giant
• Automatic Profiles: Dash automatically builds screens and data fields based on connected sensors
• Live data graphing: See live graphs on device of power, heart rate, cadence, speed, or elevation
• Bright, full color, high resolution screen with backlight, user-selectable brightness, auto dimming mode, and Dark Mode
• Supported by the powerful Stages Cycling app for easy customization, setup, and ride analysis
• Cycling specific maps with color coded roads, bike routes, paths and trails
• Points of interest including bike shops, cafes, pubs, gas stations and rest stops
• Turn-by-turn course navigation with on-screen notifications and audio alerts
• FTP and heart rate zone estimator, with color coded power and HR zones
• Preloaded with workouts, and advanced power metrics including TSS, IF and Normalized Power
• New and improved hardware. IP57 dust and water resistant, durable and easy to navigate between pages or hit Lap.
• Battery Life: 10 hours at max operation (Displaying maps with 1 sensor connected, with 100% backlight). Up to 18 hours with reduced power mode enabled.
• Storage Space: 16GB
• Mount: Quarter turn
• Wi-Fi enabled for wireless transfer of routes, workouts and rides
