Giant Announces an Updated Trance X 29 with More Travel

Giant's Trance X takes their current Trance platform and adds more travel, bringing the rear up to 135mm paired with a 150mm fork. The aluminium trail bike also now includes geometry adjustability, something not so often seen with Giant bikes. A small flip chip on the rear of the rocker link gives the bike two settings for the rider to adjust based on their terrain and riding preference.



Details



Frame: Aluminium with composite rocker link

Wheel Size: 29"

Rear Travel: 135mm

Fork Travel: 150mm

Head Tube Angle: 65.5° (low)

Reach: 426mm - 510mm (low)

Sizes: S, M, L, XL

Price: From $3,199 CAD or $2,300 USD

More info: giant-bicycles.com

Trance X 29 1

Trance X 29 2 Trance X 29 3

• Trance X 29 1: Shimano XT/SLX, Fox 36 Performance Elite & Float DPX2 Performance

• Trance X 29 2: Shimano SLX/MT500 series, Fox 36 Rhythm & Float DPS Performance – $3,000 USD or $3,799 CAD

• Trance X 29 3: SRAM SX/ Shimano MT400 series, RockShox 35 Gold RL & Fox Float DPS Performance – $2,300 USD or $3,199 CAD

The Trance X 29 uses Giant's Maestro suspension system that uses two short links, one over the bottom bracket and a rocker link mounted on the seat tube. Tucked in at the back of the link is now a small flip chip that offers two settings, low and high, to the geometry. Giant claims that the low is best suited to steeper or faster terrain, with the slacker head angle and lower bottom bracket bringing more stability into the package.The high is then said to be better for slower speed and more technical trails. The steeper head angle quickens up the steering and the raised bottom bracket gives more ground clearance when pedalling. The steepened seat tube angles also give a more upright pedalling position.The Trance X comes in four sizes ranging from a 426mm reach up to 510mm, in the low chip position. In the high position the reach grows by around 8 - 9mm depending on the frame size and the BB gets 10mm higher, also changing the stack and standover of the bike. Head angle is 65.5° in the low setting and 66.2° in the high and the chainstay is 8mm longer, at 438mm, in the low position than high.S and M sizes have 40mm stems, with L and XL having 50mm. The S size also uses shorter 165mm cranks, with the rest of the sizes using 170mm. Giant also deliver all their bikes tubeless ready, with only the sealant needing to be squirted into the tyre before riding.Three models are available in the Trance X 29 range:Unfortunately, the top tier Trance X 29 1 is not available in the US or Canada.