Giant Announces an Updated Trance X 29 with More Travel

Aug 5, 2020
by Dan Roberts  
2021 Giant Trance X 29

Giant's Trance X takes their current Trance platform and adds more travel, bringing the rear up to 135mm paired with a 150mm fork. The aluminium trail bike also now includes geometry adjustability, something not so often seen with Giant bikes. A small flip chip on the rear of the rocker link gives the bike two settings for the rider to adjust based on their terrain and riding preference.

Details

Frame: Aluminium with composite rocker link
Wheel Size: 29"
Rear Travel: 135mm
Fork Travel: 150mm
Head Tube Angle: 65.5° (low)
Reach: 426mm - 510mm (low)
Sizes: S, M, L, XL
Price: From $3,199 CAD or $2,300 USD
More info: giant-bicycles.com

2021 Giant Trance X 29

The Trance X 29 uses Giant's Maestro suspension system that uses two short links, one over the bottom bracket and a rocker link mounted on the seat tube. Tucked in at the back of the link is now a small flip chip that offers two settings, low and high, to the geometry. Giant claims that the low is best suited to steeper or faster terrain, with the slacker head angle and lower bottom bracket bringing more stability into the package.

The high is then said to be better for slower speed and more technical trails. The steeper head angle quickens up the steering and the raised bottom bracket gives more ground clearance when pedalling. The steepened seat tube angles also give a more upright pedalling position.

2021 Giant Trance X 29 Geometry

The Trance X comes in four sizes ranging from a 426mm reach up to 510mm, in the low chip position. In the high position the reach grows by around 8 - 9mm depending on the frame size and the BB gets 10mm higher, also changing the stack and standover of the bike. Head angle is 65.5° in the low setting and 66.2° in the high and the chainstay is 8mm longer, at 438mm, in the low position than high.

S and M sizes have 40mm stems, with L and XL having 50mm. The S size also uses shorter 165mm cranks, with the rest of the sizes using 170mm. Giant also deliver all their bikes tubeless ready, with only the sealant needing to be squirted into the tyre before riding.

2021 Giant Trance X 29
Trance X 29 1
2021 Giant Trance X 29
Trance X 29 2
2021 Giant Trance X 29
Trance X 29 3

Three models are available in the Trance X 29 range:

• Trance X 29 1: Shimano XT/SLX, Fox 36 Performance Elite & Float DPX2 Performance
• Trance X 29 2: Shimano SLX/MT500 series, Fox 36 Rhythm & Float DPS Performance – $3,000 USD or $3,799 CAD
• Trance X 29 3: SRAM SX/ Shimano MT400 series, RockShox 35 Gold RL & Fox Float DPS Performance – $2,300 USD or $3,199 CAD

Unfortunately, the top tier Trance X 29 1 is not available in the US or Canada.



Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Press Releases Trail Bikes Giant Giant Trance


Must Read This Week
Building The World's Lightest 29er DH Bike With Dangerholm
74809 views
First Ride: The New EXT Era Fork is Very, Very Promising
67000 views
First Ride: Yeti's 2021 ARC Hardtail
46369 views
Spotted: New Rocky Mountain Enduro Bike - Crankworx Summer Series
44980 views
Field Test: 2021 Specialized Epic - The Lightest & Slackest
44965 views
Must Watch: Nico Vink Rides Through Flames In ''From The Ash''
40428 views
Field Test: 2021 Cannondale Scalpel - Deceptively Fast
38285 views
Field Test: 2020 Canyon Lux - A Very Fast Baseline
37799 views

30 Comments

  • 17 1
 "Unfortunately, the top tier Trance X 29 1 is not available in the US or Canada."

WHY WTF
  • 2 1
 WHY? WTF? Are they not allowed to sell XT components in NA as a part of complete?
  • 2 0
 @nickmalysh: Yeah, that seems fishy
  • 4 0
 @nickmalysh: Typically Giant USA has a Carbon model around $4000+- instead of a $4000+- Alum 1 model. Maybe that's why we don't get the nicer spec Alum 1 model. Who knows.
  • 2 0
 Giant often do that : some versions aren't available in some countries. In Europe we sometimes don't have the top tier Reign or Trance 29
  • 2 0
 @OzarkBike: I think you've hit the nail on the head. In the US, Alum bikes have (until recently...thanks to the Ripmo AF) been looked down upon compared to carbon and the Giant Alum 1 price point has clashed with the bottom carbon model. My last 3 bikes have been Giant Alum 1 models, and I've brought them in from Australia (I travel back and forth). Typically, they have a great parts spec (XT, Fox Elite, Carbon wheels) and I like sticking it to my Yeti-riding buddies with my low-rent metal bikes.

Giant also sorely needs to get it's act together with marketing and presence.
  • 1 0
 @thefazz: I would like to see more high end Alum spec from Giant. Giant's alloy frames are really nice.
  • 1 0
 @thefazz: My last 2 giants (2019 reign and 2020 reign 29) were bottom of the line aluminum reign 2’s. I put the new parts from my 2020 AL reign on my 2018 carbon reign and sold it. Never again will I buy carbon after breaking a couple frames. AL everything
  • 1 0
 @OzarkBike: Smart--you'd make a fine product manager.
  • 4 0
 This is rad. Always thought the trance 29 was a bit nerfed compared to its 27.5 counterpart. Thing should rip.
  • 4 0
 YES!!!
  • 5 6
 I know everyone seems to love steep seat tube angles, but imo it hurts the appeal of this bikes. This is a 135 mm trail/all mountain bike. A bike that you should be able to ride for extended period of time over traversing terrain. It's not a winch and plummet bike, where steep seat angle suits the purpose making the long travel suspension work on the climbs. I think 75-76 degree SA would hit the spot, making the bike more comfortable on the seated pedally section (and also fit better, the gap in top tube length between medium and large is massive).

Hate to rant, but I think Giant is so close to nailing the modern aggressive trail bike, Maestro is such a great pedaling platform, but the geo arms race is undermining what this bike could be.
  • 2 0
 The regular Trance 29 has a 74.5 STA, and would be more suitable to that type of terrain.
  • 1 0
 @arrowheadrush: Ditto the about the regular Trance 29. 74.5 ST angle for a 115mm 130mm bike that falls in the that XC Downcountry range.
  • 1 0
 Might not be that steep in practice per the recent PB article on STA.
  • 1 0
 @arrowheadrush: The regular Trance is indeed appealing, but I would argue that the Trance X, with 135 mm rear travel and 65.5 degree HA falls squarely in the trail bike category. Something between downcountry and enduro. So it should be a bike that does it all, not just make steep climbs somewhat more comfy.
  • 1 0
 I had hoped the 27.5 Trance was going to get the same kind of update. But on the US website it shows a dumpster fire build on an old trance for 2021... *sigh*
  • 2 1
 Why does it feel like every giant bike from the past decade has been the same frame with different components?
  • 3 0
 Perfect from the beginning, ez
  • 1 0
 This is an all new frame. Not sure what you mean.
  • 1 0
 It's a fair point. My 2015 Trance looks very similar to a current model...but the geometry has changed a fair amount. It may come down to Giant not caring about aesthetics as much as other brands and not playing the marketing game they do. IMO, it really only hurts them in the US market where having the latest credit-bought plastic wonder bike is a status symbol. In other regions where people are more pragmatic, Giant is very popular.
  • 1 1
 I'd simply like some updated geometry on the Trance Advanced Pro 29 -- the STA, in particular -- so that it compares more directly with the latest "downcountry" bikes.
  • 2 1
 Now to find one in stock.
  • 1 0
 In stock this week.
  • 1 0
 @OzarkBike: Many LBSs haven't been able to keep much in stock and supply chains are still pretty screwed up so I'll believe it when I see it.
  • 1 0
 @noapathy: the first US shipment is in! If your local dealer ordered early they may have it this week.
  • 1 0
 Looks like an aftermarket opportunity to make top links with flip-chips.
  • 2 2
 Press-fit BB = no ty.
  • 3 6
 So you drop a new model line and have the top offering SLX/Deore....Typical Giant.
  • 3 0
 These are sub $3k bikes being launched. Not the higher end models.

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2020. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.013577
Mobile Version of Website