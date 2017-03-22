SPONSORED

Giant Bicycles Crankworx Dream Contest

Mar 22, 2017
by Giant Bicycles  
2017 Giant Crankworx Dream Contest. Enter on Pinkbike from March 24 - June 30. You could win a Giant Trance Advanced mountain bike or an all expense paid dream trip to Crankworx Whistler. Stay tuned for more details.

Enter below for a chance to win the ultimate trail bike or experience the greatest mountain bike festival in the world from Giant Bicycles! We’re talking about the all-new Trance Advanced mountain bike built with SRAM Eagle components and Rockshox suspension to shred on your local trails or experience rock star VIP treatment at Crankworx Whistler with an all-expense paid dream trip! This will be an experience that most can only fantasize about!

Here’s the Scoop on How to Enter:

• Enter the contest by filling out the entry form below from March 22 through June 30 during the Crankworx World Tour. One entry per contestant.
• To attend the trip you must be 18-years-of-age or accompanied by a parent.
• On Monday, July 3rd Giant will randomly select a contestant and announce the winner!

Prize Package – You Choose!

If you win, you get to choose either the Giant Trance Advanced Mountain Bike or Crankworx Whistler Dream Trip!

Giant Trance Advanced Mountain Bike

• SRAM Eagle and Rockshox Build!
• Model color and specifications may vary due to inventory availability.

2017 Trance Advanced 27.5 0. You could win this by entering the Giant Crankworx Dream Contest from March 22 - June 30 2017.


OR


Crankworx Dream Trip

• Airfare for the winning contestant and their friend or parent.
• 5 nights lodging
• Arrive Wednesday evening, August 16.
• Depart Monday morning August 21.
• Whistler bike park lift tickets.
• VIP access to viewing areas.
• Giant bike for you and your friend to use during your stay.
• Hang out with the Giant Factory Off-Road Team.

2016 Crankworx Whip-Off Contest

Good Luck!

Read the Terms and Conditions here.

Submit Your Entry Below.
(Note: You must be Logged In to your Pinkbike User Account):



MENTIONS: @giantbicycles


Must Read This Week
Commencal Announces New Furious DH Bike
83741 views
Ellsworth Rogue Sixty - Review
52038 views
Brett Rheeder: Shadow of the Sun - Video
46824 views
Production Privée's Steel Full-Suspension Bike Might Last Forever - Taipei Cycle Show
43098 views
Rémi is Ready for Racing - Video
42450 views
DVO’s New Onyx and Beryl Forks Aim to Lower the Price on High Performance - Taipei Cycle Show
41457 views
Opinion: The Table
38797 views
Madison Saracen Reveal Team Bikes and Kits for 2017
37634 views

18 Comments

  • + 5
 f*ck yeah I'm going to win this and take "a parent"! Can't wait to hang out with dad in the hot tub!
  • + 3
 Whistler has been on my bucket list since I was a kid. Hook a dude up with the opportunity of a lifetime and I will be a grateful Giant rider for life!!
  • + 2
 Won't have to struggle with the decision between the two...As they always call the wrong name. Good ups Giant. Great prizes!
  • + 1
 I've got a good feeling about this one, boys!! Just a weird hunch!! Sorry guys, this ones mine! HAHAHAHAHAHA! AAAHAHAHAHAHA!! ????
  • + 2
 "Win a pimped out Reign" in thumbnail.......


Trance......
  • + 2
 i can't enlarge it enough to see if it's actually a reign, but to be fair they do have a 2017 trance, in a very similar colour to the 2016 reign advance 0 which would explain the similarities
  • + 1
 It's a Trance. It has the new rocker link that the Reign doesn't have yet.
  • + 0
 Can we not be required to enter every bit of information? Want my bank card number too?
  • + 2
 what exactly do you think they will do with all your valuable home address information?
  • + 0
 @Jokesterwild: Plus phone number plus full DOB is unnecessary.
  • + 2
 @bishopsmike: you know you can just make up both of those right?
  • + 3
 @bishopsmike: Who would possibly want a secondary avenue of communication if they were away from internet and won the trip/bike? I'd certainly prefer to miss out than divulge my digits. /s
  • + 1
 Whistler has been a dream since I started riding bikes fingers crossed!
  • + 2
 That's weird
  • + 2
 Please sweet baby jesus
  • + 1
 Entered. I'll take the Trance in size L please
  • + 1
 Phone number hunh?
  • + 1
 : (

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2017. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.046049
Mobile Version of Website