Giant Factory Off-Road Team Announces 2024 Roster

PRESS RELEASE: Giant Factory Off-Road Team
With the start of the 2024 race season approaching, the Giant Factory Off-Road Team is proud to announce its new roster including a well-rounded collection of XC, downhill and enduro athletes. With a strong mix of young talent and proven veterans, the squad is targeting major international events around the world with a focus on UCI World Cup races.
The core of the team remains intact this year with its well-rounded roster of World Cup winners and national champions plus two new riders: Under-23 XC racer Dario Lillo of Switzerland, and Under-21 enduro racer Sascha Kim of Australia.
“We’re coming off an exciting 2023 season when half of the roster was new at the start of the year,” said Giant Factory Off-Road Team Manager Sebastian Boyington. “Seeing both the new and returning athletes achieve success last year demonstrates the strength of this team’s direction and its ability to adapt and change. This year we are evolving once again as we welcome two new young athletes.”Cross-Country
In XC racing, Canadian Carter Woods is back following a breakout season in the U23 ranks that saw him win multiple World Cup races and finish top-three overall in both Olympic cross-country (XCO) and short-track (XCC). Woods also won Elite Men’s XC and short-track national titles in Canada. This year the 22-year-old looks to continue that momentum as he moves up to the Elite Men’s category in the World Cup.
Two-time Olympian Jens Schuermans.
Swiss XC racer Dario Lillo brings more firepower to the team’s XC squad.
Also returning to the XC squad this year is Belgian Jens Schuermans. The two-time Olympian had a strong first year with the team in 2023, highlighted by a top-five overall finish in the Elite Men’s World Cup XCC series. Between XCO and XCC World Cups, Schuermans scored seven top-10 finishes.
Woods and Schuermans will be joined by newcomer Dario Lillo, a 21-year-old who finished top-five overall last year in both the XCO and XCC U23 World Cup series including a double win on home turf in Lenzerheide, Switzerland. Lillo is also the current U23 Swiss national champion and last year finished on the podium at both the World Championships and the European Championships.DH and Enduro
On the gravity racing side, Luke and Remy Meier-Smith, Australian brothers who excel in both DH and enduro racing, are back following a successful first season with the team in 2023. Older brother Luke wasted no time making an impact, winning the Australian Elite Men’s DH national championship last February. A few weeks later he made history when he won the first-ever World Cup enduro race at the season opener in Tasmania. Racing an Elite Men’s World Cup for the first time, the-20-year-old stunned the field with the win.
Luke’s younger brother Remy also had a solid first year with the team, scoring several impressive World Cup DH results including a top-10 in the Elite Men’s class at age 18. Remy also landed a U21 podium at the World Cup EDR opener in Tasmania last year.
Luke Meier-Smith made history last year when he won the first-ever Enduro World Cup race at the season opener.
Younger brother Remy with his Glory Advanced DH bike.
The Meier-Smith brothers join returning DH veteran Rémi Thirion. The 33-year-old French rider has seven career World Cup podiums to his name, including one win. Thirion had to fight through injuries last year, including a concussion sustained in a crash at the European Championships that caused him to miss several World Cup rounds, but he came on strong in the second half of the season and scored a podium at Round 5 in Loudenvielle, France.
Returning DH racer Rémi Thirion.
The enduro squad sees the return of French rider Youn Deniaud, who had a career-best season in 2023 including his first World Cup win in Loudenvielle. Deniaud has been a consistent frontrunner with the team over the past few years and is once again aiming for wins and a top overall World Cup finish in 2024.
The enduro squad also welcomes Sascha Kim, a 20-year-old up-and-comer from Australia.
French enduro rider Youn Deniaud.
Australian Sascha Kim scored four podiums including two wins in last year’s U21 EDR World Cup series.
Another personnel change sees longtime Giant Factory Off-Road Team rider Mckay Vezina making the transition from athlete to staff member. The Canadian will support the gravity squad behind the tape as their performance coach.2024 Giant Factory Off-Road Team
Youn Deniaud (FRA), Enduro
Sascha Kim (Aus), Enduro
Dario Lillo (SUI), XC
Luke Meier-Smith (AUS), DH
Remy Meier-Smith (AUS), DH
Jens Schuermans (BEL), XC
Rémi Thirion (FRA), DH
Carter Woods (CAN), XC
