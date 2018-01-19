PRESS RELEASES

Giant Factory Off-Road Team Partners with  DVO Suspension for 2018 Race Season

Jan 19, 2018
by Pinkbike Staff  
PRESS RELEASE: Giant Factory Off-Road Team

Josh Carlson and Mckay Vezina will contend the complete Enduro World Series on their DVO-equipped Reign Advanced race bikes.

The Giant Factory Off-Road Team are proud to announce that we are partnering with DVO Suspension this year in a joint effort to optimize the performance of the team’s full-suspension downhill, enduro and XC race bikes. All of the team’s Maestro Suspension equipped bikes will feature shock technology created by the California based suspension company.

bigquotesThis marks a new phase for the team. DVO is bringing an entire suspension brand to support our team. That means we get unlimited access to their full scope of engineering, product development and attention to tuning, as well as race support.Joe Staub, Giant Factory Off-Road Team Manager

DVO and Giant engineers are working closely to develop rear shocks that are optimized for the Maestro platform.

With the start of the 2018 race season approaching, team riders have begun testing their new bikes and gear, including new suspension setups. After achieving initial suspension setups early in the year, a team camp scheduled for March will give the DH, enduro and XC riders an opportunity to work closely with DVO engineers to fine-tune their suspension systems ahead of key events.

bigquotesThe relationship we have this year with the Giant Factory Off-Road Team is special because we are really focused 100 percent with Giant and their off-road program. From XC to enduro to downhill, all we do is focus on the team—making the best suspension for the team guys and specifically for each bike model and segmentBryson Martin, DVO founder

Martin said DVO will be creating and tuning shock technologies for specific usages, and the unique demands of pro racing. “For enduro, we’ll have a rear shock and matching front fork. In downhill, where you’re pushing things to the extreme, we have some really cool, outside-the-box product planned for those guys.”

Returning to lead the downhill unit this year is seven-time Colombian downhill National Champion Marcelo Gutierrez. Competing at the top level in the World Cup and other elite DH events where bike performance is critical, and where results come down to fractions of a second, Gutierrez said he is looking forward to working with DVO.

Marcelo Gutierrez is a seven-time DH national champion in his home nation of Colombia. For 2018 he will again focus on major downhill races around the world including the UCI World Cup series.

bigquotesIt’s great knowing they are going to be really focused on us. They have the engineering experience, and we have the riding and racing experience. Together, we should be able to create some amazing bikes.Marcelo Gutierrez

The downhill unit of the squad consists of Gutierrez, Irish national champion Jacob Dickson and American Eliot Jackson. Those three will focus on World Cups and other major DH events on their Glory Advanced race bikes. The downhill squad is coming off a strong season that saw Gutierrez land two World Cup podiums and win the Garbanzo DH event at Crankworx Whistler for the fifth year in a row.

The enduro squad also sees the return of some familiar faces. Australian Josh Carlson and Canadian Mckay Vezina will again focus on the Enduro World Series events, competing on their Reign Advanced race bikes.

bigquotesThe product they’re providing us already, straight out of the box, is phenomenal. The amount of adjustment, the feeling, it’s something that I’ve always been searching for since I’d come to mountain bikes from motocross a few years ago. I’m really excited to see the final outcome and it gives me more confidence heading into 2018.Josh Carlson

Canadian Mckay Vezina currently resides in Southern California near DVO headquarters and says he looks forward to working closely with the company s suspension engineers.

Joining Giant’s two global enduro athletes is Rae Morrison of New Zealand, who will once again represent the Liv women’s brand, racing her Liv Hail Advanced bike at EWS and other major enduro events.

In addition to the global riders, the 2018 Giant Factory Off-Road Team also includes a group of North American regional athletes led by veteran XC racer Carl Decker. Those racers will focus on a variety of major enduro, XC and gravel racing events in North America aboard their Anthem, XtC and TCX race bikes.

Joining Decker on the regional squad are XC racers Stephan Davoust and Cole Paton, plus enduro racer and BMX Olympic medalist Mike Day. “Each racer is different,” Martin said. “What they want from the suspension and how it relates to the bikes varies. There’s a lot of stuff going on with the bike design. You’ve got the kinematics and wheelbase and then the individual aspect of the rider, how they ride, their position on the bike. So we’re going to be able to specifically dial in exactly the feel of the bike with regards to the suspension and make them go faster.”

You can follow the Giant Factory Off-Road Team all season long at facebook.com/giantfactoryteam.


About Giant: Giant is the world’s leading brand of high-quality bicycles and cycling gear. Since 1972, Giant has combined craftsmanship, technology and innovative design to create the ultimate cycling experience for all riders, casual to competitive. Through its products, people and retail partners, Giant inspires passion for cycling all around the world. For more information, go to giant-bicycles.com.

89 Comments

  • + 46
 Woah, that's pretty big news for DVO. I wonder if this means Giant might start spec'ing DVO on their higher end builds... One can hope they will.
  • + 41
 One could say ... giant news
  • + 15
 A Giant Reign with DVO suspension that'd be awesome
  • + 12
 @leopaul: you sir are a meastro.
  • + 7
 Bryson Martin needs to just buy the Marzocchi brand back from Fox and change DVO's name to Marzocchi; then maybe we can get some of this awesome suspension in reasonable color schemes.
  • + 6
 Seems that Giant will be expanding their reign to some of the smaller kingdoms
  • + 6
 Who knows? They may have found a diamond in the rough
  • + 3
 @hamncheez: no and no. Marzocchi is failing on its own. Thats a sinking ship no one wants to touch. Every DVO product has several color options. I'm loving my Diamond in Root Beer color
  • + 2
 @hamncheez: I think DVOs corporate identity and their graphics have improved. Not quite the prettiest designs yet, but a major step forward...
  • + 4
 @hamncheez: marzocchi name is too tainted. Was very wise of the DVO guys to do their own thing.
  • + 2
 Yup, that’s happening!
  • + 2
 Seems like DVO in first mount for Giant might be possible since it says they are developping a shock optimized for maestro
  • + 2
 @leopaul: @mattrix2 ok guys let's reign in these puns before they get out of hand
  • + 1
 @hamncheez: haha this is funny statement on so many levels.
  • + 34
 Man rockshox is having it rough this week
  • + 8
 A lot of riders are going to be happy....
  • + 14
 Maybe they're actually preparing some hot press release about new stickers, or so...
  • + 20
 Wait! They are preparing 33.99mm diameter legs.
  • + 7
 @IluvRIDING: Inverted tapered steerer.
  • + 8
 @IluvRIDING: I'm holding out for the 36.99 Totems.
  • + 11
 there seems to be quite the shakeup across the bike industry for the two big S's (sram/shimano) lots of teams not running them this year. more options are good for consumers
  • + 1
 unlike Giant Factory Off Road, who IS running shimano.
  • + 2
 @POWsLAYER: i am talking more than just giant.
  • + 12
 is this a new dvo topaz damper?
  • - 5
flag dhnewbie (2 hours ago) (Below Threshold)
 This is still the DVO Topaz T3 damper!
  • + 3
 @dhnewbie: you sure about that? It clearly says Topaz2 if you zoom in.
  • + 3
 Looks like a Topaz 2...wonder if they’ve changed the damper to a twin tube style like the Fox DPX2
  • + 10
 It’s a brand new Topaz we’re currently working on. It still has the T3 compression but we’re working on some new mods. @krisrayner:
  • + 0
 Is there any new Topaz? I guess the Giant team would have some bespoke hardware, but haven't heard of changes in the standard consumer product? @DVOSuspension

Edit: sorry, just saw this has been answered while I was typing. Curious to see the new Topaz!
  • + 2
 @dvosuspension are the mods on the new shock going to be retrofittable?! I love my Topaz, but more betterer is always betterer!
  • + 1
 @OGTallPaul: Yeah would be cool!
  • + 2
 @DVOSuspension: any particular reason the emerald isn't on the DH bikes?
  • + 1
 @DVOSuspension:
What about the opal? And when would a topaz 2 be available. I am about to get a topaz tuned for my Recluse and don't want to drop 500$ just to have the new cut comenoitnin a couple months.
  • + 2
 @MortifiedPenguin: The team will be using the new Onyx DH Fork!
  • + 1
 @DVOSuspension: Reason? I will admit I am a bit of a inverted fanboy, so I was hoping to see it on the world cup circuit.
  • + 3
 DVO gaining traction! right on. Had the chance to try a DVO diamond and was certainly impressed. Its like what the RS pike is trying to be. Super plush initial stroke, nice sensitivity to small bumps, but still a heavy hitter that feels bottomless.
  • + 0
 What travel did you ride? Thinking of moving to dvo but not sure how noodly it'll be at 170mm
  • + 1
 @YouHadMeAtDrugs: I ride the 170mm hard here in Colorado. Few days even at Trestle bike park, jump trails, 4 trips down Whole Enchilada in Moab, zero issues.
  • + 1
 @YouHadMeAtDrugs: 170 boost wasnt the stiffest thing in the world but it was definitely enough
  • + 6
 Amazing news for DVO, very cool!
  • + 5
 Thank you! Super excited!
  • + 1
 @DVOSuspension: Yeah, great to see DVO battling Fox, RockShox, Ohlins, et al. You guys & gals rock.

Question: A Diamond with a lower offset still on the way?
  • + 1
 @kwapik: Agreed. If I was to do a frame up build, it would be DVO...
  • + 1
 @spinko: Thanks and look forward to having you as a customer!
  • + 1
 Reduced offset Diamond and Onyx SC will be coming soon!
  • + 2
 Great news for DVO! Those guys know their suspension. I'm loving the DVO Diamond and Topaz on my Canfield Balance, along with the DVO Garnet dropper post. Visiting them at the race pits or stopping by the Valencia headquarters, it's always fun talking shop with the crew running the operation. Ronnie is a living legend. Above and beyond customer service, too.
  • + 2
 Say hi to the cheeseburger next time you're there for me!!! OOHHOOOHHH!!! @ronnie-dvo is the cheeseburger going on the race circuit???? It can travel the globe and meet all the other cheeseburgers out there!!! #cheeseburgerraceteam!!!!!
  • + 3
 I love DVO and since you can rebuild their shocks without special vacuum tools they defo have to better than some for race rebuilds.I love their diamond forks good luck to them i say!! GO DVO!
  • + 1
 Thx buddy!
  • + 5
 My Norco Range is coming with DVO, I can’t wait to be riding DVO.
  • + 4
 Hell yeah! Enjoy that ride buddy, let us know if you need any help!
  • + 2
 Waiting on mine too. The DVO sold me on it. Best bargain on the market right now. The C7.3 is far superior to the C7.2, yet it is way less expensive!!!! Smile
  • + 1
 1. That looks like a new @DVOSuspension shock
2. Is Giant going to spec DVO?
3. Please include a low-speed compression adjust in addition or instead of a 3 position switch
4. Green looks great on some bikes, but not on others. Would be awesome to have a gold or black adjuster option.
  • + 1
 Answer questions 1 and 2 by reading the other comments and replies from DVO.
  • + 2
 Did any one notice anti rub thing on cables- hoses near shock stanchion ? Some shit design ? I own old Reign X and god bless no problem with that! In that case any shock will need service (new stanchion) pretty often ! Frown
  • + 3
 What fork are the XC rides going to be on? Does DVO have a SID like equivalent?
  • + 2
 DVO Sapphire!
  • + 4
 please spec DVO as OE.
  • + 1
 That’s happening too!
  • + 1
 Love DVO as a company, stoked to see the news. Been dying to try their suspension but it’s out of my $ range for now. Keep up the good work!!!
  • + 2
 So, about that new shock. Think it'll be available for the upcoming season?
  • + 1
 Stoked for DVO but more stoked a major player has seen the advantage of dumping mass oem bike specs!
  • + 1
 Thx buddy!
  • + 1
 Best looking ews bike, I see they are also sponsored by mrp, does that mean they can use mrp forks if the want to?
  • + 1
 @DVOSuspension when does the new Topaz come out? I have the Diamond boost, Topaz and Jade and they are all awesome!!
  • + 1
 New Topaz 2 wont be released till mid year!
  • + 1
 @DVOSuspension: any way I could pre-order one?;P
  • + 1
 Giant step forward for DVO!!!
  • + 1
 So excited for DVO! Wish you guys all the success!
  • + 1
 Thx buddy!
  • + 1
 When can expect trunnion coil to be offered to the public?
  • + 1
 We have them available now.
  • + 1
 Congrats DVO! Great partnership!
  • + 1
 Thanks!
  • + 1
 ....Is someone getting the best, the best, the best of you....
  • + 2
 STOKED FOR DVO!
  • + 1
 @endlessblockades: Are you going to buy a Giant now? :-)
  • + 1
 duh!
  • + 1
  
  • - 2
 That's enough out of you bitch!!!! lol
  • + 2
 is it like covfefe?
Below threshold threads are hidden

