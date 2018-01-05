Giant Factory Off-Road Team Prepares for 2018

Following a strong 2017 season that saw its riders compete in a variety of off-road disciplines, all around the world, the Giant Factory Off-Road Team is currently preparing for 2018. This year the team welcomes back the heart of its roster, including two national champions. It will also have some new equipment sponsors as it continues its mission to develop cutting-edge race bikes and technologies.



Returning to lead the downhill unit is seven-time Colombian downhill national champion Marcelo Gutierrez. Gutierrez is joined by another national champion, Jacob Dickson of Ireland, along with American Eliot Jackson. These three DH riders will focus on World Cups and other major events on their Glory Advanced race bikes. The downhill squad is coming off a strong season that saw Gutierrez land two World Cup podiums and win the Garbanzo DH event at Crankworx Whistler for the fifth year in a row.





Marcelo Gutierrez is a seven-time DH national champion in his home nation of Colombia. He’s pictured here winning his fifth straight Garbanzo DH event at Crankworx Whistler. This year he will again focus on major downhill races around the world including the UCI World Cup series. Sven Martin photo.





“My 2017 season started and finished well,” Gutierrez said. “This year I’m aiming to start strong again and improve my consistency throughout the season. I’m also looking forward to some new challenges, including racing a few enduro events. The one I’m most excited about is the Enduro World Series event in my hometown of Manizales, Colombia. It’s going to be interesting training for both disciplines.”







Jacob Dickson won his first ever elite national downhill championship in Ireland this year on his Glory Advanced. He’s pictured here scoring a top-10 finish at the Mont-Sainte-Anne World Cup race in Canada earlier this year. The 20-year-old looks to continue his upward trajectory in 2018. Sven Martin photo.





The 20-year-old Dickson had a breakout season in 2017, earning his first DH national championship in the elite category and scoring some impressive finishes on the World Cup circuit including a top-10 at the Mont-Saint-Anne round in Canada.



“I had a solid first season with the team last year and was really happy to get my first national championship in the elite ranks,” Dickson said. “For this year I hope to be consistently in the top-20 and hopefully on some podiums.”



The enduro squad also sees the return of some familiar faces. Australian Josh Carlson and Canadian Mckay Vezina will again focus on Enduro World Series events. Both had to battle through some injuries this year, but still posted several strong stage finishes. Each is looking forward to racing the 2018 season on their Reign Advanced race bikes in good health and top form. Joining those two is Rae Morrison of New Zealand, who is also part of Liv Cycling’s extensive roster of global riders, racing her Liv Hail Advanced bike at EWS and other major enduro events.





Josh Carlson returns to the team’s enduro racing squad in 2018. Despite missing the first two races of the 2017 Enduro World Series due to the birth of his second child, as well as having to overcome some injuries, he finished the year with solid results. He’s pictured here riding to a top-10 stage finish at the EWS finals in Italy. Sven Martin photo.





