The Giant Factory Off-Road Team is excited announce the addition of Youn Deniaud! Winner of the 2018 Enduro World Series' “Breakthrough of the Year” award, the young Frenchman quickly made his mark on the series, all while racing as a self-supported privateer.With the full-support of the team, we’re eager to help Youn achieve even bigger goals in 2019.Video: Metis CreativePhoto: Cameron Baird