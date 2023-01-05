Giant Factory Racing Launches 2023 Team Roster Including Luke & Remy Meier-Smith

This is a really exciting year ahead for the team on so many levels. It starts with our five new athletes. It’s a big move for a rider to switch programs, so creating a seamless transition for them was our top priority. It’s been great to see their first impressions and watch their confidence take off. It’s really a testament to our industry-leading sponsors and to the work our five returning athletes have done with Giant to help develop new bikes. We’re excited for the world to see what’s coming! — Giant Factory Off-Road Team Manager Sebastian Boyington