Giant Factory Racing Launches 2023 Team Roster Including Luke & Remy Meier-Smith

Giant Factory Racing has announced its new lineup of riders for 2023 including the signing of Luke and Remy Meier-Smith.
The Giant team has expanded its focus to take on all three main World Cup disciplines with riders set to tackle XC, DH and Enduro races. The big signings for 2023 are Luke and Remy Meier-Smith joining from the Propain team with both riders looking to take on Downhill and Enduro World Cups. The XC team sees the biggest shakeup in terms of riders with Antoine Philipp being joined by fresh faces Jens Schuermans, Alexandre Balmer and Carter Woods.
|This is a really exciting year ahead for the team on so many levels. It starts with our five new athletes. It’s a big move for a rider to switch programs, so creating a seamless transition for them was our top priority. It’s been great to see their first impressions and watch their confidence take off. It’s really a testament to our industry-leading sponsors and to the work our five returning athletes have done with Giant to help develop new bikes. We’re excited for the world to see what’s coming!— Giant Factory Off-Road Team Manager Sebastian Boyington
Returning for 2023 Youn Deniaud and Mckay Vezina will continue racing enduro as they will now take on the newly formed Enduro World Cup series while Josh Carlson will be focusing on e-Enduro events. 2023 Giant Factory Off-Road Team:
- Alexandre Balmer (SUI), XC
- Josh Carlson (AUS), E-bike
- Youn Deniaud (FRA), Enduro
- Luke Meier-Smith (AUS), DH and Enduro
- Remy Meier-Smith (AUS), DH and Enduro
- Antoine Philipp (FRA), XC
- Jens Schuermans (BEL), XC
- Rémi Thirion (FRA), DH
- Mckay Vezina (CAN), Enduro
- Carter Woods (CAN), XC
