Giant Group Acquires Minority Share in Stages Cycling After $20 Million Investment

Jan 28, 2023
by Ed Spratt  

Giant Group has acquired 32.5% of Stages Cycling's common stock following a $20 million investment.

The news comes from a filing with the Taiwan stock exchange on January 20 with Giant's board approving the purchase of 32.5% of Stages Cycling Inc. common stock for the price of $6.5 million and Stages Cycling's convertible corporate bonds for $13.5 million.

Giant has said the purchase follows its strategy to expand within the indoor cycling market, the group said: "Through the integration of indoor and outdoor cycling products, Giant Group can offer consumers with a more comprehensive cycling experience, enabling consumers to enjoy the benefits and pleasures from outdoors to indoors and vice versa, and hence improving the overall quality of the cycling experience.

Through this strategic alliance, Giant Group can further utilize its brand advantage within the professional cycling market and to consolidate both manufacturing and distribution resources to maximize synergies. This, on one hand, increases both product and service values and, on another hand, creates a seamless online and offline cycling ecosystem, thereby accomplishing the goal of future gradual long-term operation performance gains and enabling Giant Group to continue to grow."

The Giant Group has previously manufactured some of Stages' indoor bikes with an expansion in the partnership to assist with the new generation of Dash head units last year.

3 Comments

  • 2 0
 Wonder what that does for the warranty.....

singletrackworld.com/forum/topic/warranty-denied-as-i-stripped-the-bike-down
  • 1 0
 If it wasn’t that technicality, Giant would have found another pretext to deny your warranty claim. They used to be the best in the business-lowest broken frame rate and top notch service. These days my local Giant dealer struggles to keep track of all the warranty claims and Giant has gotten really, really stingy with taking care of their customers.
  • 1 0
 So now Stages crankarms will break under normal use, Giant won’t warranty them AND they’ll tell you their crankarms don’t break???





