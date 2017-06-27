Giant Introduces New Anthem 29 XC Race Bike

Press Release









Giant introduced a new addition to its legendary collection of Anthem cross-country bikes, the all-new Anthem 29 range. Designed for competitive XC riders and racers, and featuring all-new 29er-specific geometry with key updates to its Maestro Suspension system, the Anthem 29 range includes three different series ranging from a superlight full-composite frame race bike to a new ALUXX SL aluminum frame series.



Engineered, designed and developed with valuable input from Giant pro riders, the new Anthem 29 range is aimed at providing XC riders with the ultimate in speed and efficiency on technical terrain. The flagship Anthem Advanced Pro 29 series features a full-composite mainframe and rear triangle, and is the lightest 29er full-suspension frame ever produced by Giant. Each of the new models in the 2018 Anthem 29 range is engineered with 90mm of rear suspension travel and 100mm up front.



“The new Anthem features a slacker head angle, longer top tube, and a slightly steeper seat angle,” said Kevin Dana, senior off-road global category manager at Giant. “When paired with a substantially shorter rear end, it provides the perfect balance of climbing efficiency and descending capabilities—something never before achieved in a pure XC race bike.”







Every model in the new Anthem 29 range has a 69-degree headtube angle and 73.5-degree seattube angle. The updated Maestro Suspension system includes a new trunnion mount shock, which produces a lower shock leverage ratio for improved pedaling and braking efficiency. The rear suspension is further bolstered by its new Advanced Forged Composite upper rocker arm, which is lighter, stiffer and stronger than the aluminum version.



“The big story here is our updated Maestro kinematics,” Dana added. “By moving to a longer shock stroke and 90mm of rear wheel travel, we were able to substantially lower the leverage curve, which allows for greatly reduced shock pressures, a wide range of usable rebound, and elimination of the ‘dead zone’ of unused suspension travel that 100mm platforms traditionally suffer from.”



Models in the Anthem 29 range are engineered with Boost hub spacing for stiffer wheel performance, added tire clearance, and improved handling on the trail. And they all feature Giant Tubeless System technology, which means every bike is delivered with Giant WheelSystems and tubeless ready tires, making it easier than ever to enjoy the benefits of added traction, smoother trail control, and a reduced risk of flat tires.







Giant Factory Off-Road Team rider Carl Decker has been racing the Anthem platform since it was first introduced in 2005. He has experienced the evolution of a bike that started out as a World Cup XC weapon with 26-inch wheels and sharp-handling race geometry. The first 29er version of the Anthem debuted in 2010, and later a 27.5 version—aimed at more aggressive XC/trail riding with added suspension and slacker geometry—was introduced in 2014.



This all-new Anthem 29 range marks a strong commitment to the bike’s original DNA: uncompromising XC speed, efficiency and control.



“This bike is clearly designed for racing,” Decker said. “But the beauty of it is that, with its active and smooth-riding suspension and super stable geometry, it’s also just a fun bike to go rip trails on. Doesn’t matter if you’re pinning a number on or you just want to go faster and farther out in the woods—it’s perfect for heading out and having fun on XC trails and terrain.”



Here’s a look at the three series in the new Anthem 29 range:









Anthem Advanced Pro 29: The flagship model of the new Anthem 29 range is engineered with a full Advanced Composite technology frameset including the mainframe and rear swingarm. Aimed at serious racers and riders seeking an added edge in pedaling efficiency, suspension performance and overall handling on rugged XC terrain, it’s the lightest 29er full-suspension frame ever produced by Giant and saves 125 grams compared to the next series down (with an ALUXX SL aluminum rear swingarm). MSRP: $8,500 USD.









Anthem Advanced 29: This XC race-oriented series features all the same suspension updates and new, 29er-specific frame geometry as the Anthem Advanced Pro 29 series. The key difference is this one is built with an Advanced-grade composite main frame mated to an ALUXX SL aluminum rear swingarm. MSRP: $3,900 USD.





