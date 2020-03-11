Giant's Parent Company Rebrands as Giant Group

As the world's largest bicycle manufacturer, we're at the forefront of bringing innovations to scale. Whether it's engineering new frameset production techniques or developing shared urban transport solutions, we're always raising the bar on what people consider possible.



What's more, we don't do it alone. We build relationships with our partners, growing from strength to strength because progress is driven by people as much as cutting-edge processes. Our relationships – internal and external – fuel our growth as we push each other to continuously improve. It's this spirit that inspires us to constantly up the ante.



At the end of the day, we know we can go further. And that's the most exciting part. By constantly looking to the future and investing in the platforms to make it happen, we unlock new possibilities for the entire cycling industry.

As first reported by BRAIN , Giant have rebranded their parent company of all the business units of the Taichung, Taiwan based company as "Giant Group". This includes its consumer-facing brands, OE business, along with various other entities. Formerly called Giant Manufacturing, the branding was apparently a two-year-long process."As a business, we've grown from being an OE manufacturing company, we've evolved into a leading consumer brand with Giant. Over ten years ago we added Liv, and then we added Momentum and now CADEX. So we wanted to create a clear separation between Giant the parent company and Giant the consumer brand." Giant's global marketing director An Le told BRAIN.The structure is now as follows. Giant Group is the parent company and business-to-business brand. According to their website, www.giantcyclinggroup.com/ , the brand's purpose or mission statement is "Raise The Bar: Advancing the entire cycling world."There are two sub-groups under Giant Group. The brands Giant, Liv, Momentum, Cadex and the OE business are together and then separate from them are three other subsidiary groups, The Cycling Lifestyle Foundation, YouBike, and Giant Travel Agency.Things seem to be largely unchanged other than some marketing collateral updates. Le told BRAIN, "There's no legal or business impact beyond that."Giant Group's website states:The website also states that their commitments are to collaborate with OE and OB as partners to even the playing field, set new standards in materials, manufacturing, and services, inspire partners to create new business opportunities together, and build communities that encourage growth for all.