Giant's Prototype 29er Downhill Bike - Vallnord World Cup DH 2019

Jul 4, 2019
by Mike Levy  
Giant s prototype Glory 29er


If you flipped through any of Giant's catalogs over the past handful of years, you might notice a distinct lack of 29ers, especially compared to most of their competition that has largely embraced big-wheelers. That's doubly true if you're looking at enduro and gravity bikes, with only 27.5" wheels to be found on their current Reign and Glory platforms.

Thing is, 29er (or mixed wheeled) downhill bikes look like the way forward and Giant, well, they don't have one of those... Yet.


Giant s prototype Glory 29er
Marcelo Gutierrez s Giant Glory with Fox suspension providing the dampening this year.
Giant's aluminum Glory 29er prototype (left) leaves the gate during practice at this weekend's World Cup in Vallnord. Marcelo Gutierrez's 27.5" wheeled carbon Glory (right) from the ProGRT race earlier this March.


Spotted in the Giant Factory Off-Road pits at this weekend's Vallnord World Cup, this black and blue aluminum Glory was rolling on 29" wheels and had Fox's 49 fork installed. It doesn't appear to be a one-off prototype built specifically for big wheels, however, as the front triangle looks like a dead ringer for Giant's production aluminum Glory, tube shapes and all.

But do you know what looks very much not production? Those shiny suspension linkages, of course. The layout is still Giant's dual-link Maestro system, and the lower shock mount still does double duty as a pivot, but the team-only links probably correct the geo change from 27.5" to 29" wheels. And speaking of geometry, there's what looks to be a flip-chip system on the inside face of the rocker link at the seatstay pivot that would let the team change how the bike handles. There's no word on any specific changes to the suspension action, but that wouldn't surprise me, either.


Giant s prototype Glory 29er
Big wheels, tweaked suspension, and an aluminum frame.


Companies go racing to sell bikes, of course, and there's no point in racing something that's drastically different to what customers think they're getting down at the local shop. It'll probably still be awhile, but don't be surprised to see a big-wheeled Glory in Giant's catalog.

6 Comments

  • + 2
 I actually forgot all about Giant. How old is the Reign now?? Waaaaaaay overdue for an update.
  • + 1
 So DVO didn't made an Onyx 29er...I am still waiting for one.
  • + 1
 Was expecting some rad new linkage.. looks identical cheers
  • + 1
 Why are there welds on that “carbon” glory ?
  • + 0
 Looks like a ....! in one, two thr..
  • + 1
 Glory, because the Glory hasn't changed in general shape for 7 or so years.

