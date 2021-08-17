Giant Releases New Reign E+ With Mixed Wheels

Giant quietly unveiled their new 2022 Reign E+ platform, which has undergone quite a few changes, like battery capacity, wheel size, geometry updates, and a new motor. They've called on EWS-E team rider, Josh Carlson, for feedback and the new platform improves the capabilities of the bike.



There are four bikes in the range, all featuring alloy frames with 160mm of rear wheel travel and a 170mm fork. Visually, the most apparent change is the move to a 29" front wheel.



A new Yamaha motor delivers 85 Nm of torque and raises the ground clearance compared to the previous bike. That redesigned motor allowed Giant to shorten the chainstays from a whopping 470mm down to 454mm.



Details



• Wheel size: 29" front, 27.5" rear

• Travel: 170mm front, 160mm rear

• Increased motor clearance

• Aluminium frame

• Maestro flip chip at seat stay pivot

• 63.7º or 64.5º head angle

• 76.7º or 77.5º seat tube angle

• Sizes: S-XL

• Price: $4,500 - $5,600 USD (Reign E+ 3, 2 models)

• Price: $6,899 - $9,299 CAD (Reign E+ 2, 1, 0 models)

Geometry

The flip chip in the seatstay alters the head and seat tube angle by 0.8-degrees and changes the BB height by 10mm.

Specifications

Reign E+ 0

Reign E+ 1

Reign E+ 2

Motor, Display and Battery

Like many other brands, the LED screen is now neatly mounted in the top tube and limits the risk of damaging the display in a crash.

Giant have poured a lot of time and effort into testing prototypes of this bike with Josh Carlson and others.

Another advancement is the jump up to an integrated battery that sees the top-end E+0 receive a 750 Wh battery. That increases the range by 20% over the old bike and charges to 80% capacity in about 2 hours with the Giant Smart Charger.The availability will vary depending on what part of the world you live in and price is subject to change. Giant Canada will stock the Reign E+ 2, 1, and 0, ranging from $6,899 CAD to $9,299, respectively, while Giant USA will only carry the Reign E+ 3 and 2 models priced at $4,500 USD and $5,600.Fox Float X2 Factory rear shock, Fox 38 Float Factory 170mm fork, SRAM X01 Eagle drivetrain, SRAM Code RSC brakes (220mm F /200mm R), Giant e-TRX wheels, 750 Wh battery.Fox Float X2 Performance Elite rear shock, Fox 38 Float Performance Elite 170mm fork, Shimano Deore XT drivetrain, Shimano Deore XT brakes (200mm F /200mm R), Giant e-TR1 wheels, 625 Wh battery.Fox Float DPX2 Performance, RockShox ZEB Select 170mm fork, and a SRAM drivetrain, SRAM Code R brakes (220mm F /200mm R), Giant AM 29 rims w/ Giant eTracker hubs, 625 Wh battery.Specs were unavailable for the E+ 3 at this time.Yamaha has worked with Giant to make a more compact motor that is lighter than the previous generation Reign E+. The 85 Nm of torque is delivered by the 2.7 kg SyncDrive Pro motor and now gives way to 37mm more clearance. It also looks to be set back to further keep it out of harm's way.The display has been relocated from the handlebars and integrated into the top tube. From there you can switch power modes and monitor battery levels easily or use the RideControl Ergo 3 remote. This unit fits into the grip for a clean and easy bar mount and a second controller can be mounted on the other grip for more options at your fingertips.SmartAssist is an automatic adaptive support mode, so instead of manually choosing the power settings, six sensors pick up on your pedal inputs and keep things simple, selecting the best power support for the trail.