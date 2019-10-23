Giant Shows Off Reece Wallace's Custom Painted Rampage Bike

Oct 23, 2019
by Giant Bicycles  
Liam Wallace photo

Liam Wallace photo
Liam Wallace photo
550lb DVO Jade shock. Custom shimmed to be slow & stiff
It's all about attitude
bigquotesI wanted to design a bike which reflects my passion for flying. Most of the design is reminiscent of my favourite airplane, the Piper Cub. The blue prints are from a 1940's Cub and the lighting bolt is taken from the original cub design. The highlights of the bike for me are the attitude indicator instrument on the top tube, a Royal Canadian Air Force badge, and the maple leaf with wings. Stacy at Painthouse killed the design and paint.Reece Wallace

Liam Wallace photo
Nod to the Canadian Royal Air Force

Liam Wallace photo

Liam Wallace photo
COPA (Canadian Owners & Pilots Association) wings, Wallace, Giant, and Canada

Liam Wallace photo
Chromag Ravens to fly

Liam Wallace photo

Liam Wallace photo
Piper Cub signature lighting bolt with matching DVO Onyx DC fork, Industry Nine Grade300 wheels and a tubeless Maxxis Minion DHF

Liam Wallace photo

Liam Wallace photo

Liam Wallace photo
Liam Wallace photo
Tube in the back with a Tannus insert, and matching gold I9 hubs
Liam Wallace photo

Liam Wallace photo

Photos: Liam Wallace
Paint & Design: Painthouse Customs
Giant Bicycles

Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Press Releases Reece Wallace Red Bull Rampage


Must Read This Week
First Look: Giant Manufactures Its Own Range of Suspension Forks
83575 views
Vote Now: Top 10 GoPro Best Line Contest Videos Revealed
48622 views
Pinkbike Poll: What Type of Bike Would You Add to Your Quiver?
44862 views
First Look: The 2020 Commencal Furious is Bike Park & Freeride Friendly
43247 views
Review: Alchemy Arktos 29 ST
43002 views
Video: 9 Classic Mountain Bikes from the Whistler Bike Park
42574 views
Just 1 More Day to Win a Custom Evil Offering & Fight Cancer - #FCANCERUP $5 Raffle
42082 views
Marzocchi Launches Limited-Edition Athlete Series Purple Suspension Ahead of Rampage
40558 views

4 Comments

  • 1 0
 I'm wondering what the psychological effect of a brightly painted bike vs a camo bike would have on the judges. In sports where "artistic flair" is a judging criteria you often see bright/elaborate costumes to accentuate the movements. Would a flashier bike give a better impression based on the higher visibility compared to the stealth look?
  • 1 0
 I'm not a Giant fan, in general, but that bike is amazing!!!
  • 1 0
 Sick AF! tup
  • 1 1
 Cool bike for sure, but this frame is looking so dated now

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2019. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.012340
Mobile Version of Website