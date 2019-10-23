Giant Shows Off Reece Wallace's Custom Painted Rampage Bike

I wanted to design a bike which reflects my passion for flying. Most of the design is reminiscent of my favourite airplane, the Piper Cub. The blue prints are from a 1940's Cub and the lighting bolt is taken from the original cub design. The highlights of the bike for me are the attitude indicator instrument on the top tube, a Royal Canadian Air Force badge, and the maple leaf with wings. Stacy at Painthouse killed the design and paint. — Reece Wallace