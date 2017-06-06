Giant Trance Advanced 1 - Review









The Trance Advanced is the bike that showcases what Giant does best. They use their high tech manufacturing might to produce many of the bike's components in house. so they can spec top quality carbon handlebars carbon wheelsets, dropper seatposts and stems without paying the up-charge for branded products. But Giant doesn't pocket the savings; instead, they spend it on upgrading the bike's critical suspension and drivetrain components, The fact that Giant is one of the better frame manufacturers in Asia is their ace in the hole. Making your own bikes eliminates one big link in the supply chain between the factory and Giant's retailers, and those savings can be passed on to the customer, or reinvested in the product. Giant does both. The Trance Advanced 1 reviewed here sits one notch below the flagship appointed with everything an aggressive trail rider would need, its numbers are contemporary, it weighs only 27.3 pounds, its carbon/aluminum chassis is delightfully capable and efficient, and its MSRP is attainable, at only $4,950 USD.







Trance Advanced 1 Details:



• Intended use: trail / all-mountain

• Frame: carbon front section welded aluminum Maestro rear suspension.

• 27.5" wheels, boost hub spacing.

• Metric shock sizing

• Rear-wheel travel: 140mm

• Wheel size: 27.5''

• 67º head angle

• Shimano XT 11-speed drivetrain (11 x 46t cassette, 32t chainring)

• MSRP: $4950 USD

• Weight: 27.3 pounds (medium)

• Contact:

• Intended use: trail / all-mountain• Frame: carbon front section welded aluminum Maestro rear suspension.• 27.5" wheels, boost hub spacing.• Metric shock sizing• Rear-wheel travel: 140mm• Wheel size: 27.5''• 67º head angle• Shimano XT 11-speed drivetrain (11 x 46t cassette, 32t chainring)• MSRP: $4950 USD• Weight: 27.3 pounds (medium)• Contact: Giant Bicycles New kinematics: the Trance now has a lower leverage rate, which enhances pedaling and mid-stroke support. New kinematics: the Trance now has a lower leverage rate, which enhances pedaling and mid-stroke support.





The Real Story



Now, pretend that you never read that last paragraph. It's all true, but there is a simpler story behind the 2017 Trance Advanced. Bring your bike to Giant USA's headquarters in Southern California for a lunch ride and meet the folks who designed it in their element. You'll be hard pressed to find fitter or better bike handlers. Here, where climbs are sustained, the soil is sketchy, and speeds range from switchback survival to eye-watering ridge-line descents, the Trance is their weapon of choice. These are the men and women whose job it is to mix it up with Giant's pro athletes and develop their next enduro, downhill, and cross-country race bikes, so it should come as no surprise that the crew regularly updates their favorite trail bike with lessons learned on the professional racing circuit. So, the Trance Advanced is literally Giant's personal ride, made available to the public.





Aluminum was Giant's choice for the swingarm. Note how the internal cable routing exits over the top of the bottom bracket shell, not below it. Aluminum was Giant's choice for the swingarm. Note how the internal cable routing exits over the top of the bottom bracket shell, not below it.





Construction



Giant's goal is to keep the Trance's performance at the leading edge of the trail bike category. These days, that means it needs to approach the speeds and technical prowess of a gravity oriented enduro machine like its burly brother, the Reign, but with a lighter, brighter feeling under power and sharper reactions in the steering department to suit the tighter confines of natural back country trails.



We learned in Mike Kazimer's



Giant's goal is to keep the Trance's performance at the leading edge of the trail bike category. These days, that means it needs to approach the speeds and technical prowess of a gravity oriented enduro machine like its burly brother, the Reign, but with a lighter, brighter feeling under power and sharper reactions in the steering department to suit the tighter confines of natural back country trails.We learned in Mike Kazimer's First Ride piece at the new Trance launch that Giant extended its reach ten millimeters, shortened the chainstays by five, and completely revamped its dual-link Maestro rear suspension to reduce the leverage rate driving its shock. Suspension travel is 140-millimeters in the rear, and 150-millimeters up front - a combination that is becoming a favorite here at PB for-fast paced trail bikes.

A quick scan of the Trance's geometry indicates that Giant has chosen the conservative path...

A quick scan of the Trance's geometry indicates that Giant has chosen the conservative path, with a 73.5-degree seat tube angle, reasonably long reaches, and a low enough bottom bracket to ensure sharp turning without bashing pedals through every rock garden. Giant also bucks the super-slack trend with the Trance's 67-degree head tube angle, but

Trance Advanced geometry Trance Advanced geometry

considering its mission statement, that may be a. good thing. Giant offers the bike in five sizes (X-small through X-large), so most riders can choose the next size to obtain a longer or shorter reaches



The front section of the Trance Advanced chassis is constructed from Toray T700 carbon material from Japan (perhaps the most respected supplier in the industry), while the rear suspension is fabricated from aluminum. The aluminum rear end was a pragmatic choice, shared by a number of high-end bike makers, because the complicated shapes and narrow tube profiles of carbon swingarms make them much more costly to manufacture, while the end result is minimal weight savings at comparative strengths. The lower link of its Maestro suspension is aluminum, while the new upper link is carbon and designed to fit "metric" trunnion-mount shocks.





Hefty molded rubber bash guard for the downtube, ISCG mounts, and frame clearance for DH-width tires. Hefty molded rubber bash guard for the downtube, ISCG mounts, and frame clearance for DH-width tires.





Like most contemporary frames, the Trance Advanced has internal cables and housings, but Giant routes them above the bottom bracket shell, where they are protected from root and rock strikes. The curved down tube and vertical shock placement provides generous room for a full-sized water bottle, and there is ample space between the chainstays for gravity-sized 2.6-inch rubber. The carbon downtube is protected by a thick, molded rubber bash plate, while the drive-side chainstay is wrapped with an equally impressive rubber sleeve to keep things quiet back there when the downs get fast and scary. Finally, Giant chose to use screw-in through-axles on the Boost width rear axle and fork, presumably to ensure that there will be no question as to how well the axles have been tensioned, as is sometimes the case with lever-actuated axles.





Contact SL Switch-R dropper seatpost. Contact SL Switch-R dropper seatpost. Giant's sharp looking TRX 1 carbon wheels. Giant's sharp looking TRX 1 carbon wheels.





Key Components



The stars of the Trance Advanced 1 show are its Fox 34 Float Factory Kashima fork and Float Factory shock. Right up there with the suspension are its Shimano XT 11-speed drivetrain and brakes. Also worth a mention are Giant's house brand TRX 1 composite wheels. They reportedly weigh 1640 grams a set, measure a respectably wide, 27 millimeters (inside width), and deliver a smoother ride than their more conspicuous rivals, with excellent steering feel.



On the opposite side of the enthusiasm meter, Giant spec'ed a narrow, 750-millimeter handlebar, paired with a longer than necessary, 60-millimeter stem on a chassis that is capable enough to race local enduros. Both are easy fixes, but the beauty of the Trance Advanced 1 is that, in every other respect, it is ready to rock out of the crate.







The stars of the Trance Advanced 1 show are its Fox 34 Float Factory Kashima fork and Float Factory shock. Specifications Release Date 2017 Price $4950 Travel 140mm rear, 150mm front Rear Shock Fox Float Factory Fork Fox 34 Float Factory Kashima, FIT4 Headset sealed, tapered Cassette Shimano XT 11x46, 11-speed Crankarms Shimano XT, 32t Chainguide ISCG mounts Bottom Bracket Shimano press-fir BB92 Pedals NA Rear Derailleur Shimano XT Chain KMC X11 EL Front Derailleur NA Shifter Pods Shimano XT Handlebar Giant Contact SL aluminum, 750mm Stem Contact SL 60mm Grips Giant lock-on Brakes Shimano XT, 180mm rotors F&R Wheelset Giant TRX 1 Hubs Giant TRX 1 Spokes Sapim Laser Rim Giant TRX 1 Carbon Tires (F) Schwalbe Nobby Nic, 2.35" Trailstar, (R) Nobby Nic 2.25" Pacestar Seat Giant Contact SL Seatpost Giant Contact SL Switch-R Compare to other All Mountain/Enduro/XC













If you can imagine the sensation of being a mountain bike trail dog, mixing it up with your buds on a sweet section of forest singletrack, you wouldn't have to read further to understand how Giant's new Trance Advanced 1 performs. It's fast, it feels nimble in the turns, it has a certain lightness to it that I have yet to experience aboard a Giant, and it's quick reactions inspire the confidence to deal with unforeseen obstacles as they appear. At speed, when the Trance's suspension is pushed to its limits, the bike naturally floats off the back-sides of tree-root gnarls, off-angle rocks and undulations in the trail. It may fall behind gravity-oriented enduro machines down the most technical descents, but not too far, and it shows up ready to rock, with its tongue hanging out, smiling from ear to ear.





At speed, when the Trance's suspension is pushed to its limits, the bike naturally floats off the back-sides of tree-root gnarls, off-angle rocks and undulations in the trail.



The Trance's improved rear-suspension kinematics make ballpark settings feel just right. Get the sag at or a little past 25 percent, and turn in the low-speed rebound dial until you can sense a small amount of resistance after a deep compression and you are good to go. I used similar settings on the fork, but with slightly less sag (20 percent) to keep the front end riding up while I was negotiating Pemberton's frequent rock rolls, and never needed to touch the suspension dials again.





Climbing and acceleration: Previously, Giant's Maestro suspension impressed me as a seven out of ten for pedaling feel and efficiency. The Reigns and Trances I had ridden in the past were efficient, in the sense that they maintained momentum and accelerated quickly, but there was an ever-so slight slight disconnect between the instant that the leg muscles tightened and the moment when the rear wheel responded. Giant's new kinematics have eliminated that issue entirely. The cranks feel directly connected to the tire's contact patch, and the result is brighter, more energetic acceleration and much happier legs on the climbs.



Extended climbs warranted switching to the center position of the Fox shock's low-speed compression lever to firm up the pedaling feel and, more importantly, to keep the tail end of the Trance from settling too much into its travel. On that subject, I have been riding bikes with steeper seat tube angles (in the neighborhood of 74 to 76 degrees) for over a year and I believe that the Giant's 73.5-degree number is a bit too slack for a modern trail bike. To that end, there is enough reach built into the new Trance to run the saddle forward on the rails to compensate for it without cramping the cockpit. With the seat forward, climbing was enhanced and I found the bike's 17.1-inch chainstays were still short enough to maintain traction up steep pitches that might have defeated me otherwise.

The cranks feel directly connected to the tire's contact patch, and the result is brighter, more energetic acceleration and much happier legs on the climbs.





Technical handling: Before I had a chance to criticize the Trance for its steeper-than-I-wished-for head tube angle, I was given the chance to experience why its 67-degree angle was, perhaps, the better option. The trail to access the choice descents on the mountain was well over a thousand feet of climbing, punctuated by roots, rocks, a few ladders and fifty odd switchbacks. With a shorter wheelbase and its slightly steeper head angle, the Trance 1 could be unweighted with minimal effort to get the wheels over steps and roots and its steering felt effortless, compared to the slacked-out enduro sleds I was accustomed to riding at home. The Trance took the drama out of the climbs - all the power moves that big, long-travel machines require to navigate in tight spaces became comically evident.





Both wheels tend to drift when it is pushed hard in a turn, and that remains consistent at a variety of speeds and trail surfaces.



Contemporary mountain biking is all about clowns and downs. Climbing, not so much. As I crested into the first downhill, I was thinking about all the great climbing bikes I had experienced - and how frightening it was to pilot most of them down technical steeps. "If Giant hopes to make an impression on the sport's up and comers," I muttered, as I dropped the seat post. "This Trance needs to show me some skills."



Turns out that the only surprises that the Trance had in store for me were pleasant ones. Both wheels tend to drift when it is pushed hard in a turn, and that remains consistent at a variety of speeds and trail surfaces. I learned to lean the Trance a little more than necessary, let the wheels settle into a line, and then it would stay put until the exit point. Schwalbe's Nobby Nic tires would be suicide on my home trails, but they found grip everywhere in the Pacific Northwest's loamy wood-chipped soil. Conditions were dry, but there were plenty of opportunities to sample wet roots and rocks without issues.



The Giant is shorter than the bikes I am used to, so I needed to place my weight over the front wheel with greater precision to negotiate chutes and rock rolls. Thanks to its Shimano XT brakes I could count on consistent engagement and power, so the Trance could be coaxed deftly to the edge of a skid. It's an easy bike to ride. I had only a handful of "moments" while I was descending in earnest and most were my errors, not the bike's shortfalls. In spite of the 60-millimeter stem (which I recommend changing to a 50 or 40) and its more upright geometry, I was comfortable dropping into all but the scariest lines in one of BC's more respected trail networks. That said, however, The Trance 1 is a true trail bike and thus, has its limitations. Push it beyond its speed threshold and it gets bouncy over bomb-holes and bumps. The same warning applies for steeps - it will happily descend some impressive lines, but speed control is of the essence if survival is the goal.





Technical Report



Shimano XT brakes: Armed with 180-millimeter rotors on each end, the Trance's XT brakes stopped harder and with greater consistency than SRAM Guide brakes on different test bike, but in equal conditions. It was an eye opener, considering that Guides have been my favorite brakes for over a year running.



Contact SL Switch-R dropper post: Defying all odds, Giant's original Switch dropper post is still operating smoothly after four years on one of my test bikes. It's been significantly upgraded since, but it's still cable operated, reliable, and it shows up on most of Giant's trail bikes. Large and XL Trance Advanced 1 models are spec'ed with 150-millimeter posts, but to ensure that smaller frame sizes will fit a wide variety of riders, Giant specs 125-millimeter posts on mediums (reviewed), and 100-millimeter posts on the small sizes. I often wished for the longer, 150-millimeter option to get the saddle out of the way.



Contact SL stem and handlebar: Once it was a nitpick, but reaches have been extended, head angles have adjusted to be slacker, and those changes favor stems in the range of 50 millimeters with handlebars near the 780-millimeter mark. I can attest that the Trance Advanced 1 can be piloted easily with the stock 60-millimeter stem and 750-millimeter bar, but I'll bet that the design team at Giant are sporting wider bars and shorter stems on their lunch-ride Trances. Just saying.















Pinkbike's Take:

