First Look: Giant's Aluminum Stance E+ Uses Flex-Stays



If you’re familiar with Giant’s bikes then you’ve likely seen their dual link Maestro suspension layout, but the Stance E+ e-MTB simplifies the design to offer a more affordable platform. Starting at $4,000 USD, the Stance E+ rolls on two 29” wheels and is aimed at less aggressive riding, slotting into their range next to the Trance X E+.



The aluminum frame uses a single-pivot flex-stay Giant calls FlexPoint, a design primarily seen on carbon frames. Compared to its predecessor, the new Stance E+ has boosted motor output and a totally redesigned battery with more juice.



There are also two models that blend a full-suspension hybrid commuter with off-road capabilities. These builds use a mixed-wheeled configuration, integrated accessories, and lower rolling resistance tires.



Giant Stance E+ Details

• Wheel size: 29"

• Alloy frame w/ flex-stays

• Travel: 125mm rear / 140mm fork

• Motor: 85Nm Yamaha SyncDrive Pro2 (select models)

• Battery: 800Wh 22700 cell type (select models)

• 65.5° head tube angle

• Reach: 425, 450, 480, 510mm

• Chainstay length: 468mm

• Sizes: S, M, L, XL

• Pricing: $4,000-5,300 USD / €3,999-5499 EUR

• giant-bicycles.com

• Wheel size: 29"• Alloy frame w/ flex-stays• Travel: 125mm rear / 140mm fork• Motor: 85Nm Yamaha SyncDrive Pro2 (select models)• Battery: 800Wh 22700 cell type (select models)• 65.5° head tube angle• Reach: 425, 450, 480, 510mm• Chainstay length: 468mm• Sizes: S, M, L, XL• Pricing: $4,000-5,300 USD / €3,999-5499 EUR

Frame Details

Unfortunately, the thru-headset cable routing trend doesn't show any signs of slowing down.

Battery and Motor

Geometry

Models & Pricing

E+ Pro 0 - €5499: SyncDrive Pro2 85Nm motor, EnergyPak Smart 800 battery, RockShox 35 Gold RL fork, RockShox Deluxe Select+ RT, Shimano Deore XT LinkGlide 11-speed derailleur/shifter, Shimano SLX 4-piston brakes, Giant Connect bar, Contact stem/dropper post, Giant AM29 rims/Shimano MT410 hubs, Maxxis Minion DHF/Dissector EXO 29x2.4" tires. E+ Pro EX - €5499: SyncDrive Pro2 85Nm motor, EnergyPak Smart 800Wh battery, RockShox 35 Silver fork, SR Suntour Raidon R shock, Shimano Deore XT LinkGlide 11-speed derailleur/shifter, Shimano BR-M420 4-piston brakes, Giant Connect bar, Contact stem/dropper post, Giant AM rims/Shimano MT410 hubs, Maxxis Rekon 29x2.4" front/27.5x2.4" rear tires.

E+ Pro 1 - €4999, $5,300 USD, $5,999 CAD: SyncDrive Pro2 85Nm motor, EnergyPak Smart 800Wh battery, RockShox 35 Silver fork, SR Suntour Raidon R shock, Shimano Deore 12-speed derailleur/shifter, Shimano BR-M420 4-piston brakes, Giant Connect bar, Contact stem/dropper post, Giant AM29 rims/Shimano MT410 hubs, Maxxis Minion DHF/Dissector EXO 29x2.4" tires. E+ 1 - €4499, $4,800 USD: SyncDrive Pro2 75Nm motor, EnergyPak Smart 625Wh battery, RockShox 35 Silver fork, SR Suntour Raidon R shock, Shimano Deore XT LinkGlide 11-speed derailleur/shifter, Shimano BR-M420 4-piston brakes, Giant Connect bar, Contact stem/dropper post, Giant AM29 rims/Shimano MT410 hubs, Maxxis Minion DHF/Dissector EXO 29x2.4" tires.

E+ 2 625 - €3999, $4,400 USD: SyncDrive Pro2 75Nm motor, EnergyPak Smart 625Wh battery, SR Suntour XCR 34 fork, SR Suntour Raidon R shock, Shimano Deore LinkGlide 10-speed derailleur/shifter, Tektro HD-M745 Orion 4-piston brakes, Giant Connect bar, Contact stem/post, Giant AM29 rims/Shimano MT410 hubs, Maxxis Minion DHF/Dissector EXO 29x2.4" tires. E+ EX - €4299, $5,399 CAD: SyncDrive Pro2 75Nm motor, EnergyPak Smart 625Wh battery, SR Suntour XCR 34 fork, SR Suntour Raidon R shock, Shimano Deore LinkGlide 10-speed derailleur/shifter, Tektro HD-M745 Orion 4-piston brakes, Giant Connect bar, Contact stem/post, Giant AM29 rims/Shimano MT410 hubs, Maxxis Rekon 29x2.4" front/27.5x2.4" rear tires.

One of the main talking points with the Stance has to be the flex-stay that drives the rocker link to produce 125mm of rear wheel travel that's paired with a 140mm fork. Giant is one of the few companies building an aluminum bike with this suspension design. FlexPoint forgoes their dual-link Maestro design, eliminating hardware and likely reducing manufacturing costs.Another feature that clearly stands out on the Stance E+ is the improved motor clearance. Giant has also beefed up the rear axle to a 12mm diameter and run the cables inside the downtube giving a sturdier appearance. Adding to the girth of the frame, the recent E-bike oversize head tube standard comes into play with a 1.5-1.8” tapered steer tube while a built-in fork bumper guards the downtube.Due to the mixed disciplines that the Stance covers, the EX models come stock with accessories like fenders, pannier racks, and a kickstand can be bolted to the specific mounting points. The hybrid EX builds also use a 27.5" rear wheel.Yamaha continues to take care of Giant’s motor manufacturing needs with their SyncDrive Pro that gains up to a 400% support ratio. The unit itself weighs 2.5kg and produces 85Nm, 15 more than the previous model.The battery capacity of the EnergyPak has also been increased substaintially from 500 to 800 Wh in an exclusive design for Giant that uses a 22700 cell type, whereas most other E-bike feature the common 21700 and 18650 type.As for the connectivity, a RideControl Ergo 2 remote wirelessly connects with the RideControl App and displays on the bar-mounted screen. An integrated fender-mounted tail light connects to the main battery, as well as a bar mounted head light for commuting or night rides.Giant has taken the longer, lower, slacker approach and relaxed the head tube angle from 67 to 65.5-degrees and steepened the seat tube angle to 76 degrees. 29” wheels are used throughout all four frame sizes where the reach spans from 425 to 510mm. Out back, the chainstay lengths measures 468mm exclusively, even on the smaller size frames.