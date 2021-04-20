Giant's New Realm MIPS Moto-Inspired Helmet - Pond Beaver 2021

Apr 20, 2021
by Sarah Moore  
Giant Realm MIPS


Giant's new Realm MIPS helmets takes cues from the brand's Rail SX helmet but combines extended protection on the sides and rear for a more aggressive moto-inspired design. Giant says that they created the Realm with all-mountain riding and enduro racing in mind so while it does provide extra coverage compared to a standard half lid, there looks to be ample ventilation for comfort on long, hot climbs.

Obviously, this is a helmet that's well-suited to someone who is going to be wearing goggles on the descents, so Giant equipped the Realm with a three-position visor. They say that they've designed it to provide shade and protection without interfering with goggles or field of vision. It uses Giant's Cinch One 360° Fit System with a D-ring strap, TransTextura Plus antimicrobial padding, and a Multi-directional Impact Protection System (MIPS).

The fit can be tailored with the provided 5, 10 and 15mm adjustable width cheek pads and it comes in two sizes, S/M (55-59cm) and M/L (59-63cm). The smaller of the two helmets weighs in at 650 grams, while the larger weights 700 grams. Giant offers a 1 year crash replacement program for the Realm MIPS. It costs € 199.90 / $279.99 CDN.

Learn more at giant-bicycles.com.

Pond Beaver 2021


42 Comments

  • 37 0
 "They say that they've designed it to provide shade and protection without interfering with goggles or field of vision." Groundbreaking. They described a visor.
  • 14 0
 why on earth are there so many mips stickers
  • 8 0
 I can just picture some intern, unable to contain his laughter, just sticking those bad-boys on as fast as possible
  • 9 0
 the stickers ARE the mips. they come in a pack, and you just stick them wherever you want the mips technology performance enhancement. it's like those magic anti-vibration / harmonic resonance homeopathic stickers pros were plastering everywhere for a while.
  • 1 0
 most/all mips helmets have those stickers on the inside
  • 3 0
 Its a classic mips slip situation
  • 1 0
 MIPS just does that with all their liners on higher end helmet tbh
  • 1 0
 MIPs lurks in the Pinkbike forum without us knowing. They read the comment about how one user hates seeing the yellow sticker. They are trolling him. haha It's also because if the one on the back gets ripped off you have a few spares LOL
  • 11 0
 I can’t wrap my head around these Moto style helmets. Seems to me they would be hot if you are peddling and distance and if you are going that route you may as well have your face protected.
  • 1 0
 Yeah, given that the IXS full face is the same weight, I don't know why you'd choose this instead.
  • 12 0
 Is the visor in the 'up' position, or does it just look goofy?
  • 2 0
 Moto style.
  • 1 0
 It'll be nice for gopro mounts at least
  • 2 0
 up position provides extra wind resistance to slow you down when you're going too fast for your brakes. Also helps start rotation during back flips. So, win win?
  • 11 1
 Looks like a Fox.
  • 1 0
 or a cross between a Giro Tyrant and a Fox proframe.
  • 6 0
 Who’s been smacking their ears on a trail ride???
  • 5 0
 Fewer people than have been smacking their teeth/chins.
  • 5 1
 I don't know about moto inspired, but its definitely Fox Dropframe/Giro Tyrant inspired
  • 4 0
 been riding MTB for over 30 years, crashed lots but never hurt my ears......
  • 1 0
 I ride a Giro Switchblade without the chinbar alot and love it's protection but hate the less than ideal breathability and it is quite heavy. I've had Giant's Realm SX trail helmet and easily the lightest and most ventilated helmet in it's class that I've had compared to Smith, Bell Supers and Giro. Also, I've seen the Giant take a couple GNARLY crashes from friends and they did their job with aplomb. Just my two nickels, but I bet this'll be a good effort.
  • 1 0
 if noone else is going to say it I will...how is this moto inspired? like maybe 1970s moto helmets but any motorcycle helmets I see are full face or the oversized cereal bowl cruiser helmets. just call it trendy enduro nerd style and keep your credibility.
  • 4 0
 Has batman started riding?
  • 2 0
 I always ask myself if these helmets increase the risk of jaw injuries, since they seem to lean on it
  • 4 1
 iT LookS LIkE A TyRant
  • 3 0
 100% nope.....
  • 2 0
 Looks like the Giro and again, to fit princess Leah’s hair
  • 1 0
 Fitting this was launched on 4/20 as whomever designed that was clearly smoking the herb.
  • 2 0
 Imagine wearing one of these ear cover helmets on a gravel ride
  • 2 0
 Looks like a FOX Dropframe
  • 1 0
 The dude in the first pic looks pissed and I would be too if I had to wear this odd looking helmet.
  • 4 4
 Perhaps if it didn't look like COMPLETE dogshit, I might have even considered buying it. Giant thumbs down from me.
  • 1 1
 This looks pretty sick, but doesn't show on the US site. Will it be available stateside?
  • 2 1
 what did the fox say?
din din din din din din din din
  • 3 1
 "Moto" inspired
  • 1 0
 Looks like Gyro and Fox had a baby...
  • 1 0
 looks like a fox dropframe
  • 2 1
 Looks like a...
  • 5 0
 ...helmet for dorks.
  • 1 0
 Looks like a Session
  • 1 0
 robocop rides mtb?
  • 2 4
 I have the Fox version of that and love it. I don't care if people think it looks stupid.

