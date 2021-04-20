Giant's New Realm MIPS Moto-Inspired Helmet - Pond Beaver 2021

Giant's new Realm MIPS helmets takes cues from the brand's Rail SX helmet but combines extended protection on the sides and rear for a more aggressive moto-inspired design. Giant says that they created the Realm with all-mountain riding and enduro racing in mind so while it does provide extra coverage compared to a standard half lid, there looks to be ample ventilation for comfort on long, hot climbs.
Obviously, this is a helmet that's well-suited to someone who is going to be wearing goggles on the descents, so Giant equipped the Realm with a three-position visor. They say that they've designed it to provide shade and protection without interfering with goggles or field of vision. It uses Giant's Cinch One 360° Fit System with a D-ring strap, TransTextura Plus antimicrobial padding, and a Multi-directional Impact Protection System (MIPS).
The fit can be tailored with the provided 5, 10 and 15mm adjustable width cheek pads and it comes in two sizes, S/M (55-59cm) and M/L (59-63cm). The smaller of the two helmets weighs in at 650 grams, while the larger weights 700 grams. Giant offers a 1 year crash replacement program for the Realm MIPS. It costs € 199.90 / $279.99 CDN.
