Giant Announces Redesigned TRX Carbon & TRA Alloy Wheels

Giant’s new TRX (carbon) and TRA (alloy) WheelSystems have bold performance claims for trail and enduro bikes, available as both stock and aftermarket wheelsets. After being put through testing by their Factory Off-Road team, Youn Deniaud went on to take an Enduro World Series win in Loudenvielle, France this season.



The TRX and TRA wheels come in dual 29” or mixed (29 front, 27.5" rear) setups, plus there’s an eMTB version with steel hub components for increased durability.



Two stand-out features on the new wheels are the 5mm wide rim sidewall, which Giant calls Wide Guard technology, and their high engagement 72-tooth, pawl driver in the rear hub.

TRX and E-TRX Details



• Carbon rims

• 5mm Wide Guard rim sidewall

• 28-hole, straight-pull hubs

• eMTB version uses steel axle and freehub

• Weight: 1,846g (29" w/XD driver), 1,989g (29" E-TRX)

• Price: €699-749 EUR / $899-1099 CAN, (USD: TBD)

• giant-bicycles.com

Both WheelSystems were shown to withstand the highest impact force without flatting, outperforming previous generation Giant WheelSystems and other wheels in the category by up to 44%. — Giant Bicycles

Rim impact test results on the left, hub durability on the right.

Youn on his way to victory with the TRX Wheel System at the 2023 Loudenvielle EDR.

Moving material around at the rim sidewall isn't a new idea, but in the lab, Giant claim the wider rim sidewall proved to dissipate energy more than competitor's rims. Wide Guard Technology is on both 30mm wide carbon and alloy rims to stave off pinch flats and rim damage.Giant is claiming these new hubs with their 72-tooth pawl driver have "instant engagement," although I'd say that's actually marketing lingo for "quick engagement." Depending on how the pawls are engaging, there's likely either 2.5 or 5-degrees between points of engagement, although we're still waiting for more details from Giant. Those are available for HG, Micro Spline, and SRAM XD drivers. The Boost Trail spacing hubs are only available in 28-hole and use Sapim Laser straight-pull spokes with Double Square nipples.Test results conducted by Giant claim that the TRX HE hubs are five times “more durable” than the competitors. The eMTB hubs use a steel axle and driver body, however, it’s unclear which hub was used to gather those stats. Also, “more durable” is defined as “showing signs of significant wear”, which doesn’t mean failure.In terms of claimed weight, the 29er versions of TRX and E-TRX Wheel Systems measure up at 1846g and 1,989g (steel internals) with the mixed wheeled versions saving 35 and 18g, respectively. On the alloy side, the TRA and E-TRA wheels roll in at 1,947g and 2,070g (29).The TRX pricing varies depending on the wheel size between €699-749 EUR / $899-1099 CAN, while the TRA ranges from €299-429 EUR / $399-599 CAN. USD Pricing, as well as the E-versions of each wheelset, will be finalized in the New Year.