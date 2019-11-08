Sponsored : this article is supported by Pinkbike's advertisers.

Trail Helmet

100% Altec

What better way to show someone you care about them than with a new lid?



Aimed at the all-mountain crowd, the 100% Altec features extended rear coverage to keep more of your head safe. The helmet is also equipped with 100%'s new ‘Smartshock’ rotational protective system, which features elastomers attached to the helmet's EPS foam and removable padding. There is no shortage of vents on the Altec with 24 of them placed strategically positioned around the entire helmet. There's also a multi-position visor and a channel on the side of the helmet that can be used to hold sunglasses when they're not in use.



Details:



• Multi-density EPS foam

• Rotational impact protection: Smartshock elastomers

• Sunglasses storage, multi-position visor

• Ratcheting fit adjustment dial

• Sizes: XS/S, S/M, L/XL

• Weight: 369 grams (size SM/MD)

• MSRP: $165 USD



Learn more at ride100percent.com

Fresh Riding Kit

Chromag Dominion Jersey and Feint Shorts

Winter and spring mean wet, muddy riding and fresh kit becomes a necessity.



Chromag has a cult following in mountain biking and for good reason. On show here is the BC-based brand's Dominion jersey, Feint short and Pace socks. The Dominion jersey features a mid-weight antibacterial and moisture-wicking fabric perfect for those cooler trail rides. The Feint short is made of a 4-way stretch fabric and the two zipped pockets are vital for snacks and a multi-tool. Unwrapping a full Chromag riding kit is sure to make anyone's day brighter.





Details:



Dominion Jersey

•Antibacterial, moisture-wicking & EPA certified fabric

•Mesh back & underarm panels for breathability.

•Hidden stash zip pocket

•$75 USD



Feint Short

• Durable 4 Way Stretch Fabric

• Laser Cut Venting

• Ratchet Waist

• Two main zip pockets

• Hidden Pass Pocket

• $115 USD



Learn more at chromagbikes.com

Trail Shoes

Ride Concepts Livewire

Shoes are the workhorse of any rider’s kit. Used day in, day out with some serious abuse, any rider would appreciate a fresh pair.



Ride Concepts are newcomers to the MTB scene but have already made a splash. The Livewire is billed as the do-it-all model, a flat pedal shoe that can be used for everything from dirt jumping to trail riding. The shoe features a synthetic upper and doesn’t go overboard with the padding, meaning your shoes won’t act like sponges on a wet ride. The sole features a hexagonal pattern keeping your feet in place and D30 protection in the footbed for those big hits.





Details:



• Rubber Kinetics DST 6.0 high grip rubber outsole

• D3O incorporated into insole

• Gusseted tongue

• Molded toe and heel protection

• Colors: charcoal/red, charcoal/orange, black/charcoal

• Weight: 525 grams (size 12, per shoe)

• $100 USD





Learn more at rideconcepts.com

Riding Glasses

Rudy Project's Defender

It's no fun ruining a fast descent to pick mud and grit out of your eyes. The goggles and half lid look isn’t for everyone and the trail rider in your life will appreciate new riding glasses.



Rudy Project’s Defender glasses are definitely in line with the current trend of ‘Aggressive Racer’ style glasses. With a one-piece lens that's 50mm at its deepest point, these glasses provide ample protection from water, mud and any other flying debris you might face. Plenty of vents stop fogging and with an adjustable nose piece and arms, it’s unlikely you will find these a bad fit. The Defender also has a party trick up its sleeve. The lens is clear to keep vision sharp on dark rides, but photochromic technology allows them to quickly darken in bright light.



Details:



• 50mm deep one-piece lens

• Adjustable nose piece and arms

• Interchangeable photochromic lenses

• Weight: 28g

• $225 USD



Learn more at rudyprojectna.com

Trail Gloves

Racer Factory

A good pair of gloves makes it easier to get through the winter months.



Racer’s Factory glove features a tight-fitting lycra panel at the back of the hand which eliminates the need for a strap. It also helps lessen the drying time after wet rides. The palm of the glove is made from real leather and although it's thin, it's designed to offer maximum grip. If they’re good enough for EWS champ Isabeau Courdurier, anyone would be stoked to receive a pair!





Details:



• Premium leather palm

• Lycra back

• $41.00 USD





Learn more at racergloves.com

Lightweight Tires

e*thirteen TRSR Tires

There’s no better time to get your bike some new rubber than when the trails get wet and you’re seeking that extra grip.



This new tire from e*thirteen may be the breath of fresh air your bike needs. The new A/T tire is designed with big side lugs to keep things planted when laying it over, while the tighter packed center lugs help keep rolling resistance low. The tires on show here feature e*thirteen’s MoPo compound which is a super tacky and slow rebound rubber, perfect for winter conditions. We chose the single ply option to keep weight down for a trail bike.





Details:



• Tubeless Ready

• Soft MoPo compound

• Protective Apex sidewall inserts

• Folding bead

• 27.5” or 29”

• 2.4” width

• Weight: 960g (27.5”) 1015g (29”)

• $71.95 USD





Learn more at ethirteen.com

Lightweight Tire Inserts

Cush Core XC

Flat tires suck, plain and simple, but especially so when it's cold out.



Over the last few years, foam tire inserts have become all the rage for those looking for extra puncture protection. Originally aimed at DH riders, they have proven so popular that multiple brands now make lightweight inserts aimed at trail riders. Cush Core was one of the first brands to truly perfect the current tire insert system and they now offer an XC version. The system allows you to run lower pressures for extra grip while gaining increased puncture resistance to avoid flats. Weighing just 140g for a 27.5” insert (150g for 29"), this is the perfect gift for the trail rider in your life.





Details:



• Includes 2 inserts and 2 valves

• Inner Rim Width: 22mm-32mm

• Tire Widths: 1.8″-2.4″

• Weight: 140g (27.5”) 150g (29”)

• $149 USD





Learn more at cushcore.com

Stay tuned for our Gifts Under $100 Guide next week

If the riders in your life are anything like the ones in ours, they've already bought the latest gadgets & accessories they thought would make them faster on the trails.So, with that in mind, we've worked with some of our partners to present a few gift ideas that any mountain biker would be happy to wake up to! If this page just happened to be left open on your loved one’s computer, we’re sure they would appreciate the hint.What's on your wish list this festive season? Let us know in the comments below!