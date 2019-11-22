Is your loved one still struggling to get their muddy bike into the back of the car after every ride? A bike rack is one of those purchases that will make any mountain biker’s life easier. As an added bonus, with a 2-bike option, they might bring you along for the ride too.



As the name suggests, Saris’ MTR 2-bike rack fits two bikes with the option of using Add On trays to haul a total of three or four bikes. Adjustable wheel holders accommodate tires up to 5 inches wide and keep your pride and joy anchored down. The rack can be tilted out of the way when not in use and comes with a lifetime warranty.





Details:

• Carries 2 bikes, up to 60 lbs, and can be customized with Add-On to transport up to four bikes.

• Unique wheel trays pivot and nest for easy loading and compact storage.

• Dual-arm holders are compatible with a wide range of tire sizes, and never touch the bike's frame.

• Tilts away for easy hatch access.

• Complete integrated security system locks the rack to the car and the bikes to the rack.

• Designed for 2” receivers only.

• MSRP: $799.99 USD



