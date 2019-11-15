Gifts Under $100

Sponsored : this article is supported by Pinkbike's advertisers.

Helmet

Lazer Coyote MIPS

Helmets are essential for anyone who rides a bike, and with loads of budget friendly options available, a new lid doesn’t need to break the bank.



Lazer’s Coyote helmet offers plenty of protection, a stylish finish, and MIPS technology, all for under $100. Lazer’s ‘Turnfit’ system allows you to adjust the fit of the helmet and big vents makes for plenty of airflow.





Details:

• 21 Vents

• Weight: 335g (M)

• Certification: CE-CPSC-AS

• Sizes: S / M / L

• MSRP: $99.99 USD







Learn more at lazersport.com

Riding Glasses

Bliz Fusion

Riding glasses can be an absolute lifesaver in wet conditions. After all, no one likes a mud shot to the eye ruining their descent.



Bliz’s Fusion glasses may be under $100, but they don’t skimp on the bells and whistles that higher-priced options feature. A one piece 'unbreakable’ lens offers a good field of vision and a detachable lower frame allows you to customize your look.





Details:

• Unbreakable Polycarbonate Lens

• 100% UV Protection

• Adjustable nose piece and arms

• Interchangeable lenses

• Weight: 32g

• MSRP: $94.95 USD



Learn more at Bliz America

Tire Sealant

GÜP Kwiki

As the Enduro rider in your life looks ahead to a summer of racing, this race specific emergency tool could make their Christmas…



GÜP’s inflation and sealant system is essentially a CO2 canister that both inflates your tire and pumps it full of sealant. This can plug any nasty holes or replenish your sealant after you blew it all shralping that turn. At only $14.99, it’s a great stocking filler!



Details:

• Inflates and seals tires

• Works on tubeless and tubes

• 125ml

• Injects sealant through valve core

• Eco-Friendly latex-based formula

• MSRP: $15.00 USD





Learn more at gupindustries.com

Bike Protection

RideWrap

Someone you know getting a new bike this year? Getting it protected is the perfect way to show you care.



RideWrap offer several options from basic essential frame protection, to a fully tailored clear vinyl wrap that’s specific to your frame. RideWrap even claim the vinyl is self-healing, meaning that minor marks and scuffs will disappear with the warmth of a sunny day.



Details:

• Tailored for the majority of frames

• Includes install tools

• Self-healing vinyl

• Repels dirt

• Matte or gloss finish

• Weight: 50g

• MSRP: $30 - $90







Learn more at ridewrap.ca

Grips

ODI Elite Pro Lock On Grips

As one of three contact points you have with your bike, a new set of grips can breathe new life into your ride. A great festive gift that any mountain biker would be happy with.



ODI is one of the first names that come to mind when thinking of grips. The latest version of their new Elite Pro grips features a single clamp and an ergonomic half-waffle design. With six different colours to choose from, you're sure to find one to match any bike!





Details:

• Ergonomic design

• Half-Waffle pattern

• New single clamp

• Reinforced End

• Available in 6 different colors

• Weight: 102g

• MSRP $28.95 USD



Learn more at odigrips.com

Tire Plug Kit

Stans DART

The tire plug has become a favourite emergency spare of the Enduro rider. Forget a tube, just plug the hole and inflate the tire!



Stans’ take on the tire plug works both physically and chemically. According to Stans, the barbed tip of their DART plug anchors into the tire so it will not pull out when riding and the material it is made of is coated with a safe chemical that reacts with any latex sealant to further help seal the hole in the tire.



Details:

• Two heads on tool

• Valve core remover

• No trimming needed

• Weight: 15 grams (complete tool, two Darts)

• MSRP: $25 USD, 5-pack of refills ($20 USD)





Learn more at notubes.com

Pinkbike Merch

We might be biased, but we’re pretty sure anyone would be stoked on getting some Pinkbike merch under the tree this festive season.



Wear your merch with pride and let others know that you too would like to argue that 26” ain’t dead and which new bike looks like a Trek…





Learn more at shop.pinkbike.com

If the riders in your life are anything like the ones in ours, they've already bought the latest gadgets & accessories they thought would make them faster on the trails.So, with that in mind, we've worked with some of our partners to present a few gift ideas that any mountain biker would be happy to wake up to! If this page just happened to be left open on your loved one’s computer, we’re sure they would appreciate the hint.What's on your wish list this festive season? Let us know in the comments below.