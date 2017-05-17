Giro – EWS Madeira 2017 Fantasy Contest Winners Announced

We had 992 entries for the Madeira Enduro World Series Fantasy Contest over the weekend. We're pleased to announce that @SpaceDreamer
will receive the Giro men's head-to-toe prize kit and @Platipus
will receive the women's head-to-toe prize kit based on their answers in the EWS Madeira 2017 Fantasy Contest.What was needed to enter?
Readers simply had to pick their top three in finishing order (Pro Men and Pro Women). Leave their 1st, 2nd and 3rd place finishers in the comments section of the article
, and then the people with the correct answers were entered into a random prize draw.Race Results
The men's race was won by Callaghan, who finished day one in third, while third place finisher, Damien Oton, followed in fourth at the end of the first day. Martin Maes jumped through the rankings on day two, to finish in second after closing out day one with an eighth place. A number of entrants had Callaghan for the win and Maes for second but no-one had Oton in third with the other two and no-one had all three as their top selection (in any order). SpaceDreamer was selected in a random draw of contestants who had Callaghan and Maes for one and two.
The Prize
The winner of the men's race prediction will receive a men's head-to-toe kit from Giro, valued at $750 USD. The winner of the women's race prediction will be receiving a women's head-to-toe kit valued at $690 USD.
