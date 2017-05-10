SPONSORED

Giro – EWS Madeira 2017 Fantasy Contest

May 10, 2017
by Pinkbike Staff  
Think you've got the winner for the Madeira EWS stop sorted out?

With the Madeira Enduro World Series coming up this weekend, Giro would like to reward a full riding kit, including their updated Switchblade MIPS helmet to two lucky contestants. All you need to do is choose your top three finishers, (Pro Men and Pro Women) in order and you will be entered for a chance to win.


How to Enter
Pick your top three in finishing order (Pro Men and Pro Women). Leave your 1st, 2nd and 3rd place finishers in the comments section of this article. The people with the correct answers will be entered into a random prize draw. *Contest closes at 12:00am PST on May 13, 2017. The winners will be contacted directly through Pinkbike.


Start List



What You Could Win
Giro is going to deck out two winners from head to toe with one men's and one ladies riding kit, which will include their updated Switchblade MIPs helmet, one kit for the person who correctly guesses the top three finishers in the men's race, and the other for the person who correctly guesses the top three finishers in the women's race.

Mens Head-To-Toe Prize Kit Includes

• Switchblade MIPS
• Blok MTB Goggles
• Remedy X2 Gloves
• Roust Jersey
• Havoc Shorts
• HRc + Merino Socks
• Terraduro Mid Shoes

MSRP $750 USD


Womens Head-To-Toe Prize Kit Includes

• Switchblade MIPS
• Blok MTB Goggles
• Women’s Riv’ette Gloves
• Women’s Roust Jersey
• Women’s Arc Short
• HRc + Merino Socks
• Women’s Terradura Shoes

MSRP $690 USD


Sounds pretty good right? Leave your winning choices below!


MENTIONS: @GiroSportDesign / @EnduroWorldSeries


94 Comments

  • + 1
 1. Greg Callaghan
2. François Bailly-Maitre
3. Damien Oton

1. Cecile Ravanel
2. Isabeau Courdurier
3. Ines Thoma
  • + 1
 Women's 1 Miranda Miller 2 Anneke Beerten 3 Cecile Ravanel Men's 1 Wyn Masters 2 Josh Carlson 3 Sam Hill
  • + 1
 Men:
1. Greg Callaghan
2. Sam Hill
3. Richie Rude

Women:
1. Ravanel
2. Courdurier
3. Katy Winton
  • + 1
 1. Richi Rude 2. Florian Nicoli 3. Jerome Clementz 1. Isabeau Courdurier 2. Ines Thoma 3. Anita Gehrig
  • + 1
 Men
1: Greg Callaghan
2: Jared Graves
3: Richie Rude
Women
1: Cecile Ravanel
2: Isabeau Courdurier
3: Ines Thoma
  • + 1
 1- Damien Oton
2-Richie Rude
3-Sam Hill

1-Cécile Ravanel
2-Isabeau Cordurier
3-Casey Brown
  • + 1
 1) Sam Hill 2) Richie Rude 3) Kyle Warner
1) Ravanel 2) Courdurier 3) Thoma
  • + 1
 Men 1:Greg Callaghan 2:Richie Rude 3:Jared Graves

Women
1: Cecile Ravanel 2: Isabeau Courdurier 3: Ines Thoma
  • + 1
 men 1st Graves 2nd Richie Rude 3rd Emanuel Pombo women 1st Cecile Ravanel 2nd Isabeau Coudurier 3rd Ines Thoma
  • + 1
 Men 1. Nicolai 2. Rude 3. Graves Women 1. Ravanel 2. Courdurier 3. Beerten
  • + 1
 Men
1: Greg Callaghan
2: Jared Graves
3: Richie Rude

Women
1: Cecile Ravanel
2: Isabeau Courdurier
3: Ines Thoma
  • + 1
 Men 1st Richie Rude 2nd Martin maes 3rd damian oten Women 1st Cecile Ravanel 2nd Isabeau Coudurier 3rd Ines Thoma
  • + 1
 Men 1. Jared Graves 2. Richie Rude 3. Greg Callaghan Women 1. Cecile Ravanel 2. Ines Isabeau Courdurier 3. Ines Thoma
  • + 1
 Womens
1: Cecile Ravanel
2: Isabeau Courdurier
3: Ines Thoma

Men
1:Richie Rude
2:Jared Graves
3:Sam Hill
  • + 1
 Women: 1. Ravanel 2. Courdurier 3. Thoma

Men: 1. Rude 2. Hill 3. Dailly
  • + 1
 Men:
1. Greg Callaghan
2. Sam Hill
3. Richie Rude

Women:
1. Ravanel
2. Courdurier
3. Katy Winton
  • + 1
 Men:

1.) Mr. T
2.) Superman
4.) Papa Smurf

Women:
1.) Caitlin Jenner
2.) Elton John
Pi.) ArCee
  • + 1
 Men:

1: Richie Rude
2: Martin Maes
3: Sam Hill

Women:

1: Cecile Ravanel
2: Isabeau Courdurier
3: Katy Winton
  • + 1
 Men:
1st: Rude
2nd: Barelli
3rd: Clementz

Women
1st: Ravanel
2nd: Courdurier
3rd: Winton
  • + 1
 1: Richie Rude
2: Martin Maes
3: Jared Graves


1: Cecile Ravanel
2: Isabeau Courdurier
3: Katy Winton
  • + 1
 Mens:
1. Sam Hill
2. Wyn Masters
3. Yoann Barelli

Womens:
1. Cecile Ravanel
2. Isabeau Courdurier
3. Raewyn Morrison
  • + 1
 Men:

1: Richie Rude
2: Martin Maes
3: Sam Hill

Women:

1: Cecile Ravanel
2: Isabeau Courdurier
3: Katy Winton
  • + 1
 Men:
1. Jesse Melamed
2. Richie Rude
3. Jared Graves

Women:
1.Cecil Ravanel
2. Ines Thoma
3. Anneke Beerten
  • + 1
 Men:
1. Richie Rude
2. Sam Hill
3. Jerome Clementz

Women:
1. Ravanel
2.Courdurier
3. Katy Winton
  • + 1
 Men:
1. Rude
2. Callaghan
3. Graves

Women:
1. Ravanel
2. Courdurier
3. Thoma
  • + 1
 1. Greg Callaghan
2. Sam Hill
3. Masters

Women:
1. Ravanel
2. Courdurier
3. Katy Winton
  • + 1
 men:
1 Sam Hill
2 Greg Callaghan
3 José Manuel Borges

Women:
1 Cecile Ravanel
2 Isabeau Codourier
3 Inês Thoma
  • + 1
 1. Richie Rude
2. Sam Hill
3. Jared Graves

Women:
1. Ravanel
2. Courdurier
3. Thoma
  • + 1
 1: Richie Rude
2: Martin Maes
3: Jared Graves

Women:

1: Cecile Ravanel
2: Isabeau Courdurier
3: Katy Winton
  • + 1
 Men 1 - Callaghan 2 - Hill 3 - Rude Women 1 - Winton 2 - Courdurier 3 - Chavanel
  • + 1
 Men:
1 Sam Hill
2 Greg Callaghan
3 José Manuel Borges

Women:
1 Cecile Ravanel
2 Isabeau Codourier
3 Inês Thoma
  • + 1
 Men - 1. Richie Rude, 2. Jared Graves, 3. Sam Hill Women - 1. Cecile Ravanel, 2. Isabeau Courdurier, 3. Ines Thoma
  • + 1
 Men 1. Sam Hill 2. Richie Rude 3. Martin Maes Women 1. Isabeau Courdurier 2. Cecile Ravanel 3. Anita Gehrig
  • + 1
 Women
1: Isabeau Courdurier
2: Ines Thoma
3: Cecile Ravanel

Men
1. Greg Callaghan
2. Jared Graves
3. Richie Rude
  • + 1
 Womens
1: Cecile Ravanel
2: Isabeau Courdurier
3: Ines Thoma

Men
1:Richie Rude
2:Greg Calaghan
3:Clementz
  • + 1
 Men:
1. Greg Callaghan
2. Sam Hill
3. Richie Rude

Women:
1. Ravanel
2. Courdurier
3. Katy Winton
  • + 1
 Men

1:Greg Callaghan 2:Richie Rude 3: Adrien Dailly

Women

1: Cecile Ravanel 2: Isabeau Courdurier 3: Ines Thoma
  • + 1
 Men - 1. Richie Rude, 2. Jared Graves, 3. Sam Hill Women - 1. Cecile Ravanel, 2. Isabeau Courdurier, 3. Ines Thoma
  • + 1
 Men 1. Rude 2. Callaghan 3. Masters Women 1. Ravenel 2. Thoma 3.courdurier
  • + 1
 Men
1: Richie Rude
2: Sam Hill
3: Florian Nicolai

Women
1: Isabeau Courdurier
2: Ines Thoma
3: Cecile Ravanel
  • + 1
 1st Greg Callaghan
2nd Richie Rude
3rd José Borges
Women
1st Cecile Ravanel
2nd Ines Thoma
3rd Isabeau Coudurier
  • + 1
 Men:
1. Rude
2. Barelli
3. Clementz

Women:
1. Ravanel
2. Courdurier
3. Thoma
  • + 1
 Men:
1st: Richie Rude
2nd: Sam Hill
3rd: Jared Graves
Women
1st: Ravanel
2nd: Brown
3rd: Winton
  • + 1
 Women
1: Cecile Ravanel
2: Isabeau Courdurier
3: Ines Thoma

Men
1:Sam Hill
2:Richie Rude
3:Jared Graves
  • + 1
 1. Richie Rude 2. Sam Hill 3. Martin Maes 1. Cecile Ravanel 2. Isabeau Courdurier 3. Anita Gehrig
  • + 1
 Men 1st Richie Rude 2nd Sam Hill 3rd Adrien Dailly Women 1st Cecile Ravanel 2nd Isabeau Coudurier 3rd Ines Thoma
  • + 1
 Women
1: Isabeau Courdurier
2:Ines Thoma
3: Cecile Ravanel

Men
1:Richie Rude
2:Sam Hill
3:Florian Nicolai
[Reply]
  • + 1
 1)Ravanel
2)courdurier
3)Thoma

1)Hill
2)Rude
3)Graves
  • + 1
 Hehe. You copied and pasted and forgot to crop [reply] *slight smirk*
  • + 1
 1: Cecile Ravanel
2: Isabeau Courdurier
3: Ines Thoma

Men
1:Richie Rude
2:Jared Graves
3:Sam Hill
  • + 1
 1: Richie Rude
2: Sam Hill
3: Florian Nicolai

Women
1: Isabeau Courdurier
2: Ines Thoma
3: Cecile Ravanel
  • + 1
 Men:
1. Greg Callaghan
2. Sam Hill
3. Richie Rude

Women:
1. Ravanel
2. Courdurier
3. Katy Winton
  • + 1
 men
1st José Borges
2nd Emanuel Pombo
3rd Richie Rude

women
1st Cecile Ravanel
2nd Isabeau Coudurier
3rd Ines Thoma
  • + 1
 Men 1st Richie Rude 2nd Sam Hill 3rd Adrien Dailly Women 1st Cecile Ravanel 2nd Isabeau Coudurier 3rd Ines Thoma
  • + 1
 1. Damien Oton 2. Josh Carlson 3. Sam Hill 1. Cecil Ravanel 2. Ines Thoma 3. Miranda Miller
  • + 1
 Women
1: Isabeau Courdurier
2:Ines Thoma
3: Cecile Ravanel

Men
1:Richie Rude
2:Sam Hill
3:Florian Nicolai
  • + 1
 1. Rude 2. Graves 3. Hill 1. Ravanel 2. Courdurier 3. Thoma
  • + 1
 M: 1. Rude 2. Callaghan 3. Hill W: 1. Courdurier 2. Ravanel 3. winton
  • + 1
 1.Hill 2.Maes 3.Rude 1. Ravanel 2. Courdurier 3. Thoma
  • + 1
 1. Rude 2. Hill 3. Maes 1. Ravanel 2. Courdurier 3. Gehrig
  • + 1
 M1. Gauvin 2. Rude 3. Maes W1. Ravanel 2. Gehrig,A 3. Brown
  • + 1
 1. Graves 2. Rude 3. Callaghan 1. Ravanel 2.Courdurier 3. Winton
  • + 1
 1 Hill 2 Rude 3 Graves 1 Ravanel 2 Courdurier 3 Thoma
  • + 1
 Men 1 Rude 2 Hill 3 Graves Women 1 Ravanel 2 Courdurier 3 Thoma
  • + 1
 1. Ravanel
2. Courdurier
3. Thoma

1. Rude
2. Hill
3. Peršak
  • + 1
 1. Rude 2. Hill 3. Callaghan 1. Ravanel 2. Courdurier 3: Winton
  • + 1
 1. Hill 2. Rude 3. Melamed 1. Ravanel 2.Courdurier 3. Winton
  • + 1
 Rude Hill Graves Brown Ravanel Thoma
  • + 1
 1: Rude 2: Graves 3: Hill 1: Ravanel 2: Beerten 3: Courdurier
  • + 1
 1. Rude 2. Maes 3. Scott 1. Courdurier 2. Ravanel 3. Beerton
  • + 1
 1. Maes 2.Rube 3.Hill 1. Ravanel 2. Beerten 3. Courdurier
  • + 1
 Men:
1. Hill
2. Rude
3. Maes

Women:
1. Ravanel
2. Courdurier
3. Thoma
  • + 1
 1. Dailly 2. Hill 3. Maes 1. Ravanel 2. Courdurier 3. A. Gehrig
  • + 1
 1. Rude 2. Hill 3. Maes 1. Ravanel 2. Courdurier 3. Thoma
  • + 1
 1.ratboy 2.loosedog 3.rude
  • + 1
 1.Hill 2.Callaghan 3.Dailly 1.Ravanel 2.Cordurier 3.Thoma
  • + 1
 1. Rude 2. Malamed 3. Hill 1. Ravanel 2. Casey Brown. 3. A. Gehrig
  • + 1
 1. Graves 2. Rude 3. Callaghan 1. Ravanel 2.Courdurier 3. Winton
  • + 1
 Men 1. Rude 2. Graves 3. Hill Women 1. Ravanel 2. Courdurier 3. Beerten
  • + 1
 Men 1.Callaghan 2.Pombo 3.Rude Women 1.Ravanel 2.Courdurier 3.Winton
  • + 1
 1)Ravanel
2)Courdurier
3)Thoma

1)Rude
2)Maes
3)Hill
  • + 1
 1. Rude 2. Hill 3. Callaghan 1. Ravanel 2. Winton 3. Beerten
  • + 1
 1. Hill 2. rude 3. Callaghan 1. Ravanel 2. Brown 3. Thoma
  • + 1
 Man Rude Graves Hill Womyn Ravanel Courdurier Beer10
  • + 1
 1. Callaghan 2. Graves 3. Rude 1. Ravanel 2. Courdurier 3. Winton
  • + 1
 1. Hill 2.Callaghan 3. Dailly 1. Courdurier 2.Ravanel 3. Winton
  • + 1
 mens: 1 Rude 2 Graves 3 Hill
women 1 Ravanel 2 Courdurier 3 Beerton
  • + 1
 Callaghan,Rude,Graves Ravanel, Courdurier,Thoma
  • + 1
 Hill, Clementz, Keene Ravanel, Courdurier, Beerten
  • + 1
 1 - Rude 2 - Callaghan 3 - Dailly 1 - Ravanel 2 - Thoma 3 - Courdurier
  • + 1
 1. Rude 2. Hill 3. Maes 1. Ravanel 2. Courdurier 3. Thoma
  • + 1
 1. Hill 2. Rude Maes 1. Ravanel 2. courdurie 3. Beerten
  • + 1
 1- Rude 2- Dailly 3- Graves 1- Ravanel 2- Courdurier 3- Winton
  • + 1
 Men 1 Rude 2 Hill 3 Graves Women 1 Ravanel 2 Courdurier 3 Beerten

