Giro – EWS Madeira 2017 Fantasy Contest

Think you've got the winner for the Madeira EWS stop sorted out?
With the Madeira Enduro World Series coming up this weekend, Giro would like to reward a full riding kit, including their updated Switchblade MIPS helmet
to two lucky contestants. All you need to do is choose your top three finishers, (Pro Men and Pro Women) in order and you will be entered for a chance to win.How to Enter
Pick your top three in finishing order (Pro Men and Pro Women). Leave your 1st, 2nd and 3rd place finishers in the comments section of this article. The people with the correct answers will be entered into a random prize draw. *Contest closes at 12:00am PST on May 13, 2017. The winners will be contacted directly through Pinkbike.Start List
What You Could Win
Giro is going to deck out two winners from head to toe with one men's and one ladies riding kit, which will include their updated Switchblade MIPs helmet
, one kit for the person who correctly guesses the top three finishers in the men's race, and the other for the person who correctly guesses the top three finishers in the women's race.
Mens Head-To-Toe Prize Kit Includes
• Switchblade MIPS
• Blok MTB Goggles
• Remedy X2 Gloves
• Roust Jersey
• Havoc Shorts
• HRc + Merino Socks
• Terraduro Mid Shoes
MSRP $750 USD
Womens Head-To-Toe Prize Kit Includes
• Switchblade MIPS
• Blok MTB Goggles
• Women’s Riv’ette Gloves
• Women’s Roust Jersey
• Women’s Arc Short
• HRc + Merino Socks
• Women’s Terradura Shoes MSRP $690 USD
Sounds pretty good right? Leave your winning choices below!
2. François Bailly-Maitre
3. Damien Oton
1. Cecile Ravanel
2. Isabeau Courdurier
3. Ines Thoma
1. Greg Callaghan
2. Sam Hill
3. Richie Rude
Women:
1. Ravanel
2. Courdurier
3. Katy Winton
1: Greg Callaghan
2: Jared Graves
3: Richie Rude
Women
1: Cecile Ravanel
2: Isabeau Courdurier
3: Ines Thoma
2-Richie Rude
3-Sam Hill
1-Cécile Ravanel
2-Isabeau Cordurier
3-Casey Brown
1) Ravanel 2) Courdurier 3) Thoma
Women
1: Cecile Ravanel 2: Isabeau Courdurier 3: Ines Thoma
1: Greg Callaghan
2: Jared Graves
3: Richie Rude
Women
1: Cecile Ravanel
2: Isabeau Courdurier
3: Ines Thoma
1: Cecile Ravanel
2: Isabeau Courdurier
3: Ines Thoma
Men
1:Richie Rude
2:Jared Graves
3:Sam Hill
Men: 1. Rude 2. Hill 3. Dailly
1. Greg Callaghan
2. Sam Hill
3. Richie Rude
Women:
1. Ravanel
2. Courdurier
3. Katy Winton
1.) Mr. T
2.) Superman
4.) Papa Smurf
Women:
1.) Caitlin Jenner
2.) Elton John
Pi.) ArCee
1: Richie Rude
2: Martin Maes
3: Sam Hill
Women:
1: Cecile Ravanel
2: Isabeau Courdurier
3: Katy Winton
1st: Rude
2nd: Barelli
3rd: Clementz
Women
1st: Ravanel
2nd: Courdurier
3rd: Winton
2: Martin Maes
3: Jared Graves
1: Cecile Ravanel
2: Isabeau Courdurier
3: Katy Winton
1. Sam Hill
2. Wyn Masters
3. Yoann Barelli
Womens:
1. Cecile Ravanel
2. Isabeau Courdurier
3. Raewyn Morrison
1: Richie Rude
2: Martin Maes
3: Sam Hill
Women:
1: Cecile Ravanel
2: Isabeau Courdurier
3: Katy Winton
1. Jesse Melamed
2. Richie Rude
3. Jared Graves
Women:
1.Cecil Ravanel
2. Ines Thoma
3. Anneke Beerten
1. Richie Rude
2. Sam Hill
3. Jerome Clementz
Women:
1. Ravanel
2.Courdurier
3. Katy Winton
1. Rude
2. Callaghan
3. Graves
Women:
1. Ravanel
2. Courdurier
3. Thoma
2. Sam Hill
3. Masters
Women:
1. Ravanel
2. Courdurier
3. Katy Winton
1 Sam Hill
2 Greg Callaghan
3 José Manuel Borges
Women:
1 Cecile Ravanel
2 Isabeau Codourier
3 Inês Thoma
2. Sam Hill
3. Jared Graves
Women:
1. Ravanel
2. Courdurier
3. Thoma
2: Martin Maes
3: Jared Graves
Women:
1: Cecile Ravanel
2: Isabeau Courdurier
3: Katy Winton
1 Sam Hill
2 Greg Callaghan
3 José Manuel Borges
Women:
1 Cecile Ravanel
2 Isabeau Codourier
3 Inês Thoma
1: Isabeau Courdurier
2: Ines Thoma
3: Cecile Ravanel
Men
1. Greg Callaghan
2. Jared Graves
3. Richie Rude
1: Cecile Ravanel
2: Isabeau Courdurier
3: Ines Thoma
Men
1:Richie Rude
2:Greg Calaghan
3:Clementz
1. Greg Callaghan
2. Sam Hill
3. Richie Rude
Women:
1. Ravanel
2. Courdurier
3. Katy Winton
1:Greg Callaghan 2:Richie Rude 3: Adrien Dailly
Women
1: Cecile Ravanel 2: Isabeau Courdurier 3: Ines Thoma
1: Richie Rude
2: Sam Hill
3: Florian Nicolai
Women
1: Isabeau Courdurier
2: Ines Thoma
3: Cecile Ravanel
2nd Richie Rude
3rd José Borges
Women
1st Cecile Ravanel
2nd Ines Thoma
3rd Isabeau Coudurier
1. Rude
2. Barelli
3. Clementz
Women:
1. Ravanel
2. Courdurier
3. Thoma
1st: Richie Rude
2nd: Sam Hill
3rd: Jared Graves
Women
1st: Ravanel
2nd: Brown
3rd: Winton
1: Cecile Ravanel
2: Isabeau Courdurier
3: Ines Thoma
Men
1:Sam Hill
2:Richie Rude
3:Jared Graves
1: Isabeau Courdurier
2:Ines Thoma
3: Cecile Ravanel
Men
1:Richie Rude
2:Sam Hill
3:Florian Nicolai
[Reply]
2)courdurier
3)Thoma
1)Hill
2)Rude
3)Graves
2: Isabeau Courdurier
3: Ines Thoma
Men
1:Richie Rude
2:Jared Graves
3:Sam Hill
2: Sam Hill
3: Florian Nicolai
Women
1: Isabeau Courdurier
2: Ines Thoma
3: Cecile Ravanel
1. Greg Callaghan
2. Sam Hill
3. Richie Rude
Women:
1. Ravanel
2. Courdurier
3. Katy Winton
1st José Borges
2nd Emanuel Pombo
3rd Richie Rude
women
1st Cecile Ravanel
2nd Isabeau Coudurier
3rd Ines Thoma
1: Isabeau Courdurier
2:Ines Thoma
3: Cecile Ravanel
Men
1:Richie Rude
2:Sam Hill
3:Florian Nicolai
2. Courdurier
3. Thoma
1. Rude
2. Hill
3. Peršak
1. Hill
2. Rude
3. Maes
Women:
1. Ravanel
2. Courdurier
3. Thoma
2)Courdurier
3)Thoma
1)Rude
2)Maes
3)Hill
women 1 Ravanel 2 Courdurier 3 Beerton
