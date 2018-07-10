PINKBIKE TECH

Eurobike 2018: Giro's Two-Shell Aether Helmet

Jul 10, 2018
by Mike Levy  
Eurobike 2018


Giro's new Aether helmet employs a shell-in-a-shell design that allows them to move independently of each other thanks to a ball socket and elastomer joint system called MIPS Spherical. Because of this, the outer shell can float ever so slightly on top of the inner shell, which allows it to take in and dissipate rotational impacts better than a traditional design. It also means that there's no need for the plastic MIPS liner.

The Aether is quite light - Giro says 250-grams for a medium - and retails for $325 USD.


Giro Aether with MIPS Spherical

by mikelevy
Views: 370    Faves: 0    Comments: 0



While there's no official, industry-wide standard when it comes to MIPS, the very large majority of performance helmets have adopted the plastic inner liner as it's said to let the helmet to 'slip' on the rider's head during certain types of impacts. That slip is claimed to go a long way in preventing certain types of head injuries because it allows the helmet to move slightly and absorb some of the critical forces. But the MIPS liner isn't a slam dunk, with it messing up the venting and fit of some helmets, or allowing the helmet to slip and rock around when it should sit still.

MIPS Spherical, which was a co-development between Giro and MIPS, aims to solve those issues while still offering all the same benefits.


Eurobike 2018
Eurobike 2018
With no MIPS liner to block the vents, the Aether looks extremely airy.


The Aether itself has been a three-year project, with the MIPS Spherical system first being used in a snow helmet where it was easier to apply. Cross-country and road helmets, with their immense amount of venting, are a much more complicated application, hence the long development time.

One of the challenges was that the complicated shell shape was preventing Giro's normal EPS foam from getting into all the tight spaces that it needed to fill. The solution was to use an EPS foam with smaller beads - Giro calls it Nano Bead - but this turned out to be a win-win as it then allowed for the inner and outer EPS shells to have a different density, and therefore be focused on different types of impacts. Nano Bead is softer, so it's better at dealing with slow-speed impacts, whereas the hard EPS shell can take in harder hits.


Eurobike 2018
Eurobike 2018
Venting aside, the Aether looks a lot like a traditional helmet, and its outer dimensions are no larger, either.


If you're thinking that this shell-in-a-shell design sounds familiar, it might be because you've seen it before from 6D and Leatt. Both other those options are relatively heavy compared to a standard lid, as well as looking absolutely huge on a rider's head. And that's why I expected the Aether to have the same mushroom-like shape... But it doesn't. In fact, it has essentially the same silhouette as the less expensive Synthe that uses the standard MIPS liner. It's even the same weight, too.

One thing that is different is the temperature of the rider's head while wearing the Aether - Giro says that they've measured both and the Aether can lower temps by 2-degrees compared to the Synthe. That's a big deal if you struggle in hot weather like me, or live somewhere that often feels like it's the inside of the volcano.

11 Comments

  • + 13
 Rear view is giving off a real Maclaren vibe.
  • + 9
 Despite the fact that a $325 price tag is cheaper than my co-pay for an ER visit, it's still too damn expensive. My wife would freaking kill me or just call me a dumbass if I bought this. She'd be like, isn't that like half the price of a decent fork or frame? Yeah, she's been learning, that one...
  • + 1
 @deadflat I'm sorry dude. Gone are the day's of "Yeah it was 100 bucks" huh!! Mine still believes me when I say it was the "Bro deal of bro deals" haha!
  • + 1
 You should have been a dentist
  • + 1
 Fork costs at least $1000 and frame like $3000. So you can say "No", but doesn't make it better. Still very expensive.
  • + 1
 Looks like a clever approach to the rotational impact problem. Obviously this is the front end and if it works and can be applied I'm excited to see the trickle down to a lower price point helmet for regular go fast, have fun, don't die mountain cycling.
  • + 1
 "One of the challenges was that the complicated shell shape was preventing Giro's normal EPS foam from getting into all the tight spaces that it needed to fill. "
"Cross-country and road helmets, with their immense amount of venting, are a much more complicated application, hence the long development time."

Why not hook up the gravity crowd 1st with a great full face then?
  • + 1
 All helmet reviews need at least one picture of the helmet on a human head. You say it's not more mushroomy than other MIPS helmets, but I need to see that to believe it. All MIPS helmets look pretty mushroomy to me.
  • + 2
 Its really good to see that by this time next year it will be almost impossible to find a helmet without some sort of mips! Smile
  • + 1
 Wasn't this helmet tested by a third party site, along other helmets, and rated 2 stars in the crash test? $325 for a chinese helmet seems a little too much.
  • + 1
 a helmet that even makes your head look weirder!

Post a Comment



