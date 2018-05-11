Giro Introduces 2018 Dirt Collection

PRESS RELEASE: Giro
Is there a better time of year than spring? To us, springtime means loamy dirt, longer loops, and more time in the sun. After riding around in the mud, slush, and whatever else you’ve been able to stuck slogging through the last few months, it’s time to set aside old man winter’s kit and grab some new digs that will step-up your style for the shred season ahead.
We took a few of our friends out for some fun in our new 2018 Dirt Collection, and they put it to the test. How did it go? To put it simply, this is gear that’s been made to perform. So jump in and check it out! DIRT JERSEYSRoust Jersey
The Roust Jerseys have become a hot commodity. With a range of styles and multiple sleeve-length options, you’re sure to find one that fits your steeze, and they’re functional too. When the spring showers rain from the sky, the hidden goggle wipe comes in handy. And when the sun dominates, the UPF 20+ protection has got your back. Literally. Available in both men’s and women’s styles.Xar Jersey
The Xar is one of those pieces that you can grab and go, anytime. The Polartec Power Dry fabric keeps skin dry when you start to sweat, while the breathable construction will keep things from getting stale inside. You’ll want to stash a few extra in your closet to make sure you’ve got clean ones on-deck.SHORTSHavoc Short
Built for the demands of all-day trail riding and enduro, our Havoc shorts are the ones to live in this season. With perforated ventilation and 4-way stretch fabric that enhances breathability and flexibility, these shorts move with you effortlessly yet they’re tough enough to handle a season’s worth of riding. Available in both men’s and women’s styles. Arc Short
Can you hear that? It’s the sound of your tires on the trail. With the Arc Shorts, you hear the sounds along the trail instead of the sound of your shorts brushing against your top tube or flapping in the wind, because these shorts are virtually silent. You also get secure zip pockets for your phone and keys, UPF 50+ rating to protect your skin on super sunny days, and ripstop fabric to resist tears when you eat it. Available in both men’s and women’s styles. Roust Boardshorts
When it comes to riding shorts, one style does not fit all. If you prefer the feel of a boardshort-inspired tie waistband and cut, the Roust has you covered. When you surf through puddles or creek crossings, the lightweight, stretch Durablend fabric with Durable Water Repellent coating will have you feeling dry in no time, and it’s built to last. You can complete the match with a Roust Jersey; for extra style points.GLOVESRemedy X2
Hard working hands, meet your new second-skin, the Remedy X2 gloves. Built for the roughest conditions, the Remedy X2 includes Poron® XRD rubber crash pads to protect the heels of hands, while the AX Suede palm adds durability with flexibility for great feel at the handlebar and the dexterity you need for quick shifts or braking. When things start to really heat up, the 4-way stretch mesh upper provides a breezy feel, to help you keep a cool grip on the trail ahead. Xena
It’s all in the details with the Xena mountain bike gloves. To enhance grip, bar feel, and the effectiveness of the padding, Super Fit Engineering has been used to tailor the fit throughout. Meanwhile, the 4-way stretch upper and moisture-wicking breathable mesh will keep hands comfortable as they guide which direction you want to go. When you want to take some photos of your friends shredding a line, our Touchscreen Technology in the fingertips allows you to keep your gloves on as you snap away.
