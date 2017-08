Giro - EWS Whistler 2017 Fantasy Contest

How to Enter

Contest closes at 12:00am PST on August 13, 2017. The winners will be contacted directly through Pinkbike.

What You Could Win

With the Whistler Enduro World Series coming up this weekend, Giro would like to reward a full riding kit, including their updated Switchblade MIPS helmet to two lucky contestants. All you need to do is choose your top three finishers, (Pro Men and Pro Women) in order and you will be entered for a chance to win.Pick your top three in finishing order (Pro Men and Pro Women). Leave your 1st, 2nd and 3rd place finishers in the comments section of this article. The people with the correct answers will be entered into a random prize draw. *Giro is going to deck out two winners from head to toe with one men's and one ladies riding kit, which will include their updated Switchblade MIPs helmet , one kit for the person who correctly guesses the top three finishers in the men's race, and the other for the person who correctly guesses the top three finishers in the women's race.