Giro - EWS Whistler Fantasy Contest Winners Announced

The Whistler EWS saw the return of Crankzilla—a beast of a race that put the world's best racers to the test: race preparation, fitness, skills, everything. The fantasy contest saw ~935 entries for this round and we're pleased to announce that @fatalityBMX
and @alexstoltman
are walking away as winners.What was needed to enter?
Readers simply had to pick their top three in finishing order (Pro Men and Pro Women). Leave their 1st, 2nd and 3rd place finishers in the comments section of the article, and then the people with the correct answers were entered into a random prize draw.Race Results
After a number of close calls, Jesse Melamed, Whistler's hometown hero, finally walked away with the number one spot. It was a battle between himself and Sam Hill that went on to the very last stage of the day, but Jesse just one-upped one of his childhood heroes. Following these two was Mark Scott, pulling off the best result of his career. Mark was looking strong all weekend and held it together come race day.
In the women's race, what else can you say other than Cecile Ravanel is currently unstoppable. The French rider has absolutely dominated the women's series in 2017 and continued to do so here in Whistler. Isabeau Courdurier pulled off another second place finish and Katy Winton put down a stellar day on the bike to come home in third place.
The men's draw saw over 400 people place Melamed in their top three. Of those fewer had him as number one and only 88 had Jesse and Sam as their one and two. Only two entries had Mark Scott in their top three, both had him picked for a third place finish but no one had him as number three with Jesse and Sam in the top two spots. From the 88 entries with Jesse and Sam as one and two, @fatalityBMX
was randomly picked as the winner.
The women's draw is a little more predictable, but only just. While hundreds of entries had Ravanel and Courdurier as one and two, only 17 had them plus Katy Winton in third spot. Of those 17 with all three podium spots correct, @alexstoltman
was randomly selected as the winner.The Prizes
Giro is decking out the two winners from head to toe with one men's and one ladies riding kit, which will include their updated Switchblade MIPs helmet
, one kit for the person who correctly guesses the top three finishers in the men's race, and the other for the person who correctly guesses the top three finishers in the women's race.
Women's Head-To-Toe Prize Kit Includes
• Switchblade MIPS
• Blok MTB Goggles
• Women’s Riv’ette Gloves
• Women’s Roust Jersey
• Women’s Arc Short
• HRc + Merino Socks
• Women’s Terradura Shoes MSRP $690 USDCongratulations fatalityBMX and alexstoltman
