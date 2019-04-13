PINKBIKE TECH

Giro Introduces Renew Series Made of Recycled Material - Sea Otter 2019

Apr 13, 2019
by Sarah Moore  

The all-new Giro Renew Series apparel for men and women uses recycled nylon, polyester and elastane made from reclaimed fishing nets and other ocean debris. Giro says that the global apparel industry is estimated to be the source of 8% of all greenhouse gas emissions and that lost or abandoned fishing nets, called “Ghost Nets,” are the single greatest polluter and killer of marine life in our oceans. These factors led Giro to find a way to make apparel more sustainably.


bigquotesWe strive to create breakthrough products through research, smart design, and meaningful innovation. Regenerated materials like Econyl are the key to creating Renew Series products that people want to wear because they offer the same level of performance and style, they feel great, and they are better for the planet than conventional alternatives.Giro Apparel Product Manager, Margaux Elliott


Fishing nets can keep “ghost fishing” for years if they aren't removed from the oceans, which kills marine animals, smothers corals and pollutes beaches. Once removed, reclaimed nets and ocean debris are regenerated into raw materials and then into the fabrics that Giro uses in their Renew Series.

Giro has also evaluated every step in the supply chain from resource use, emissions, and pollution control, to consumer and occupational health and safety to try and lower the environmental impact of their apparel business. Giro uses what they call 'Bluesign approved materials' in 100% of their mountain bike jerseys and shorts.

The garments in the Renew Series have UPF 20-50+ protection and, looking at and feeling the material, it is impossible to tell that it comes from recycled materials. Giro says there is no reduction in performance from using this material, and now 67% of Giro's mountain bike jerseys are in the Renew Series.



Must Read This Week
Walmart Launches High-End 'Viathon' Bike Brand
161944 views
First Ride: Zipp Enters the Mountain Bike World With New 3Zero Moto Carbon Wheels
69600 views
The Tech Behind the New Atherton Bikes
69196 views
Review: SRAM's New G2 Ultimate Brakes
64720 views
Rachel Atherton Teases the New Atherton Trail Bike
58617 views
Cedric Gracia Signs With Andorra's Forestal Bikes
50630 views
Staff Rides: Mike Kazimer's ‘Foxzocchi’ Equipped Scott Ransom
45525 views
Day One Randoms - Sea Otter 2019
44615 views

15 Comments

  • + 23
 Marketing-led or not, this is a positive step. Now all we have to do is actually buy this stuff!
  • + 8
 I mean, this is really cool. Props to Giro.
  • + 2
 Scott have been offering recycled content jerseys under the MTN polar range for a couple of years. Feels just like 'new' material
  • + 1
 I've got a recycled top made by ixs, it's the most uncomfortable,sweatrash inducing , piece of crap I've ever worn, it's eco though cause it's been washed just once and stuffed out the way never to be used again.
  • + 2
 That's weird, I really like my ones, and I live in Australia where it's damn hot! They're my favourite jersey coz they're recycled and still feel as good as anything else I've had?
  • + 2
 That’s a function of fabric weave, construction, thread count, etc and not that it’s recycled.

Recycled synthetics are indistinguishable from virgin in feel and performance. They’re just more expensive.

I currently work in apparel design/sourcing and have for many years.
  • + 1
 I didn't buy IXS because, in the store, it felt exactly as you describe.
  • + 2
 How is recycled stuff working with the skin, the biggest organ of our bodies? Most of us ride in some polyester stuff and there’s more and more proof it’s quite bad.
  • + 2
 Any references to studies?
  • + 2
 probably the same as the non recycled. But at least it's in a solid state, and on the skin for just a few hours.
A bigger concern should be fabric softener, nasty stuff people put in all their clothes at once, even on bed sheets, 24/7 on you.
  • + 1
 I swear it was a ghost net that caught me out on the trail today. So yeah....plus one to anyone who can make a t shirt out of those bastards!!
  • + 1
 Dude, your jersey smells like dead fish. Naw man, that's cause it's recycled!
  • + 1
 Just ride in Florida no shirt required
  • + 1
 Are these bulteproof?
  • + 1
 Yes, tested in Arkansas. www.google.com/search?client=firefox-b-1-d&q=what+political+side+is+NBC%3F

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2019. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.025513
Mobile Version of Website