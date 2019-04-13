Giro Introduces Renew Series Made of Recycled Material - Sea Otter 2019

We strive to create breakthrough products through research, smart design, and meaningful innovation. Regenerated materials like Econyl are the key to creating Renew Series products that people want to wear because they offer the same level of performance and style, they feel great, and they are better for the planet than conventional alternatives. — Giro Apparel Product Manager, Margaux Elliott

The all-new Giro Renew Series apparel for men and women uses recycled nylon, polyester and elastane made from reclaimed fishing nets and other ocean debris. Giro says that the global apparel industry is estimated to be the source of 8% of all greenhouse gas emissions and that lost or abandoned fishing nets, called “Ghost Nets,” are the single greatest polluter and killer of marine life in our oceans. These factors led Giro to find a way to make apparel more sustainably.Fishing nets can keep “ghost fishing” for years if they aren't removed from the oceans, which kills marine animals, smothers corals and pollutes beaches. Once removed, reclaimed nets and ocean debris are regenerated into raw materials and then into the fabrics that Giro uses in their Renew Series.Giro has also evaluated every step in the supply chain from resource use, emissions, and pollution control, to consumer and occupational health and safety to try and lower the environmental impact of their apparel business. Giro uses what they call 'Bluesign approved materials' in 100% of their mountain bike jerseys and shorts.The garments in the Renew Series have UPF 20-50+ protection and, looking at and feeling the material, it is impossible to tell that it comes from recycled materials. Giro says there is no reduction in performance from using this material, and now 67% of Giro's mountain bike jerseys are in the Renew Series.