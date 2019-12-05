Giro Introduces Collaboration with Bicycle Nightmares

Bicycle Nightmares is a media outlet unlike any other. It’s mountain biking through the eyes of visionary Héctor, a core rider whose stoke for mountain biking is infectious, and also a world-class photographer. And the bond between Giro and Bicycle Nightmares is rooted in a shared understanding of the need to shed light on an underserved niche within mountain biking. It’s an aesthetic defined more by what it is not, than what it is. And this aesthetic is the opposite of motocross-inspired racing pajamas. It’s the opposite of lycra team kits. This collaboration started as an idea born on the trails, and it means much more to us than simply an opportunity to sell stuff. Héctor and I have spent more than a year sweating each and every detail. It’s the quintessential collaboration, where two different worlds become greater by working together. — Dain Zaffke, Giro's Director of Marketing