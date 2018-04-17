Giro Launches New Flat Pedal Shoe Line

Giro's Riddance Mid Giro's Riddance Mid



Working with riders such as Kurt Sorge, Carson Storch, and Graham Agassiz, along with Vibram rubber experts, Giro has designed a new line of flat pedal shoes. The shoes are said to offer a combination of grip, protection, durability, all while being stylish. There are three different shoes. The Riddance, the more robust of Giro's new shoes, comes in both men's and women's offerings and sells for $129. The Riddance Mid is $139. The Jacket II, slightly lighter and more casual, is $99. The shoes are available now on Giro's website and from authorized Giro retailers.





Riddance, Riddance Women's, Riddance Mid



The Riddance, Riddance Women's and Riddance Mid are the most robust shoes in Giro's new line. They have a Vibram Megagrip ISR rubber outsole that Giro claims to be the stickiest compound they've used in a shoe. It is reinforced with Rockprint for additional durability along with rubber toe and heel reinforcements. The EVA midsole helps with vibration damping and there's a molded DH specific EVA footbed with arch support. The shoes have a microfiber upper that is water-resistant and breathable. Laces are kept out of the way with a lace keeper on the Riddance while the Riddance Mid has a power strap at the ankle for additional support, protection, and lace management. Weight for the size 43 Riddance is 430 grams and the Riddance Mid is 445 grams.





Riddance in dark red. Riddance in dark red. Riddance women's in glacier mint Riddance women's in glacier mint

Riddance outsole Riddance outsole





Jacket II



The Jacket II is somewhat more casual but still retains some of the performance characteristics of the Riddance. The outsole is Vibram Ecostep, designed specifically for flat pedals. Like the Riddance, it has a water-resistant and breathable microfiber upper and a lace keeper. There are also toe and heel reinforcements for protection. Instead of the Riddance's DH footbed, the Jacket II has a die cut foam footbed.







Jacket II in olive Jacket II in olive Jacket II in midnight Jacket II in midnight



