FIRST LOOK

Giro Launches New Flat Pedal Shoe Line

Apr 16, 2018
by Daniel Sapp  
Giro Riddance Mid
Giro's Riddance Mid

Working with riders such as Kurt Sorge, Carson Storch, and Graham Agassiz, along with Vibram rubber experts, Giro has designed a new line of flat pedal shoes. The shoes are said to offer a combination of grip, protection, durability, all while being stylish. There are three different shoes. The Riddance, the more robust of Giro's new shoes, comes in both men's and women's offerings and sells for $129. The Riddance Mid is $139. The Jacket II, slightly lighter and more casual, is $99. The shoes are available now on Giro's website and from authorized Giro retailers.


Riddance, Riddance Women's, Riddance Mid

The Riddance, Riddance Women's and Riddance Mid are the most robust shoes in Giro's new line. They have a Vibram Megagrip ISR rubber outsole that Giro claims to be the stickiest compound they've used in a shoe. It is reinforced with Rockprint for additional durability along with rubber toe and heel reinforcements. The EVA midsole helps with vibration damping and there's a molded DH specific EVA footbed with arch support. The shoes have a microfiber upper that is water-resistant and breathable. Laces are kept out of the way with a lace keeper on the Riddance while the Riddance Mid has a power strap at the ankle for additional support, protection, and lace management. Weight for the size 43 Riddance is 430 grams and the Riddance Mid is 445 grams.

Giro Riddance Mid
Riddance in dark red.
Giro Riddance Mid
Riddance women's in glacier mint
Giro Riddance Mid
Riddance outsole


Jacket II

The Jacket II is somewhat more casual but still retains some of the performance characteristics of the Riddance. The outsole is Vibram Ecostep, designed specifically for flat pedals. Like the Riddance, it has a water-resistant and breathable microfiber upper and a lace keeper. There are also toe and heel reinforcements for protection. Instead of the Riddance's DH footbed, the Jacket II has a die cut foam footbed.


Giro Jacket II
Jacket II in olive
Giro Jacket II
Jacket II in midnight

Giro Jacket II
Jacket II outsole


22 Comments

  • + 11
 Sorry but Sam HiIl runs FiveTens and since most PBers ride at his level, so this is a no-go.
  • + 6
 Is it that hard to add some sort of speed lacing function to flat pedal shoes?
  • + 5
 Or even just a strap on a low top?
  • + 2
 add a strap = take my money.

to add insult to injury, the laces on 5:10s are so long, it feels like I am tying up a couple of small intestines (unless I cut them down).
  • + 3
 @dtax: seriously! I actually sent 510 and email showing them how ridiculously long the laces are. Haha do they really think people wear them like kids wore skate shoes in the early 2000’s?
  • + 4
 I had an older set of Giro shoes (2015) with soles just like the Jacket shoes. They didn't grip for turd.
  • + 1
 Why is it that we’re still getting shoes in either black, dark drab, or NEON. What about light brown or light grey or other colors that dont make them look like typical skate shoes?
  • + 2
 The price and sole remind of a certain brand,,,hmmmm!??!! Either way those are some greasy ugly ass kicks but keep em coming.
  • + 1
 Now that Addidas has fully absorbed Five Ten into their German operations, and it has become almost impossible to get Impact Highs in larger sizes, the Giro Mids are definitely worth a look.
  • + 2
 f*ck that, $140 for a glorified pair of Nike SBs...
  • + 1
 How much do Nike SBs cost? Do they have a sticky compound rubber sole?
  • + 1
 I’ll try the Aftons before these.
  • + 1
 Afton shoes are actually pretty good just got a pair last week so far so good
  • + 1
 .....want a full metal Jacket II, just in case..
  • + 1
 does it come with an assault rifle ? if no sam hill wins
  • + 0
 The Riddance upper and the Sole is a copy of the Specialized 2FO.
  • + 1
 ..
  • + 2
 The upper on the Riddance doesn't look like a 2FO or 2FO 2.0 to me. Simple google image search confirms this. The tread design on the sole is very similar though. Just like Specialized Butcher's were originally a copy of Maxxis Minion DHF's, there are only so many good tread designs out there.
  • - 1
 five ten are to grippy for me, giros all the way
  • + 1
 what in the hell does that even mean? You can never have too much grip, that's silly
  • + 0
 Yawn.
  • + 3
 Good input.

