Giro Launches New Latch Flat Pedal Shoe

Latch is a culmination of years of R&D to develop the absolute best flat pedal shoe on the market. We wanted to make an all-mountain shoe that would absolutely excel on the descents, while still performing on the climbs and being comfortable enough for long days on the trail. With Latch, riders get a shoe that does just that while also being durable, lightweight, and breathable. — Peter Curran, Giro Footwear Product Manager