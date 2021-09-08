Giro Launches New Latch Flat Pedal Shoe

Sep 8, 2021
by Sarah Moore  


Giro has introduced a new all-mountain flat pedal shoe to their line-up today with the Latch. The Latch uses a new midsole technology that Giro calls 'Mute Foam', in addition to a new compound for the outsole grip, a new tread design, and a new last.

Giro says that the Mute Foam midsole was developed with feedback from Reed Boggs, Josh “Loose Dog” Lewis, and Graham Agassiz, who said that they were getting bounced off their pedals while riding rocky and rough trails. Giro claims that their new Mute Foam technology provides a slower rebound compared to typical EVA foam and that means that Mute Foam "reduces the typical fast bounce found in traditional midsoles, improving contact that results in more stability and increased control."
Giro Latch Flat Pedal Shoe
• Mute Foam injection molded midsole
• Tack Rubber outsole
• HDPE internal power plate
• Fast drying, one-piece microfiber upper
• Rockprint reinforced toe
• 3D molded footbed
• Gamma tread design
• Unisex last
• Wide stretch laces with lace keeper
• 334g (Men’s 43) / 300g (Women’s 39)
• Men's sizes 39-50 / Women's sizes 36-43
• $150 USD / €139.95

A mountain bike's suspension keeps a rider’s wheels in contact with the ground and in control and the goal behind Mute Foam was to try and achieve a similar function between the foot and the pedal, ultimately reducing bounce upon landing, improving foot to pedal contact, and providing the rider with more stability and control.

Alongside the Mute Foam midsole, Giro developed a new compound they're calling Tack Rubber for the outsole grip. They say that it's sticky, yet durable, and that its highly elastic characteristics enable the sole to contour slightly to the pedal on a downstroke and while descending. The new tread pattern on the Latch outsole now has more negative space between the tread lugs which Giro says allows pedal pins to easily nestle, while the chamfered and sloped edges of the lugs prevent the pins from getting hooked up.

Giro has also reengineered the footlasts across the flat pedal shoes in Giro’s lineup. There's reduced stack height for better control, a flattened toe spring for improved pedal contact, and increased forefoot width, to allow your toes to spread out to increase comfort and feel. The shoe is also, on average, 100g lighter than previous models with the men’s 43 weighing in at 334g and women’s 39 weighing in at 300g.

Additionally, Latch features a breathable microfiber upper, hydrophobic structural inners for faster drying, and minimal seams and stitching for increased durability. The women's shoes come in black, dark shadow/sandstone and harbor blue/sandstone, while the men's shoes come in black/dark shadow, dark shadow, trail green and black spark. They retails for $150 USD / €139.95.


bigquotesLatch is a culmination of years of R&D to develop the absolute best flat pedal shoe on the market. We wanted to make an all-mountain shoe that would absolutely excel on the descents, while still performing on the climbs and being comfortable enough for long days on the trail. With Latch, riders get a shoe that does just that while also being durable, lightweight, and breathable.Peter Curran, Giro Footwear Product Manager




The men's shoes come in trail green, dark shadow, black spark, and black/dark shadow.

The women's shoes come in black, harbor blue/sandstone, and dark shadow/sandstone.


Delilah Cupp rides the new shoes in "Put Chatter on Mute"


The Giro Latch mountain bike shoe is available immediately from authorized Giro retailers and www.giro.com.

