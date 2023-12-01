Giro Launches New Rodeo MTB Glove with D3O 'Ghost Knuckle' Protection

Dec 1, 2023
by Giro Sport Design  


Press Release: Giro Sport Design

Today we are launching the Rodeo MTB glove. Combining a minimalist palm with maximalist protection courtesy of D3O Ghost two knuckle coverage, Rodeo offers a barehand bar feel with the confidence of best-in-class lightweight protection. As part of our Renew Series, the stretch AX Suede hydrophobic palm and Lycra slip-on cuff are made with post-consumer recycled materials, while a pre-curved moto fit focuses on function, allowing Rodeo to virtually disappear on the hand.

The Rodeo glove is available immediately from authorized Giro retailers and www.giro.com for $35 US MSRP / €39.

“There are athletes and riders who seek the ultimate in bar feel by not wearing gloves, but who also demand protection that matches their aggressive riding.” says Josh Rebol, Giro Product Manager. “With Rodeo we answered their call, delivering a unique combination of a minimal yet grippy palm and robust yet lightweight D3O Ghost knuckle protection.”

photo
photo

D3O impact protection is worn and trusted by elite mountain bike racers and everyday enthusiasts worldwide. Ghost is D30's thinnest, most flexible and ventilated knuckle protector, designed for maximum comfort, freedom of movement, and durability while still providing the highest level of protection possible.

photo

photo
The Rodeo MTB glove is available in 3 colorways and in sizes S - XL.

Key Features include:

Slip on Renew Series Lycra cuff Hydrophobic Mesh backhand
D3O Ghost with two knuckle coverage
AX Suede Bolt fourchette with cooling power
Renew Series Supernatural fit single panel stretch AX Suede palm
Full grip Silicone palm print
Full Moto Pre-curved palm



43 Comments
  • 14 3
 Genuine question: Are you guys really out there smashing your knuckles up? In 15 years of riding, I've bashed my outer fingers a handful of times, but I don't think I've ever hit a knuckle.
  • 35 2
 Yes
  • 4 1
 Never did it at all when I lived in Colorado for 12 years. Moved to the PNW and punch trees and stumps all the time. Short answer: yes.
  • 1 1
 Yes
  • 4 11
flag chriskneeland (1 hours ago) (Below Threshold)
 Never. Whoever is smashing knuckles need a brake lever adjustment.
  • 9 0
 Yes, I punch trees with my outer knuckles much more than I care to admit.
  • 4 0
 Yes, currently 5 weeks off bike with broken knuckle punching a spanish rock
  • 3 0
 Yes. PNW! Only bones I have ever broken. Both baby fingers and a knuckle. Plus a dislocation. Not sure these gloves would help tho.
  • 1 0
 Yes, but most often they are scuffs at speed. Some of the trails I frequent have large rock features right against the trail.
  • 3 0
 I never hit my knuckles, but I do end up smashing my fingers if they hit a tree. I prefer gloves that have thicker material over the pinky/ring fingers to prevent scratching them up.
  • 1 0
 Lol not regularly but last ride I punched a root from a tree that had fallen in the last wind storm. This would have saved my hand.
  • 1 0
 On overgrown trails, yeah, but similar to pedal strikes, some of it’s just rider error. Juniper bushes will tear your glove open right at the pinky and ring knuckle just from brushing past them.
  • 1 0
 Yes broke two bones in my hand in an off.
  • 1 0
 Boxer's knuckle of index finger. Delayed diagnosis, surgery, 16 weeks off, still only 80%

@browner: foreign rocks are the worst
  • 1 0
 It must be a geographical thing. The trails round here are so wide and the woods and forest are so well maintained by the local authorities (old, dying, deseased trees are removed, fire breaks etc) you'd have to aim a tree to hit one even if you accidentally go off-piste it would be difficult to hit a tree.
  • 1 0
 Initially thought you were nutz then re-read your comment and looked at the gloves. I think I agree with you I hit my finger but not the part that seems to be protected here. As a general FYI if you have a broken pinky in a splint and continue to ride do NOT smash it into a tree. My right pinky is still not straight after that bad judgement call.
  • 2 0
 @browner: how do you know the rock was Spanish? Before hitting you, did it say “my name is inigo montoya. You killed my father. Prepare to die.”
  • 1 0
 Yes, I am hitting my knuckles on occasion. Fortunately I have my $10 Harbor Freight mechanics gloves with full back-of-hand protection. www.harborfreight.com/professional-mechanics-gloves-medium-64731.html
  • 1 0
 Just clip a rock next to a tree and shatter a pinky once... Trust me, wear armor on your outer knuckles
  • 1 0
 Yes, have done it multiple times.
  • 10 1
 You covered the wrong joint. Every time I smash my hands on a tree it's always the proximal interphalangeal joint that gets destroyed. Never the metacarpophalangeal.
  • 4 0
 Same
  • 3 0
 Is that the left or right ball?
  • 1 0
 Same, can't even count the number of scars I have on the "proximal interphalangeal joint"
  • 1 0
 I agree. Gloves with good protection include coverage of proximal pinky and fourth finger, which is what usually gets smashed in my case. More commonly, its the pinky that takes a beating on shrubbery and branches. Gotta have protection there. Here in SW CO, we have scrub oak lined single track all over the place. As soon as you dial it up and start leaning it over, your dragging knuckles through some nasty stuff that'll shred skin like butter without protection. Fox Bombers are the benchmark but overkill sometimes and hot but no worries at all about draggin through the scrub when wearing them.
  • 2 0
 I usually hit a finger
  • 3 0
 Doesn't matter: seams on Giro gloves rip out after just a few rides, so you'll be tossing these early regardless of pad location. (Source: bought several pairs over a decade in hopes Giro could figure out how to combine great fit with better sewing. They never did: seams blow out while JRA.)
  • 1 0
 I’m not sure that a thin layer of D30 is going to do much if you hit a tree or rock with your fist. Also, the knuckle closer to the finger tip seems like it would be at a greater risk of getting smashed by a tree or rock, but the D30 doesn’t seem to extend that far.

I think the better solution for knuckle protection would be to run slightly narrower bars. or handguards if you’re really bouncing off a lot of trees.
  • 1 0
 it would spread out the force of an impact over a greater area on the knuckles / fingers.
  • 4 0
 Why not just cover all the knuckles though ?
  • 1 1
 I had some gloves like that. Using the brake made the padding rub on my knuckle in a way that was annoying at first, then would get legitimately painful.
  • 1 0
 Anywhere santa Cruz north really..never was a problem when we ran narrow handlebars ..shoot narrow the better to get through the tight trees..with 780s..you gotta do the shimmy jimmy
  • 1 0
 these would be sweep if I can actually buy them. I've been wanting to buy a pair of the Giro DND but no one seems to carry it in Canada.
  • 2 0
 I’ve never had an issue with that knuckle - always the next (distal) one that gets smashed against trees.
  • 1 0
 I broke my knuckle right though the d3o on a similar glove. With the protection being so thin it isnt going to do much if you actually smoke a tree.
  • 6 4
 Wow - they aren't over $50. I'm a bit speechless.
  • 2 0
 just say no to mesh gloves. they feel so weird.
  • 1 1
 "Giro says they've focused on a minimalist palm with maximalist protection." I'm just sitting over here enjoying how @GiroSportDesign is speaking in third person.
  • 1 0
 I just hope the fingers arent so skinny no one can fit them
  • 2 0
 Save the knuckle babies
  • 1 0
 What climate\season(s) are they suited for? Thanks... =]
  • 1 0
 It’s not letting me enter for day 1. lol
  • 1 0
 Save weight, ride fingerless gloves. No one wants these







