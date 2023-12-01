Giro Launches New Rodeo MTB Glove with D3O 'Ghost Knuckle' Protection

Press Release: Giro Sport Design
Today we are launching the Rodeo MTB glove. Combining a minimalist palm with maximalist protection courtesy of D3O Ghost two knuckle coverage, Rodeo offers a barehand bar feel with the confidence of best-in-class lightweight protection. As part of our Renew Series, the stretch AX Suede hydrophobic palm and Lycra slip-on cuff are made with post-consumer recycled materials, while a pre-curved moto fit focuses on function, allowing Rodeo to virtually disappear on the hand.
The Rodeo glove is available immediately from authorized Giro retailers and www.giro.com
for $35 US MSRP / €39.
“There are athletes and riders who seek the ultimate in bar feel by not wearing gloves, but who also demand protection that matches their aggressive riding.” says Josh Rebol, Giro Product Manager. “With Rodeo we answered their call, delivering a unique combination of a minimal yet grippy palm and robust yet lightweight D3O Ghost knuckle protection.”
D3O impact protection is worn and trusted by elite mountain bike racers and everyday enthusiasts worldwide. Ghost is D30's thinnest, most flexible and ventilated knuckle protector, designed for maximum comfort, freedom of movement, and durability while still providing the highest level of protection possible.
Key Features include:Slip on Renew Series Lycra cuff Hydrophobic Mesh backhand
D3O Ghost with two knuckle coverage
AX Suede Bolt fourchette with cooling power
Renew Series Supernatural fit single panel stretch AX Suede palm
Full grip Silicone palm print
Full Moto Pre-curved palm
@browner: foreign rocks are the worst
I think the better solution for knuckle protection would be to run slightly narrower bars. or handguards if you’re really bouncing off a lot of trees.