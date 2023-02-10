Giro Recalls Merit Helmets Due to Faulty Straps

Giro Merit

FAQ:

Are all Giro helmets affected?

What should I do if I have one of the impacted Giro Merit helmets?

I haven’t noticed any problems with my Giro Merit helmet, do I still need to stop using it and contact Giro?

What exactly is the problem?

What if the customer can no longer read the sticker due to sweat/wear and tear?

Are the Men’s and Women’s version of the Giro Merit both at issue?

Giro has issued a voluntary recall of all Merit helmets that were manufactured prior to January 2023 and sold in Australia, New Zealand, United States of America, and Canada. According to the recall notice, "the helmet straps on some Giro Merit helmets manufactured prior to January 2023 may disengage with the helmet when pulled with relatively little force, posing a risk of injury to the user," although there haven't been any reports of incidents in the field. A total of 4,611 helmets are affected.Helmet owners are instructed to return their helmets to Giro in order to receive a replacement free of charge.No. Only the Giro Merit helmet manufactured prior to January 2023. The easy way to tell if your helmet is a Giro Merit is by looking on the outside of the helmet for the model name “Merit” or by looking at the inner helmet stickers with helmet information like the model name “Merit” and the alphanumeric indicator GH230.You should stop using the impacted Giro Merit helmet immediately and call Giro at (800)456-2355 (option 4) for a replacement. You can also contact us at consumersupport@bellgiro.com.Yes. Any Giro Merit manufactured prior to January 2023 should be replaced out of an abundance of caution. Please call Bell (800)456-2355 (option 4) for a replacement.Some helmets may have a strap that has the potential to become disengaged from the helmet when pulled with relatively little force, posing a risk of injury to the user during a crash.Check the outside of the helmet near the rear-right side. The model name “Merit” should be legible on the helmet shell.Yes. Any Giro Merit helmet made before January 2023 are affected by this recall.