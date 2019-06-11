Giro Sport Design Announces Spring 2019 Dirt Collection

PRESS RELEASE: Giro Sport Design
Here's a little known fact from the world of apparel-focused photo shoots: Most of the imagery and video that you see today was shot nearly a year ago. We have a love/hate relationship about this timing. It's essential for your favorite shops to see the line well in advance to plan for their inventory, but it's torture keeping this stuff for ourselves (and under wraps) for an entire trip around the sun.
The reality is that these shoots are one of the best parts of our job. Sure it's a ton of work, with early wake-up calls and long days. But nothing beats seeing our new line in its element and riding with a solid squad on fresh terrain. This shoot, for Giro's Spring/Summer 2019 collection, was particularly bittersweet. We hired veteran photographer, Colin Meagher, to capture the stills. A few months before the shoot, doctors diagnosed Colin with ALS–a progressive neurodegenerative disease with no known cure. As we sat down to a big, homemade dinner the night before our shoot, Colin let us know that this would be one of his final catalog shoots. As he went on to explain how ALS works–that we'd have to be patient with him in the icy cold morning, that it would take him an extra minute to change lenses as he was already losing some dexterity to ALS–nearly everyone seated at the table had tears running down their faces.
That dinner set the tone for the shoot; but rather than wallow in pity, we were reminded not to take any of this world for granted. We were surrounded by great people, riding dream bikes in next year's gear on the legendary terrain of Southern Utah.
A lot of things have changed in the 12 months since the shoot. Colin has since hung up his bikes and his cameras. One of our models/riders, Kathy Pruitt, went directly from our shoot to a job interview with a brand that competes with Giro. She got the job, and let us know that she can't represent Giro anymore, only to let us know recently that her situation has changed and she's back on Giro (welcome back, Kathy!). Another model/rider, Nick Bean, scored a hard-to-beat sponsorship from yet another brand that competes with Giro. That sponsorship has allowed Nick to take his racing to the next level (proud of you, Nick, but we miss you!). Rider/model, Leah Lind-White, has since completed a full year of a doctorate program in acupuncture and eastern medicine in San Diego, with a focus on studying nervous system dysregulation due to complex trauma and chronic pain. Brian Astell has grown his coaching business, Trailworks, into the leading program in the region, with a focus on developing youth and finding support for emerging riders.
That short summary only hints at the depth and diversity of personalities that hide behind the terms "models" and "photographer." But we should say a few things about Giro's Spring/Summer 2019 product line, too.
Both Men's and Women's Roust Jerseys feature a lightweight, breathable construction that's perfect for warm weather. They're part of the Renew Series, made with recycled nylon, polyester, and elastane, including Econyl® Lycra® made from reclaimed fishing nets and other ocean debris. The reclaimed materials are regenerated into fabrics that offer the same comfort, performance, and durability as those made from virgin sources while reducing environmental burden and improving the health of our oceans and planet. The moisture-wicking polyester fabric is combined with mesh back and side panels to keep riders dry and cool, and the interior lens wipe allows you to clean your goggles or glasses quickly. With a relaxed fit for a stylish, comfortable feel that's also compatible with pads, the Roust is our favorite jersey for long summer days on the trail.
The lightweight Arc Short was our go-to mountain bike short for this trip, packed with essentials including a secure zip pocket, exterior waist adjustment, belt loops, and hand pockets. The 100% Bluesign-approved polyester ripstop fabric is lightweight, durable and comfortable, and DWR coating helps you stay dry if you splash through a puddle. But probably the best part about this fabric is that it's virtually silent on the bike–why be distracted by loud fabrics when you just want to hear the sound of your tires connecting to the trail?
On the days we were looking to get a bit rowdier, we reached for the Havoc Short, built with quiet, 4-way stretch fabric for ultimate comfort and engineered for durability and performance. With perforated ventilation, exterior waist adjustment tabs, a gusseted inseam, and DWR coating, the Havoc short is designed with an inseam length and leg opening dialed for seamless compatibility with pads, and the fit is tailored for a casual feel that's not too baggy.
The Riv CS Glove is built around our Super Fit engineered three-panel design with a Cool Skin microfiber palm and we loved the added grip, amazing breathability, and no extra bulk. A reinforced heel pad adds toughness in case you hit the dirt, while the lightweight slip-on design features a gradient stretch woven backhand for improved moisture wicking, durability, stretch, and breathability. Of course, there's also a highly absorbent microfiber wiping surface, because even when you're in front of the camera, sometimes you have to wipe your nose.
