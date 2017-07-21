Giro Xar Jersey and Arc Short - Review







Giro's Xar jersey is one of the many ''Am I a t-shirt or am I a jersey?'' options on the market that aims to mix technical features with a more casual, non-racer boy fit. The idea is to keep riders from looking like they just squeezed into a sausage casing that's one size too small, and I think a lot of us can get behind that. But why wear this instead of a t-shirt? Because a cotton t-shirt soaks up all of your gross sweat and stays wet, whereas a polyester jersey like the Xar (and others) is designed to both breath and dry quickly. Mesh venting panels on the side help to let your funk out and fresh air in, and there's also a lens wipe hidden up inside on the right-hand side.



The $65 USD Xar is a simple jersey with no pockets and a subtle v-neck collar, and it can be had in either the charcoal/black pictured here or a green/black color combo.



Xar Jersey Details



• Casual, trail style jersey

• Polartec Power Dry fabric

• 100% polyester main fabric

• Mesh ventilation panels

• Lens wipe

• Subtle v-neck collar

• Colors: charcoal/black (shown), green/black

• Sizes: S–XXL

• MSRP: $65 USD

• www.giro.com

Mesh vents help to release the heat and stink. Do you ever use a lens wipe, or do you just wipe them with a clean spot on your jersey?

















The $80 USD Arc short is available in the black color shown here or a flashier blue if you want to stand out a bit.



Much like the Xar jersey shown above, the Arc short is simple and not flashy, with a nod towards a bit of a sporty (but still baggy) fit and low weight. They may be lightweight, but Giro has still included Velcro waist adjustment bands so you can tune the fit as you go from winter chubby to summer speedy, and there are even belt loops as well. I'm not sure why you'd wear a belt while you're riding, but you can if you want, you weirdo. Normal hand pockets on each side keep the Arc short looking casual and functional, and there's also a single zippered pocket on the right leg. Giro says that the 100% polyester, Ripstop fabric that they've used for the Arc short is essentially silent while you're pedaling, which doesn't sound like a big thing until you've used a short that makes that non-stop 'swoosh' sound ( like George's suit ) as your legs pump up and down.The $80 USD Arc short is available in the black color shown here or a flashier blue if you want to stand out a bit. Arc Short Details



• Casual, trail style short

• Designed to be a lightweight baggy short

• Velcro waist adjustment

• Hand pockets

• One zippered pocket

• Belt loops

• 100% polyester

• Colors: black (shown), blue

• Sizes: 30''– 40''

• MSRP: $80 USD

• www.giro.com

The single zippered pocket is big enough to carry a large phone, but whatever's in there can flop around if it has any weight to it. The hand pockets are for show, not go. They also make the Arc short nice to wear around when off the bike.





Performance



After years of wearing heavy-duty shorts that felt like cutoff dirt bike pants, I now have a real preference for lightweight, slim but still baggy shorts that don't make me look like I'm from a 2003 freeride movie. The Arc short nails that brief, with a fit that works well for many hours of pedaling and a lightweight feel to them. The 13'' inseam is bang-on for me—they definitely pull up a few inches above the knee as you pedal, but I can't stand having baggy shorts hang over my knees while on a ride. No, they're not going to be the short for you if you wear bulky knee pads, but there's no issue with some slim fitting protection.



Fit is adjusted via two Velcro straps at the waist, with such a wide range that I had no problems being comfortable in them when I weighed 175lbs or when I'm at my fighting weight of 155lbs. That said, I'm not sure why'd you want belt loops when you can use the adjustable straps, but they're there if you need them. Pockets on riding shorts can be either useful or useless, depending on how they're oriented and what you want to carry, and the single zippered leg pocket on the Arc short is more useful than I would have guessed. The pocket goes down and back, and it holds things like a phone (an iPhone 7 fits easily), but it's big enough that even a large phone can move around inside of it. I don't think you'd want to carry anything large in this pocket, though, so it actually being smaller might keep whatever's in it from flopping around as you pedal. It's a good spot for a gel or chocolate bar, however. The hand pockets aren't really deep enough to store anything safely while riding—they're more for standing around post-ride, I suppose. And, importantly, there's no 'swooshing' to be heard while pedaling.







Giro went with a single button and zippered fly for the Arc short. Belt people rejoice.





I wore the Arc short for five out of seven days at the BC Bike Race (yeah, they were smelly), as well as for months and months of riding prior to that, and there are still zero tears or stitching issues. The bum is holding up well, but my strange looking (yet very comfortable) Tioga Spyder webbed seat has left a bit of an odd pattern on the black fabric, though it's barely noticeable.



I have a lot of different riding clothes to choose from, but I usually grab the Arc short because they're light, just the right length for me, and the fit is bang-on for my body.







The hidden wipe might come in handy if you ride with expensive glasses. V-neck collars are only for city folk, aren't they?





I'm a fan of anything understated—I want to be as low key as possible—so the black and gray Xar jersey is right up my alley as far as looks go. The polyester fabric does feel a bit thicker than some of the other jerseys in my closet, and while it isn't overly warm, it's definitely not an ultra-lightweight top. There's not a whole lot to say about a jersey that's designed to be simple and understated, but it does fit me well and has held up despite me spending too much time on the ground. If there's one thing that I'd change, though, it'd be the subtle v-neck collar that I don't think matches the rest of the Xar's laid back appearance. That's me being nitpicky, I guess.







Pinkbike's Take:

