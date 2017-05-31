Giro’s 2017 Dirt Collection

SCIENCE & SOUL

We have a saying at Giro—Science and Soul. We mention that phrase a lot because, throughout Giro’s history, we’ve placed equal value on both.



In our headquarters—what we call the Dome—we have more than 50 test fixtures, several 3D printers, and our own in-house wind tunnel. We even have a proprietary heat-sensing head form that we call the Therminator that is used to validate vent locations and test cooling power.



But the ride is equally important to any data report or CAD file: it’s how we cut loose, how we connect with our community, what we plan our time around. And pardon us if we get evangelical about the ride, but we believe it’s the ultimate opportunity for physics, aesthetics, and emotions to align into one beautiful experience.



Science is lifeless without soul. Here's a look at some of the pieces we're most proud of this season, as well as a reminder of why we're in this business in the first place.





Spring 2017 Collection

Jerseys

Roust Jersey—Loud, Proud, and Comfortable



The Men’s Roust Jersey features bold colors and graphics to match your go-big style out on the trail. The polyester fabrication has wicking properties to keep your skin dry and cool, and an interior lens wipe allows you to quickly clean your goggles or glasses. The loose, relaxed fit is stylish and comfortable, featuring elbow-length sleeves that are compatible with pads. When you’re boosting jumps and smashing rock gardens, this is your jersey.



Available in both men’s and women’s styles.















Xar Jersey—Classic Trail Style



When you want to let your riding do all the talking, reach for the Xar Jersey. Don’t be fooled by the classic, understated style; this jersey is serious business when it comes to performance. The Polartec Power Dry fabric offers dependable wicking properties, faster dry times and superior performance that doesn’t weaken with washings. The mesh ventilation panels keep you cool on the trail, and the interior lens wipe allows you to quickly clean your goggles or glasses so you can get back to focusing on the ride.



Available in both men’s and women’s styles.

















Shorts

Havoc Short—Built For Modern Enduro



The Havoc Shorts are built for the world of enduro, with details tailored for performance and durability. The 4-way stretch fabric moves with you for ultimate comfort whether climbing a long transfer or racing the clock down rugged descents.









Truant Short—True to Trail Riding



The Truant Shorts are true to trail riding, with roomy leg openings and a longer inseam that works seamlessly with kneepads. These shorts offer classic style and performance that are up to the demands of trail riding.













Arc Short—The Ultimate Lightweight Short



The Arc Short is your ultimate lightweight short for fun days in the dirt. The ripstop fabric is lightweight, durable, and comfortable, but the best thing about this fabric is that it’s virtually silent on the bike.



Available in both men’s and women’s styles.













Gloves

Remedy X2—For the Roughest Conditions



The Remedy™ X2 is designed for the demands of aggressive riding, now featuring enhanced full hand protection and added breathability. Flexible, durable, protective, and cool, the Remedy X2 gloves can take a beating to make sure you don’t.













Rivet II—Less Can be More



The Rivet II is the latest version of our minimal full-finger glove for riders who want the ultimate in ventilation, control, and bar feel. The supple, micro vented Pittards Leather Palm is matched with a super breathable stretch mesh upper that offers an exceptional fit so that the glove practically disappears when you put it on.













DND—The Standard for Down and Dirty Riding



The DND™ (Down And Dirty) is all about the essentials—fit, durability and control. It’s affordable, long-lasting, breathable, and comfortable, making the DND the favorite among dirt jumpers and trail riders alike.













Soul



Fog



It’s early. The fog was so thick overnight that a layer of moist dirt sticks to your tires as they roll. We’re close to town, but the beautifully complete veil of silent grey means we’re in our own world. We missed coffee this morning, but dropping into a river of loose baby heads jolts bodies into gear quicker than a shot of dark espresso. These are some of the last few days of green edged trails for a while, and this vibrant, dripping morning feels like a final gift from spring before dust and brown settle in to stay for a while.

































Redwoods



Big trees, perfect dirt, chasing and racing. Lap after lap, trying to lay it over lower on that jump towards the bottom and making sure the dude behind doesn’t sneak ahead on that last big switchback with the inside line. It’s exhausting riding this hard all day, but it’s even harder to stop when we’re all laughing so hard on the way down and the heckling is just getting better every trip back to the top. What a rad day.

























Sand



Dry, brown, overcast, but perfect for pedaling. Temperatures in the mid-60’s, a calm ocean lapping at the beach below, and tires seemingly jumping along the hardpack below as cranks turn steadily up the hill. Riding out here usually means interaction with a cross-section of county trail users (bells strongly encouraged), but today a certain stillness seems to hang about the trails. Maybe it’s the grey sky or the rhythmic winding of the perfectly graded trail, but our minds begin to space out as we let our bodies naturally carry us up the hill. Turn back down the trail and it maintains its’ heavenly flow, but minds no longer wander. Tires drift through patches of sand as speed carries the bike off the main climbing line, and hands slap through a thousand blades of grass that conceal the trail ahead and force you to dive with trusting blindness into the turn ahead. Then we emerge back at the beach, take a deep breath, and the waves dictate a quiet rhythm once again.

























Rolling Grass



There’s a long snake in the grass, but this one is more playground than poison. A hand-carved bobsled run through the fading green, with plenty of chances for tires to take a break from their relationship with dirt. Riding high up on the ridge here means complete exposure to whatever the weather wants to throw at you. Some days crosswinds are funneled down the grey valley and turn wheels into sails whenever bikes leave the ground, giving those laps a wild unpredictability. Other days, this is the spot on the edge of the valley that is treated to the final kiss of clear, golden light as the day fades to purple. On those evenings you feel like you can see a hundred miles to the east and west, and you can’t help but pop higher off the lips and lay it over a little harder into every well-placed berm.































The Mountain

There are a hundred different types of beautiful days up here. Today it’s the bright and clear kind, when the grass seems to float and shimmer like a giant golden blanket hung out to dry. We’re about as high as you can get within 70 miles, but descend for two miles and we’d be in the Pacific Ocean. That means the mountain drops off precipitously to the water below, which might have something to do with the endless variety of unique and stunning conditions on top of the ridge. The trail dropping off in front of us isn't inherently technical, but the combination of the eye-catching vistas and the pronounced gradient of the singletrack keeps us on our toes. We pop wheelies when the ridgelines flatten out a bit and slide through steep chicanes, but pretty quickly are distracted by the light. It’s a pure gold kind of evening, one of those rides that always helps define just why we ride.



























