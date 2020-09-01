Giro's New Helmet, Shoes, & Gloves - Across the Pond Beaver

Source Helmet
Giro's new Source helmet has all of the features you'd expect to find in a modern trail helmet, including extended rear coverage, an adjustable visor, MIPS, and an easy to use fit adjustment system. The best part is that the $120 price tag is on the more reasonable side of things, especially considering how comfortable and well ventilated this helmet is.
A few months ago, I reviewed the $260 Giro Manifest Spherical
. That helmet is the no-expense spared option in Giro's lineup, but you know what? I prefer the Source, and not just because it looks much more 'normal.' It's quickly become my go-to, everyday helmet, the one I grab when I don't want to have to think at all about what's on my head.
The MIPS system is silent (my latest pet peeve has been the helmets that have been showing up with liners that creak when they rub against the inner foam), and the fit couldn't be better. There's even a decent perch for stashing sunglasses when they're not in use, a feature I regularly use for steamy climbs where no amount of anti-fog technology can keep lenses moisture free. I have found that some glasses stay in place better than others (Smith Wildcat glasses work well), and overhanging branches can knock them out of place, but it's better than nothing.
There are 5 colors options for the men's version, which is available in sizes S-XL, and 3 colors for the women's version, which is available in sizes S-M. Rincon Shoe
The Rincon ($150) is Giro's newest XC / trail shoe, which uses a single layer upper that's made from TPU (thermoplastic polyurethane) and mesh that have been thermo-bonded together. It's called Synchwire, and the material allowed Giro to incorporate a generous amount of ventilation while also maintaining enough support for long rides.
There's a BOA L6 dial that's uses to tighten the stainless steel 'laces', and a velcro strap over the forefoot for additional fit adjustment. The outsole is made from nylon and glass-fiber, with rubber tread and the option of screwing in toe spikes for extra wet-weather traction.
The Rincon is available in men's sizes 39-50, and women's sizes 36-46.Havoc Gloves
The new Havoc gloves are low profile, free of any unnecessary padding on the palm, and with generous venting on the ring and pinky fingers. There's also a bit of knuckle protection to ward off small branches and brambles. It's not the type of thing you'd want to test by punching a redwood tree, but they should help keep the gloves from getting shredded if you end up riding through some shrubbery.
The gloves are also touch screen compatible, and have a fleece thumb for snot and sweat management.
The Havoc gloves retail for $40 USD in men's sizes S-XXL and women's sizes S-XL.
18 Comments
Not sure if it would be a good name for a metal band or a battle royale event, but I like it.
Then you are more tolerant than me, because I've been complaining about this for 3 years. Sometimes I wear my maybe-too-old non-MIPS helmet because I just don't want to hear a creak.
You know what... I'll probably buy this right now because I need a new helmet anyway, just because it's allegedly very quite.
Post a Comment