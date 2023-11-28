Video: Meet Jess Stone On Her Home Trails in 'She's Out There'

Nov 28, 2023
by SCOTT Sports  

Words: Scott Sports

A strong riding style, an enduro champion, a coach, a pianist… have you ever met Jess?

Jess Stone, an English native living in Scotland, is a rare breed in the world of MTB, a jack of all trades if you will. We took the opportunity to visit her at home to share some moments on the bike and to talk about her passion, her hobbies outside of bikes, and her role as a coach

The goal of the "She's Out There" serie is to highlight our strong female athletes and ambassadors. Every episode is the perfect moment to highlight a specific personality part of the SCOTT's family, put more lights on their career, goals and achievements.

Have a closer look at Jess' Contessa Signature Genius
Just in time to celebrate the one year anniversary of this bike, find below Jess' personal setup on her bike.

The Spec:
Frame: SCOTT CONTESSA GENIUS
Fork: OHLINS RXF38 M.2 160MM
Rear Shock: TTX22M.2
MUDGUARD: MUDHUGGER
BRAKES: HOPE TECH V4
Handlebar: HOPE CARBON 31.8 735MM
STEM: HOPE GRAVITY STEM
Seatpost: SYNCROS DUNCAN DROPPER
Saddle: SYNCROS SAVONA 2.0-CONCEPT
Grip: LIZARD SKINS CHARGER
Pedals: HOPE UNION TC
Rear Derailleur: SRAM GX
Shifter: SRAM CONTROLLER
Crank Set: HOPE EVO CRANKSET 155MM
Cassette: SRAM GX EAGLE 12SPD 10-52T
Wheels: HOPE FORTEUS 30
HUBS: HOPE PRO5


