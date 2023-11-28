Video: Meet Jess Stone On Her Home Trails in 'She's Out There'

Words

: Scott SportsA strong riding style, an enduro champion, a coach, a pianist… have you ever met Jess?Jess Stone, an English native living in Scotland, is a rare breed in the world of MTB, a jack of all trades if you will. We took the opportunity to visit her at home to share some moments on the bike and to talk about her passion, her hobbies outside of bikes, and her role as a coachThe goal of the "She's Out There" serie is to highlight our strong female athletes and ambassadors. Every episode is the perfect moment to highlight a specific personality part of the SCOTT's family, put more lights on their career, goals and achievements.Have a closer look at Jess' Contessa Signature GeniusJust in time to celebrate the one year anniversary of this bike, find below Jess' personal setup on her bike.The Spec:Frame: SCOTT CONTESSA GENIUSFork: OHLINS RXF38 M.2 160MMRear Shock: TTX22M.2MUDGUARD: MUDHUGGERBRAKES: HOPE TECH V4Handlebar: HOPE CARBON 31.8 735MMSTEM: HOPE GRAVITY STEMSeatpost: SYNCROS DUNCAN DROPPERSaddle: SYNCROS SAVONA 2.0-CONCEPTGrip: LIZARD SKINS CHARGERPedals: HOPE UNION TCRear Derailleur: SRAM GXShifter: SRAM CONTROLLERCrank Set: HOPE EVO CRANKSET 155MMCassette: SRAM GX EAGLE 12SPD 10-52TWheels: HOPE FORTEUS 30HUBS: HOPE PRO5