Glasgow's Velosolutions Pump Track Hosts World Champs Qualifier

Jun 26, 2018
by Red Bull Pump Track World Championship  

PRESS RELEASE: Red Bull Pump Track World Championship

This coming weekend the new Velosolutions Pump Track in Cathkin Braes is set to host the UK qualifier event for the Red Bull Pump Track World Championship. Having travelled the world to over 10 countries already, UK riders will now have the chance to qualify for the World Final at the Jones Center in Arkansas later this year.

4 men and 4 women will secure their spot at the world final with the winners claiming an expenses paid trip to Arkansas. The Cathkin Braes Velosolutions Pump Track has proved hugely popular with the locals including BMX icon Kris Kyle.

Kris Kyle

BMXers and Mountain Bikers from all over the UK have registered to race in what is set to be one of the most hotly contested qualifiers so far.

For more information and to get up to date on all the action from the Red Bull Pump Track World Championship head to our website.

Stay tuned for all the action and results coming straight from the trackside this weekend.

