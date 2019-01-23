Glasgow in Bid to Host First Ever All-Discipline World Championships

We knew that an all-discipline World Championships
was coming and we now have the first city to throw its hat into the ring - Glasgow, Scotland.
The host city will have to accommodate 13 different disciplines from downhill to BMX to track cycling. It's the first time the UCI has tried this and it is hoping to create a "mega event" with 100 countries represented and 200 World Championships awarded.
We were originally worried that mountain biking, and especially downhill, would struggle to find an appropriate venue. The need for a velodrome and BMX track means that you would probably have to look at Olympic cities and the only two that have come close to hosting a World Cup are Montreal (Mont Sainte Anne) and Sydney (Canberra).
So where does Glasgow come in? Well, as host of the Commonwealth Games it has pretty much all the facilities covered and the downhillers will be up in Fort William, which last hosted a World Champs in 2007. The cross country would be held at Cathkin Braes
, on the Commonwealth Games course where Catharine Pendrel and Anton Cooper won gold, and the marathon at Glentress.
Glasgow City Council and EventScotland approached the UCI about hosting the event and have until February to put the city’s case forward. The event would create jobs, support businesses and attract visitors to the city, benefiting the Scottish economy by £67 million, reports Glasgow Live
.
In a report to the committee, Depute Leader of the council, David McDonald, said: “This will be the biggest cycling event in the world. The huge media interest will guarantee worldwide broadcast coverage delivering massive international profile for both Glasgow and Scotland.”
“Being the first ever hosts of this event, which will become the pinnacle of the international cycling competition calendar, will cement Glasgow and Scotland’s position as a worldwide leader and innovator in the planning and delivery of major sporting events.
“Uniquely, Glasgow and Scotland have the opportunity to host a World Championships of this scale, unchallenged, and without the resource and cost implications of undertaking a formal and time-consuming bid process as would be the case for any other World Championships.
“This represents a very clear statement of intent that the city and our partners are looking to host what would be a world first, in bringing together cycling disciplines for the inaugural World Cycling Championships to Glasgow and Scotland in 2023.”
A decision on whether to progress with the bid will be made by the city administrations committee next week. They have been recommended to approve the request for Glasgow to be a host city of this event.
