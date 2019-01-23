RACING

Glasgow in Bid to Host First Ever All-Discipline World Championships

Jan 22, 2019
by James Smurthwaite  
We knew that an all-discipline World Championships was coming and we now have the first city to throw its hat into the ring - Glasgow, Scotland.

The host city will have to accommodate 13 different disciplines from downhill to BMX to track cycling. It's the first time the UCI has tried this and it is hoping to create a "mega event" with 100 countries represented and 200 World Championships awarded.

We were originally worried that mountain biking, and especially downhill, would struggle to find an appropriate venue. The need for a velodrome and BMX track means that you would probably have to look at Olympic cities and the only two that have come close to hosting a World Cup are Montreal (Mont Sainte Anne) and Sydney (Canberra).

So where does Glasgow come in? Well, as host of the Commonwealth Games it has pretty much all the facilities covered and the downhillers will be up in Fort William, which last hosted a World Champs in 2007. The cross country would be held at Cathkin Braes, on the Commonwealth Games course where Catharine Pendrel and Anton Cooper won gold, and the marathon at Glentress.

Catharine Pendrel back in action. Pendrel rode a solid race finishing in 16th.
The winner of the Commonwelath Games event in Glasgow, Catharine Pendrel

Glasgow City Council and EventScotland approached the UCI about hosting the event and have until February to put the city’s case forward. The event would create jobs, support businesses and attract visitors to the city, benefiting the Scottish economy by £67 million, reports Glasgow Live.

In a report to the committee, Depute Leader of the council, David McDonald, said: “This will be the biggest cycling event in the world. The huge media interest will guarantee worldwide broadcast coverage delivering massive international profile for both Glasgow and Scotland.”

“Being the first ever hosts of this event, which will become the pinnacle of the international cycling competition calendar, will cement Glasgow and Scotland’s position as a worldwide leader and innovator in the planning and delivery of major sporting events.

“Uniquely, Glasgow and Scotland have the opportunity to host a World Championships of this scale, unchallenged, and without the resource and cost implications of undertaking a formal and time-consuming bid process as would be the case for any other World Championships.

“This represents a very clear statement of intent that the city and our partners are looking to host what would be a world first, in bringing together cycling disciplines for the inaugural World Cycling Championships to Glasgow and Scotland in 2023.”

A decision on whether to progress with the bid will be made by the city administrations committee next week. They have been recommended to approve the request for Glasgow to be a host city of this event.

15 Comments

  • + 6
 The road cycling event will be one of the first sporting events in history where the crowd fails the drugs test.
  • + 1
 Finally a non-Gwintense "news" (that was no news) on Pinkbike! Unless Sir Gwin targets a Gold medal at these World Champs of course!
  • + 2
 all discipline?.. there's a 4X track there too.......
just sayin.......
  • + 1
 Local hero Danny Macaskill for World champion in every category! (actually not only local, I know).
  • + 1
 Scottish Salads for everyone!
  • + 1
 That's an oxymoron.
  • + 1
 @DarrellW: chips you fool!
  • + 0
 Amazing. Cant wait. COME ON 2023!!!
  • + 1
 This should be awesome.
  • - 3
 Where would the Downhill be held, not many WC DOWNHILL tracks near Glasgow?
  • + 4
 Article say Fort William.
  • + 1
 Says Fort William in the article. So over a 100 miles away counts! Usual to do this sort of thing at Olympics etc...
  • + 1
 At Fort Bill, as the article says. XD
  • + 4
 As it says in the article, Buchanan Street Galleries, including a sector on the underground.
  • + 1
 They should just run all the mountain biking disciplines at glentress and innerleithen

