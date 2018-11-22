On the first few meters already, its playfulness and agility totally wowed us. We had already used a similar suspension system for the Clay, so I was quite sure it would do well again. Its geometry is optimized according to the frame size and on paper looks very slack and long. After the first few trails though it was clear: the Glen is agile, precise and playful. At the same time you feel safe and in control. A great success since we wanted to go easy on the geometry. Our kind of easy. After a short period of settling in with the higher traction of the 29“ tires, you get to the threshold range and can cross-ride with yet unknown speed.—Jochen Forstmann, co-owner of Last - rider owned bike company - and design engineer of the Glen.
Geometry – Last Glen
The Glen is based on our signature geometry with short chain stays, flat head angle and long top tube. For the first time, we extensively adjusted the geometry to the size of the frame by optimizing the length of the chain stays and the effective seat angle. The improved weight distribution especially benefits tall bikers, for whom there is now frame size XXL.
Last Glen, size XXL
Compared with our other bikes, the reach values have significantly risen. For one thing, we streamlined the seating position and secondly, we shifted it forward by making the effective seat angle steeper. This means better weight distribution on the front and rear wheel and high pedalling efficiency. Larger frame sizes come with steeper seat angles and longer chain stays, providing the balance of the weight distribution for larger bikers, too. Especially the smaller frame sizes feature short chain stays that allow to manual easily.
Due to the short seat tubes, bikers with long torsos or long arms can chose a frame one size bigger than normal. This also works vice versa if a seatpost is used that is long enough. The seat tube is designed in a way that the seat post does not conflict with the bolt of the rocker arm and can be slammed down all the way.
Geometry – Last Glen Based on a Rock Shox Pike 150 mm with 42 mm Offset
Frame spec – Last Glen
Last Glen – Suspension and Shock Options
Following our well-proven philosophy, the Glen features progressive kinematics. Rocker tuned suspension provides a fine response behavior for little shocks. In the middle part, the kinematics offer a lot of feedback and the spring travel allows for a smooth ride and easy take off at lips. The generously dimensioned progression at the end provides good bottom out protection and reserves. Thanks to the kinematics, the suspension type can be chosen freely – air or steel spring – since the progression comes from the kinematics and not from volume spacers in the air shock. This means that the suspension system remains progressive even with linearly coiled steel springs.
The position of the pivot point on the main frame guarantees high pedalling efficiency. Anti squat and ant rise values that were achieved this way draw the image of a carriage so efficient that it is often unnecessary to use the damper platform.
The generous installation space enables the installation of most dampers – even with piggyback. The rocker arms keep away dangerous shear forces from the damper. For perfect adjustment, the lower damper mount is milled on the completely welded and heat-treated frame using a CNC machining center. The damper is protected against rockfalls by its position in front of the seat tube.
A drinking bottle can be fixed to the down tube. Threaded sleeves are welded into the frame which makes them particularly robust. We also went again for a threaded BB for hassle-free maintainance and service.
The head tube houses integrated headsets Type IS41/IS52 and does without press fitting which makes the system easy to maintain. Head tube features asymmetrical wall thickness with a good load-bearing capacity. All rockers and screws are machined from high strength 7075 T6 Aluminium.
The disc brake mount on the Glen is complexly CNC milled in Germany after the frame is built. This guarantees a perfectly even and plane mounting platform. All four complete bike setups come equipped with either Sram GX or X01 Eagle 12-speed shifting.
Last Glen – Total Bearing Quality
By Total Bearing Quality we mean everything that is necessary for high quality and thus durable bearings. This includes roller bearings, bearing seats, mounting, and protection against dirt.
Full-ball type roller bearings improve load rating and stiffness. We use only 28x15x7 bearings that are globally available in cases of need. Our bearings are produced by Enduro Bearings and are made of stainless steel.
Machining the frame‘s bearing seats in one clamping on a highly precise 5-axis milling machine in Germany enables us to adhere to strictest diameter, form and positional tolerances to avoid tensioning of the components during installation. All contact surfaces and threads for the bearing pins are also milled in one clamping.
From Trail to Enduro – Last Glen
With 150 mm at the front and 140 mm at the rear, the Glen brings along a suitable suspension travel for all-round use without losing focus on efficiency and playfulness. The 29” wheels provide optimal roll-over resistance and make the bike fast.
At the same time, the bigger wheels and thus higher front axle help to avoid rollovers on steep slopes and unexpected obstacles. In relation to the axles, the bottom bracket of the 29” frames sits lower and provides the biker with a good stand on the bike.
The Glen is certified for ASTM class 4 which normally is put on one level with Enduro. If you want to built an even more potent bike, you can use suspension forks with up to 160 mm of suspension to be used in racing or at bike parks. All wheel options and attachment parts are robust and designed for the expectable loads. The SL complete bike was designed as a particularly lightweight trail and all mountain bike.
Complete bike specs – Last Glen
LAST GLEN – Availability The Glen is immediately available in four different builds ond three different colors that can be configured in detail to match personal preferences for stem length, handle bar rise and terrain. Wheel sets and tires are available in different strengths to match the mode of application, the riding style and rider weight. Frame sets are available as well.
Testrides – Last Glen Besides testing the Glen at Last head quarters in Dortmund there is a number of test events:
Testival Augsburg, 24.11.2018 Registrations are possible from the launch date on.
Testival Heidelberg, 12.01.2019 Registrations are possible about 2 weeks in advance of the event.
Last Bikes – Factory direct LAST is exclusively distributed directly by Last. Comprehensive and competent advice is available via telephone or visiting Last in Dortmund, Germany. Come spring there will be a demo tour covering many German cities with the option to ride the bikes on the local trails.
Betti and Jörg rode in the nearby region of Sauerland. Testing the Glen on these trails where the perfect opportunity to unveil the full potential of the GLEN in tight corners and on highspeed passages as a playful and capable trail & enduro 29".
