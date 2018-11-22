On the first few meters already, its playfulness and agility totally wowed us. We had already used a similar suspension system for the Clay, so I was quite sure it would do well again. Its geometry is optimized according to the frame size and on paper looks very slack and long. After the first few trails though it was clear: the Glen is agile, precise and playful. At the same time you feel safe and in control. A great success since we wanted to go easy on the geometry. Our kind of easy. After a short period of settling in with the higher traction of the 29“ tires, you get to the threshold range and can cross-ride with yet unknown speed. — Jochen Forstmann, co-owner of Last - rider owned bike company - and design engineer of the Glen.